ACC Network to Feature More than 100 Men’s College Basketball Games During 2023-24 Season

ACCN tips off men’s basketball season with a Tobacco Road doubleheader on Nov. 6 – Radford at North Carolina and Dartmouth at Duke

ACC play begins Sat., Dec. 2 with Florida State at UNC and NC State at Boston College

Three ACC men’s programs are ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

ACC Network has announced its men’s college basketball schedule for the 2023-24 season. In all, more than 100 games will be featured across the network devoted to Atlantic Coast Conference sports.

One of the top conferences in men’s college basketball, the ACC had five programs qualify for last season’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, including ACC Tournament champion Duke and Miami, which advanced to the Final Four for the first time in program history.

The ACC enters the 2023-24 season with three teams ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Men’s Basketball Top 25 – No. 2 Duke, No. 15 North Carolina and No. 18 Miami.

ACC Network Men’s Basketball Schedule Highlights:

ACC Network opens its 2023-24 men’s college basketball schedule with a Tobacco Road doubleheader on Monday, Nov. 6 – Radford at North Carolina (7 p.m. ET), followed by Dartmouth at Duke (9 p.m.). ACCN’s coverage of the 2023-24 women’s basketball season also begins that day.

Later during tip-off week, ACCN will carry the Florida vs. Virginia (7 p.m.) and South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (9:30 p.m.) games at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Friday, Nov. 10.

During the inaugural ACC/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge, Mississippi State at Georgia Tech (7 p.m., Nov. 28) and Georgia at Florida State (9:15 p.m., Nov. 29) will air on ACC Network.

Conference play on ACC Network begins Saturday, Dec. 2 when UNC hosts Florida State (2 p.m.), followed by NC State traveling to Boston College (4 p.m.).

Miami, the 2022-23 ACC regular season co-champion and Final Four participant, opens play on ACC Network on Thursday, Dec. 21 against Stonehill (8 p.m.).

The first of three ACC men’s basketball Saturday tripleheaders in 2024, ACCN features Virginia at NC State (2 p.m.), Virginia Tech at Florida State (4 p.m.) and Duke at Notre Dame (6 p.m.) on Jan. 6. Conference tripleheaders are also planned for Jan. 13 and Feb. 17.

In addition to the regular season slate, three games from the 2024 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 12-16) in Washington, D.C. will air on ACC Network

Studio Coverage

ACCN will once again offer extensive studio coverage of ACC men’s basketball throughout the season with its weeknight flagship news and information show All ACC and its signature Nothing But Net with host Kelsey Riggs and analysts Joel Berry II, Carlos Boozer and Luke Hancock offering insight and analysis of the latest news, storylines and highlights from around the league.

ACC Network 2023-24 Men’s College Basketball Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Teams Mon, Nov. 6 7 p.m. Radford at North Carolina 9 p.m. Dartmouth at Duke Fri, Nov. 10 7 p.m. Florida vs. Virginia (Charlotte, N.C.) 9:30 p.m. South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech (Charlotte, N.C.) Sun, Nov. 12 2 p.m. Lehigh at North Carolina Mon, Nov. 13 7 p.m. Florida Gulf Coast at Pittsburgh Tue, Nov. 14 7 p.m. Colgate at Syracuse Thu, Nov. 16 7 p.m. Texas Southern at Virginia Fri, Nov. 17 6 p.m. Bucknell at Duke 8 p.m. UC Riverside at North Carolina Tue, Nov. 21 7 p.m. LaSalle at Duke Fri, Nov. 24 6 p.m. Southern Indiana at Duke 8 p.m. Alcorn State at Clemson Tue, Nov. 28 7 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge Mississippi State at Georgia Tech Wed, Nov. 29 9:15 p.m. ACC/SEC Challenge Georgia at Florida State Sat, Dec. 2 2 p.m. Florida State at North Carolina 4 p.m. NC State at Boston College Sun, Dec. 3 2 p.m. Clemson at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. Louisville at Virginia Tech Tue, Dec. 5 6 p.m. Central Connecticut at Boston College 8 p.m. Cornell at Syracuse Wed, Dec. 6 6 p.m. Rutgers at Wake Forest 8 p.m. South Carolina at Clemson Sat, Dec. 9 4 p.m. Alabama A&M at Georgia Tech 6 p.m. Canisius at Pittsburgh 8 p.m. NJIT at Wake Forest Tue, Dec. 12 7 p.m. UT-Martin at NC State Wed, Dec. 13 8 p.m. Arkansas State at Louisville Sat, Dec. 16 2 p.m. South Carolina State at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. Vermont at Virginia Tech 6 p.m. Northeastern at Virginia 8 p.m. SMU at Florida State Sun, Dec. 17 2 p.m. Pepperdine at Louisville Mon, Dec. 18 7 p.m. Delaware State at Wake Forest Tue, Dec. 19 6 p.m. The Citadel at Notre Dame 8 p.m. North Florida at Florida State Thu, Dec. 21 8 p.m. Stonehill at Miami Fri, Dec. 22 6 p.m. Queens at Clemson 8 p.m. Marist at Notre Dame Sat, Dec. 23 1 p.m. Detroit Mercy at NC State Wed, Dec. 27 7 p.m. Morgan State at Virginia Fri, Dec. 29 6 p.m. North Florida at Miami 8 p.m. Charleston Southern at North Carolina Sat, Dec. 30 Noon Virginia at Notre Dame Tue, Jan. 2, 2024 7 p.m. Wake Forest at Boston College Wed, Jan. 3 7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Florida State 9 p.m. NC State at Notre Dame Sat, Jan. 6 2 p.m. Virginia at NC State 4 p.m. Virginia Tech at Florida State 6 p.m. Duke at Notre Dame Tue, Jan. 9 7 p.m. Wake Forest at Florida State 9 p.m. Duke at Pittsburgh Wed, Jan. 10 7 p.m. Louisville at Miami 9 p.m. Boston College at Syracuse Sat, Jan. 13 3 p.m. Boston College at Clemson 5 p.m. Georgia Tech at Duke 7 p.m. Miami at Virginia Tech Tue, Jan. 16 7 p.m. Wake Forest at NC State 9 p.m. Georgia Tech at Clemson Wed, Jan. 17 7 p.m. Florida State at Miami 9 p.m. Louisville at North Carolina Sat, Jan. 20 4 p.m. Clemson at Florida State 6 p.m. Virginia at Georgia Tech Sun, Jan. 21 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at Duke Tue, Jan. 23 7 p.m. Florida State at Syracuse 9 p.m. Boston College at Virginia Tech Wed, Jan. 24 7 p.m. NC State at Virginia Sat, Jan. 27 5 p.m. Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech 7 p.m. NC State at Syracuse Tue, Jan. 30 7 p.m. Syracuse at Boston College 9 p.m. Louisville at Clemson Wed, Jan. 31 7 p.m. Wake Forest at Pittsburgh Sat, Feb. 3 6 p.m. Notre Dame at Pittsburgh 8 p.m. Florida State at Louisville Tue, Feb. 6 7 p.m. Florida State at Boston College 9 p.m. Notre Dame at Duke Wed, Feb. 7 7 p.m. Louisville at Syracuse Sat, Feb. 10 4 p.m. NC State at Wake Forest 6:30 p.m. Georgia Tech at Louisville Tue, Feb. 13 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Virginia 9 p.m. Louisville at Boston College Wed, Feb. 14 7 p.m. Georgia Tech at Notre Dame Sat, Feb. 17 2 p.m. Virginia Tech at North Carolina 4 p.m. Miami at Boston College 6:30 p.m. Louisville at Pittsburgh Tue, Feb. 20 7 p.m. Boston College at Florida State 9 p.m. Pittsburgh at Wake Forest Wed, Feb. 21 7 p.m. Clemson at Georgia Tech Sat, Feb. 24 2 p.m. Boston College at NC State 4 p.m. Georgia Tech at Miami Tue, Feb. 27 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Clemson 9 p.m. Wake Forest at Notre Dame Wed, Feb. 28 7 p.m. Louisville at Duke Sat, Mar. 2 6 p.m. Pittsburgh at Boston College 8 p.m. Syracuse at Louisville Tue, Mar. 5 7 p.m. Notre Dame at North Carolina 9 p.m. Georgia Tech at Wake Forest Sat, Mar. 9 6 p.m. Clemson at Wake Forest 8 p.m. Georgia Tech at Virginia

* Three games from the 2024 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 12-16) will also air on ACCN

