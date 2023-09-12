Coco Gauff’s US Open Victory Marks Most-Viewed Women’s Major Tennis Final Ever on ESPN
Novak Djokovic Clinching 24th Grand Slam Title Becomes Most-Viewed Men’s Final Since 2019
ESPN’s second most-viewed US Open Championship weekend ever
Most-viewed US Open Semifinals ever
ESPN+ viewership of the 2023 US Open was up nearly 100% year-over-year
Saturday’s historic Women’s Championship between American rising star Coco Gauff and now new World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka was the most-viewed Women’s Final of any tennis major ever on ESPN. Gauff’s victory ranks as the second most-viewed telecast for the US Open overall, behind only Serena Williams’ final match in 2022, and the most-streamed telecast of the 2023 tournament on ESPN+.
The 2023 US Open Men’s and Women’s Championship on ESPN this past weekend averaged 2.8 million viewers, up +40% compared to 2022, making it the second most-viewed US Open of all time on ESPN, behind only 2019’s Championships.
Women’s Championship: Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka
- Gauff’s win delivered 3.4 million viewers on ESPN, up +92% vs last year’s Women’s Championship making it the most-viewed Major Women’s Championship ever.
- The women’s championship was the most-streamed telecast of the tournament on ESPN+.
- Gauff beat Sabalenka 2:6, 6:3 and 6:2 to win her first major title.
Men’s Championship: Daniil Medvedev vs. Novak Djokovic
- Novak Djokovic’s victory over Daniil Medvedev, Djokovic’s record-setting 24th Grand Slam title, averaged 2.3 million viewers, up +8% year-over-year, becoming the most-viewed US Open men’s final since Rafael Nadal faced Medvedev in the 2019 final (2.8 million viewers).
- Djokovic won in three sets 6:3, 7:6, 6:3.
Semifinals
- The women’s and men’s semifinals combined were the most-viewed of all time on ESPN, averaging 1.9 million viewers, up 1 % from the previous record in 2022.
Women’s Semifinals
- Thursday’s women’s semifinal matches between Gauff and Karolina Muchova and American Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka delivered 1.8 million viewers on ESPN. That represents an increase of 56% over last year.
- Gauff defeated Muchova 6:4, 7:5 and Sabalenka beat Madison Keys in three sets 0:6, 7:6, 7:6.