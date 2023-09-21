ACC Network to Unveil 2023-24 ACC Women’s and Men’s Basketball Schedules During Nothing But Net Primetime Specials on Tuesday

Nothing But Net: Women’s Basketball Schedule Release at 7 p.m. ET, followed by Men’s Basketball Schedule Release at 8 p.m.

ACC Network will unveil the 2023-24 ACC women’s and men’s basketball schedules during back-to-back Nothing But Net primetime specials on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Kelsey Riggs will host both shows, beginning with Nothing But Net: Women’s Basketball Schedule Release at 7 p.m. ET, joined by analysts Kelly Gramlich, Ivory Latta and Muffet McGraw. Nothing But Net: Men’s Basketball Schedule Release follows at 8 p.m. with Riggs and analysts Joel Berry II and Carlos Boozer.

The schedules of all 15 women’s and men’s ACC programs will be reviewed during the specials. The Nothing But Net crews will also discuss top matchups and offer predictions on the teams and players to watch during the upcoming season.

Five ACC women’s teams enter the 2023-24 season ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Women’s Basketball Top 25, including ACC Tournament champion and Final Four participant Virginia Tech (No. 9), 2022-23 ACC regular season champion Notre Dame (No. 10), Louisville (No. 14), Florida State (No. 15) and North Carolina (No. 19).

On the men’s side, three ACC teams are ranked in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Men’s Basketball Top 25 –Duke (No. 2), North Carolina (No. 15) and Miami (No. 18), which advanced to last season’s Final Four.

