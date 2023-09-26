ACC Network to Feature More than 100 Men’s College Basketball Games During 2023-24 Season

  • ACCN tips off men’s basketball season with a Tobacco Road doubleheader on Nov. 6 – Radford at North Carolina and Dartmouth at Duke
  • ACC play begins Sat., Dec. 2 with Florida State at UNC and NC State at Boston College
  • Three ACC men’s programs are ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

ACC Network has announced its men’s college basketball schedule for the 2023-24 season. In all, more than 100 games will be featured across the network devoted to Atlantic Coast Conference sports.

One of the top conferences in men’s college basketball, the ACC had five programs qualify for last season’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including ACC Tournament champion Duke and Miami, which advanced to the Final Four for the first time in program history.

The ACC enters the 2023-24 season with three teams ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Men’s Basketball Top 25 – No. 2 Duke, No. 15 North Carolina and No. 18 Miami.

ACC Network Men’s Basketball Schedule Highlights:

  • ACC Network opens its 2023-24 men’s college basketball schedule with a Tobacco Road doubleheader on Monday, Nov. 6 – Radford at North Carolina (7 p.m. ET), followed by Dartmouth at Duke (9 p.m.). ACCN’s coverage of the 2023-24 women’s basketball season also begins that day.
  • Later during tip-off week, ACCN will carry the Florida vs. Virginia (7 p.m.) and South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (9:30 p.m.) games at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Friday, Nov. 10.
  • During the inaugural ACC/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge, Mississippi State at Georgia Tech (7 p.m., Nov. 28) and Georgia at Florida State (9:15 p.m., Nov. 29) will air on ACC Network.
  • Conference play on ACC Network begins Saturday, Dec. 2 when UNC hosts Florida State (2 p.m.), followed by NC State traveling to Boston College (4 p.m.).
  • Miami, the 2022-23 ACC regular season co-champion and Final Four participant, opens play on ACC Network on Thursday, Dec. 21 against Stonehill (8 p.m.).
  • The first of three ACC men’s basketball Saturday tripleheaders in 2024, ACCN features Virginia at NC State (2 p.m.), Virginia Tech at Florida State (4 p.m.) and Duke at Notre Dame (6 p.m.) on Jan. 6. Conference tripleheaders are also planned for Jan. 13 and Feb. 17.
  • In addition to the regular season slate, three games from the 2024 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 12-16) in Washington, D.C. will air on ACC Network

Studio Coverage

ACCN will once again offer extensive studio coverage of ACC men’s basketball throughout the season with its weeknight flagship news and information show All ACC and its signature Nothing But Net with host Kelsey Riggs and analysts Joel Berry II, Carlos Boozer and Luke Hancock offering insight and analysis of the latest news, storylines and highlights from around the league.

ACC Network 2023-24 Men’s College Basketball Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Teams
Mon, Nov. 6 7 p.m. Radford at North Carolina
9 p.m. Dartmouth at Duke
Fri, Nov. 10 7 p.m. Florida vs. Virginia

(Charlotte, N.C.)
9:30 p.m. South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech

(Charlotte, N.C.)
Sun, Nov. 12 2 p.m. Lehigh at North Carolina
Mon, Nov. 13 7 p.m. Florida Gulf Coast at Pittsburgh
Tue, Nov. 14 7 p.m. Colgate at Syracuse
Thu, Nov. 16 7 p.m. Texas Southern at Virginia
Fri, Nov. 17 6 p.m. Bucknell at Duke
8 p.m. UC Riverside at North Carolina
Tue, Nov. 21 7 p.m. LaSalle at Duke
Fri, Nov. 24 6 p.m. Southern Indiana at Duke
8 p.m. Alcorn State at Clemson
Tue, Nov. 28 7 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge

Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
Wed, Nov. 29 9:15 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge

Georgia at Florida State
Sat, Dec. 2 2 p.m. Florida State at North Carolina
4 p.m. NC State at Boston College
Sun, Dec. 3 2 p.m. Clemson at Pittsburgh
4 p.m. Louisville at Virginia Tech
Tue, Dec. 5 6 p.m. Central Connecticut at Boston College
8 p.m. Cornell at Syracuse
Wed, Dec. 6 6 p.m. Rutgers at Wake Forest
8 p.m. South Carolina at Clemson
Sat, Dec. 9 4 p.m. Alabama A&M at Georgia Tech
6 p.m. Canisius at Pittsburgh
8 p.m. NJIT at Wake Forest
Tue, Dec. 12 7 p.m. UT-Martin at NC State
Wed, Dec. 13 8 p.m. Arkansas State at Louisville
Sat, Dec. 16 2 p.m. South Carolina State at Pittsburgh
4 p.m. Vermont at Virginia Tech
6 p.m. Northeastern at Virginia
8 p.m. SMU at Florida State
Sun, Dec. 17 2 p.m. Pepperdine at Louisville
Mon, Dec. 18 7 p.m. Delaware State at Wake Forest
Tue, Dec. 19 6 p.m. The Citadel at Notre Dame
8 p.m. North Florida at Florida State
Thu, Dec. 21 8 p.m. Stonehill at Miami
Fri, Dec. 22 6 p.m. Queens at Clemson
8 p.m. Marist at Notre Dame
Sat, Dec. 23 1 p.m. Detroit Mercy at NC State
Wed, Dec. 27 7 p.m. Morgan State at Virginia
Fri, Dec. 29 6 p.m. North Florida at Miami
8 p.m. Charleston Southern at North Carolina
Sat, Dec. 30 Noon Virginia at Notre Dame
Tue, Jan. 2, 2024 7 p.m. Wake Forest at Boston College
Wed, Jan. 3 7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Florida State
9 p.m. NC State at Notre Dame
Sat, Jan. 6 2 p.m. Virginia at NC State
4 p.m. Virginia Tech at Florida State
6 p.m. Duke at Notre Dame
Tue, Jan. 9 7 p.m. Wake Forest at Florida State
9 p.m. Duke at Pittsburgh
Wed, Jan. 10 7 p.m. Louisville at Miami
9 p.m. Boston College at Syracuse
Sat, Jan. 13 3 p.m. Boston College at Clemson
5 p.m. Georgia Tech at Duke
7 p.m. Miami at Virginia Tech
Tue, Jan. 16 7 p.m. Wake Forest at NC State
9 p.m. Georgia Tech at Clemson
Wed, Jan. 17 7 p.m. Florida State at Miami
9 p.m. Louisville at North Carolina
Sat, Jan. 20 4 p.m. Clemson at Florida State
6 p.m. Virginia at Georgia Tech
Sun, Jan. 21 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at Duke
Tue, Jan. 23 7 p.m. Florida State at Syracuse
9 p.m. Boston College at Virginia Tech
Wed, Jan. 24 7 p.m. NC State at Virginia
Sat, Jan. 27 5 p.m. Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
7 p.m. NC State at Syracuse
Tue, Jan. 30 7 p.m. Syracuse at Boston College
9 p.m. Louisville at Clemson
Wed, Jan. 31 7 p.m. Wake Forest at Pittsburgh
Sat, Feb. 3 6 p.m. Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
8 p.m. Florida State at Louisville
Tue, Feb. 6 7 p.m. Florida State at Boston College
9 p.m. Notre Dame at Duke
Wed, Feb. 7 7 p.m. Louisville at Syracuse
Sat, Feb. 10 4 p.m. NC State at Wake Forest
6:30 p.m. Georgia Tech at Louisville
Tue, Feb. 13 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Virginia
9 p.m. Louisville at Boston College
Wed, Feb. 14 7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Sat, Feb. 17 2 p.m. Virginia Tech at North Carolina
4 p.m. Miami at Boston College
6:30 p.m. Louisville at Pittsburgh
Tue, Feb. 20 7 p.m. Boston College at Florida State
9 p.m. Pittsburgh at Wake Forest
Wed, Feb. 21 7 p.m. Clemson at Georgia Tech
Sat, Feb. 24 2 p.m. Boston College at NC State
4 p.m. Georgia Tech at Miami
Tue, Feb. 27 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Clemson
9 p.m. Wake Forest at Notre Dame
Wed, Feb. 28 7 p.m. Louisville at Duke
Sat, Mar. 2 6 p.m. Pittsburgh at Boston College
8 p.m. Syracuse at Louisville
Tue, Mar. 5 7 p.m. Notre Dame at North Carolina
9 p.m. Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
Sat, Mar. 9 6 p.m. Clemson at Wake Forest
8 p.m. Georgia Tech at Virginia

* Three games from the 2024 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 12-16) will also air on ACCN

