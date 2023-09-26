ACC Network to Feature More than 100 Men’s College Basketball Games During 2023-24 Season
- ACCN tips off men’s basketball season with a Tobacco Road doubleheader on Nov. 6 – Radford at North Carolina and Dartmouth at Duke
- ACC play begins Sat., Dec. 2 with Florida State at UNC and NC State at Boston College
- Three ACC men’s programs are ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25
ACC Network has announced its men’s college basketball schedule for the 2023-24 season. In all, more than 100 games will be featured across the network devoted to Atlantic Coast Conference sports.
One of the top conferences in men’s college basketball, the ACC had five programs qualify for last season’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including ACC Tournament champion Duke and Miami, which advanced to the Final Four for the first time in program history.
The ACC enters the 2023-24 season with three teams ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Men’s Basketball Top 25 – No. 2 Duke, No. 15 North Carolina and No. 18 Miami.
ACC Network Men’s Basketball Schedule Highlights:
- ACC Network opens its 2023-24 men’s college basketball schedule with a Tobacco Road doubleheader on Monday, Nov. 6 – Radford at North Carolina (7 p.m. ET), followed by Dartmouth at Duke (9 p.m.). ACCN’s coverage of the 2023-24 women’s basketball season also begins that day.
- Later during tip-off week, ACCN will carry the Florida vs. Virginia (7 p.m.) and South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (9:30 p.m.) games at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Friday, Nov. 10.
- During the inaugural ACC/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge, Mississippi State at Georgia Tech (7 p.m., Nov. 28) and Georgia at Florida State (9:15 p.m., Nov. 29) will air on ACC Network.
- Conference play on ACC Network begins Saturday, Dec. 2 when UNC hosts Florida State (2 p.m.), followed by NC State traveling to Boston College (4 p.m.).
- Miami, the 2022-23 ACC regular season co-champion and Final Four participant, opens play on ACC Network on Thursday, Dec. 21 against Stonehill (8 p.m.).
- The first of three ACC men’s basketball Saturday tripleheaders in 2024, ACCN features Virginia at NC State (2 p.m.), Virginia Tech at Florida State (4 p.m.) and Duke at Notre Dame (6 p.m.) on Jan. 6. Conference tripleheaders are also planned for Jan. 13 and Feb. 17.
- In addition to the regular season slate, three games from the 2024 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 12-16) in Washington, D.C. will air on ACC Network
Studio Coverage
ACCN will once again offer extensive studio coverage of ACC men’s basketball throughout the season with its weeknight flagship news and information show All ACC and its signature Nothing But Net with host Kelsey Riggs and analysts Joel Berry II, Carlos Boozer and Luke Hancock offering insight and analysis of the latest news, storylines and highlights from around the league.
ACC Network 2023-24 Men’s College Basketball Schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Teams
|Mon, Nov. 6
|7 p.m.
|Radford at North Carolina
|9 p.m.
|Dartmouth at Duke
|Fri, Nov. 10
|7 p.m.
|Florida vs. Virginia
(Charlotte, N.C.)
|9:30 p.m.
|South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech
(Charlotte, N.C.)
|Sun, Nov. 12
|2 p.m.
|Lehigh at North Carolina
|Mon, Nov. 13
|7 p.m.
|Florida Gulf Coast at Pittsburgh
|Tue, Nov. 14
|7 p.m.
|Colgate at Syracuse
|Thu, Nov. 16
|7 p.m.
|Texas Southern at Virginia
|Fri, Nov. 17
|6 p.m.
|Bucknell at Duke
|8 p.m.
|UC Riverside at North Carolina
|Tue, Nov. 21
|7 p.m.
|LaSalle at Duke
|Fri, Nov. 24
|6 p.m.
|Southern Indiana at Duke
|8 p.m.
|Alcorn State at Clemson
|Tue, Nov. 28
|7 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
|Wed, Nov. 29
|9:15 p.m.
|ACC/SEC Challenge
Georgia at Florida State
|Sat, Dec. 2
|2 p.m.
|Florida State at North Carolina
|4 p.m.
|NC State at Boston College
|Sun, Dec. 3
|2 p.m.
|Clemson at Pittsburgh
|4 p.m.
|Louisville at Virginia Tech
|Tue, Dec. 5
|6 p.m.
|Central Connecticut at Boston College
|8 p.m.
|Cornell at Syracuse
|Wed, Dec. 6
|6 p.m.
|Rutgers at Wake Forest
|8 p.m.
|South Carolina at Clemson
|Sat, Dec. 9
|4 p.m.
|Alabama A&M at Georgia Tech
|6 p.m.
|Canisius at Pittsburgh
|8 p.m.
|NJIT at Wake Forest
|Tue, Dec. 12
|7 p.m.
|UT-Martin at NC State
|Wed, Dec. 13
|8 p.m.
|Arkansas State at Louisville
|Sat, Dec. 16
|2 p.m.
|South Carolina State at Pittsburgh
|4 p.m.
|Vermont at Virginia Tech
|6 p.m.
|Northeastern at Virginia
|8 p.m.
|SMU at Florida State
|Sun, Dec. 17
|2 p.m.
|Pepperdine at Louisville
|Mon, Dec. 18
|7 p.m.
|Delaware State at Wake Forest
|Tue, Dec. 19
|6 p.m.
|The Citadel at Notre Dame
|8 p.m.
|North Florida at Florida State
|Thu, Dec. 21
|8 p.m.
|Stonehill at Miami
|Fri, Dec. 22
|6 p.m.
|Queens at Clemson
|8 p.m.
|Marist at Notre Dame
|Sat, Dec. 23
|1 p.m.
|Detroit Mercy at NC State
|Wed, Dec. 27
|7 p.m.
|Morgan State at Virginia
|Fri, Dec. 29
|6 p.m.
|North Florida at Miami
|8 p.m.
|Charleston Southern at North Carolina
|Sat, Dec. 30
|Noon
|Virginia at Notre Dame
|Tue, Jan. 2, 2024
|7 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Boston College
|Wed, Jan. 3
|7 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Florida State
|9 p.m.
|NC State at Notre Dame
|Sat, Jan. 6
|2 p.m.
|Virginia at NC State
|4 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at Florida State
|6 p.m.
|Duke at Notre Dame
|Tue, Jan. 9
|7 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Florida State
|9 p.m.
|Duke at Pittsburgh
|Wed, Jan. 10
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Miami
|9 p.m.
|Boston College at Syracuse
|Sat, Jan. 13
|3 p.m.
|Boston College at Clemson
|5 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Duke
|7 p.m.
|Miami at Virginia Tech
|Tue, Jan. 16
|7 p.m.
|Wake Forest at NC State
|9 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Clemson
|Wed, Jan. 17
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Miami
|9 p.m.
|Louisville at North Carolina
|Sat, Jan. 20
|4 p.m.
|Clemson at Florida State
|6 p.m.
|Virginia at Georgia Tech
|Sun, Jan. 21
|8 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Duke
|Tue, Jan. 23
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Syracuse
|9 p.m.
|Boston College at Virginia Tech
|Wed, Jan. 24
|7 p.m.
|NC State at Virginia
|Sat, Jan. 27
|5 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech
|7 p.m.
|NC State at Syracuse
|Tue, Jan. 30
|7 p.m.
|Syracuse at Boston College
|9 p.m.
|Louisville at Clemson
|Wed, Jan. 31
|7 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Pittsburgh
|Sat, Feb. 3
|6 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Pittsburgh
|8 p.m.
|Florida State at Louisville
|Tue, Feb. 6
|7 p.m.
|Florida State at Boston College
|9 p.m.
|Notre Dame at Duke
|Wed, Feb. 7
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Syracuse
|Sat, Feb. 10
|4 p.m.
|NC State at Wake Forest
|6:30 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Louisville
|Tue, Feb. 13
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Virginia
|9 p.m.
|Louisville at Boston College
|Wed, Feb. 14
|7 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
|Sat, Feb. 17
|2 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at North Carolina
|4 p.m.
|Miami at Boston College
|6:30 p.m.
|Louisville at Pittsburgh
|Tue, Feb. 20
|7 p.m.
|Boston College at Florida State
|9 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Wake Forest
|Wed, Feb. 21
|7 p.m.
|Clemson at Georgia Tech
|Sat, Feb. 24
|2 p.m.
|Boston College at NC State
|4 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Miami
|Tue, Feb. 27
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Clemson
|9 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Notre Dame
|Wed, Feb. 28
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at Duke
|Sat, Mar. 2
|6 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Boston College
|8 p.m.
|Syracuse at Louisville
|Tue, Mar. 5
|7 p.m.
|Notre Dame at North Carolina
|9 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
|Sat, Mar. 9
|6 p.m.
|Clemson at Wake Forest
|8 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at Virginia
* Three games from the 2024 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 12-16) will also air on ACCN
-30-