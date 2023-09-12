Coco Gauff’s US Open Victory Marks Most-Viewed Women’s Major Tennis Final Ever on ESPN

Novak Djokovic Clinching 24th Grand Slam Title Becomes Most-Viewed Men’s Final Since 2019

ESPN’s second most-viewed US Open Championship weekend ever

Most-viewed US Open Semifinals ever

ESPN+ viewership of the 2023 US Open was up nearly 100% year-over-year

Saturday’s historic Women’s Championship between American rising star Coco Gauff and now new World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka was the most-viewed Women’s Final of any tennis major ever on ESPN. Gauff’s victory ranks as the second most-viewed telecast for the US Open overall, behind only Serena Williams’ final match in 2022, and the most-streamed telecast of the 2023 tournament on ESPN+.

The 2023 US Open Men’s and Women’s Championship on ESPN this past weekend averaged 2.8 million viewers, up +40% compared to 2022, making it the second most-viewed US Open of all time on ESPN, behind only 2019’s Championships.

Women’s Championship: Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka

Gauff’s win delivered 3.4 million viewers on ESPN, up +92% vs last year’s Women’s Championship making it the most-viewed Major Women’s Championship ever.

The women’s championship was the most-streamed telecast of the tournament on ESPN+.

Gauff beat Sabalenka 2:6, 6:3 and 6:2 to win her first major title.

Men’s Championship: Daniil Medvedev vs. Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic’s victory over Daniil Medvedev, Djokovic’s record-setting 24th Grand Slam title, averaged 2.3 million viewers, up +8% year-over-year, becoming the most-viewed US Open men’s final since Rafael Nadal faced Medvedev in the 2019 final (2.8 million viewers).

Djokovic won in three sets 6:3, 7:6, 6:3.

Semifinals

The women’s and men’s semifinals combined were the most-viewed of all time on ESPN, averaging 1.9 million viewers, up 1 % from the previous record in 2022.

Women’s Semifinals

Thursday’s women’s semifinal matches between Gauff and Karolina Muchova and American Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka delivered 1.8 million viewers on ESPN. That represents an increase of 56% over last year.

Gauff defeated Muchova 6:4, 7:5 and Sabalenka beat Madison Keys in three sets 0:6, 7:6, 7:6.