Disney – Exclusive Home of the WNBA Postseason – Tips Off Coverage of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google

As the exclusive home of the WNBA postseason, Disney platforms will cover every moment of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 13, featuring the two teams from the 2022 WNBA Finals, the defending WNBA champion and No. 1 overall seeded Las Vegas Aces, and the third-seeded Connecticut Sun.

ESPN’s commentator team for the WNBA Playoffs presented by Google will be led by the main crew of Ryan Ruocco, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Rebecca Lobo, and Holly Rowe, with analysts LaChina Robinson, Carolyn Peck, Andraya Carter, and other top voices to be featured.

The Sun and the Aces take the court Wednesday night to open the best-of-three-first round series for their respective game 1 matchups. The league’s all-time triple-double leader Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun host three-time All-Star Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (6th seed) at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

At 10 p.m. ET, reigning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year A’ja Wilson leads the Las Vegas Aces on their quest to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-02, when they host 2021 WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper and the Chicago Sky (8th seed).

The action continues Friday when five-time All-WNBA selection Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (2nd seed) begin their quest to win the franchise’s first WNBA Championship, hosting the Washington Mystics (7th seed) at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The Liberty, one of the league’s “superteams,” will face a tough first-round opponent in the Mystics – a team that defeated New York on opening day and again on the final day of the regular season.

Then, Arike Ogunbowale a top-five scorer in the WNBA the last five seasons, and the Dallas Wings (4th seed) host the 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year, Rhyne Howard, and the Atlanta Dream (5th seed) at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Game 2 matchups are scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 17 and Tuesday, Sept. 19, across ESPN, and ABC. If necessary, the series-deciding Game 3s will be played Wednesday, Sept. 20 and Friday, Sept. 22. The WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google semifinal series begin Sunday, Sept. 24, and the 2023 WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV tips off Sunday, Oct. 8 on ABC.

In addition to featuring every game of the WNBA Playoffs, presentation across Disney platforms will include WNBA Countdown Presented by Google studio shows, as well as Hoop Streams Presented by Google WNBA digital pregame shows. Hosted by Robinson, the first Countdown special is a 60-minute edition on Wednesday, Sept. 13, on ESPN2 leading into the Mystics at Liberty game. The Hoop Streams playoffs show will be hosted by Terrika Foster-Brasby and Christine Williamson and stream on the first day of each round (1st round, semifinals, and Finals).

2023 WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google – Round 1 Games on Disney Networks:

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Wed, Sept. 13 7 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google LaChina Robinson, Carolyn Peck and Chiney Ogwumike ESPN2 8 p.m. Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun – Game 1

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe ESPN2 10 p.m. Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces – Game 1

Tiffany Greene, Monica McNutt, Ros Gold-Onwude ESPN Fri., Sept 15 7 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google

Robinson, Peck, Ogwumike ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Washington Mystics at New York Liberty – Game 1

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Ros Gold-Onwude ESPN2 9:30 p.m. Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings – Game 1

Pam Ward, Andraya Carter, Angel Gray ESPN2 Sun, Sept. 17 12:30 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google Robinson, Peck, Ogwumike ESPNEWS 1 p.m. Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun – Game 2

Ward, McNutt, Gold-Onwude ESPN 3 p.m. Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces – Game 2

Ruocco, Lobo, Rowe ABC Tue., Sept. 19 6:30 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google Robinson, Peck, Ogwumike ESPN2 7 p.m. Washington Mystics at New York Liberty – Game 2 Ruocco, Lobo, Rowe ESPN 9 p.m. Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings – Game 2 Tiffany Greene, Andraya Carter, Angel Gray ESPN Wed, Sept 20 TBD WNBA Countdown Presented by Google Robinson ESPN TBD Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky – Game 3* ESPN TBD Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx – Game 3 ESPN Fri, Sept 22 TBD WNBA Countdown Presented by Google Robinson ESPN2 TBD New York Aces at Washington Mystic – Game 3* ESPN2 TBD Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream – Game 3* ESPN2

* Game 3 (if necessary)

*** WNBA Playoffs Presented by Google Semifinal series begin Sun., Sep. 24; WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV begin Sun., Oct. 8 on ABC.

ESPN Digital

ESPN.com’s M.A. Voepel and Alexa Philippou will provide live on-site coverage and daily analysis throughout the WNBA playoffs. Before the games tip off, the duo will preview each first-round series and, along with reporter Kevin Pelton, predict the playoff winners, rank the top 25 players in the postseason and debate the biggest storylines to watch. Additional coverage includes Philippou’s profile on the Dallas Wings’ Satou Sabally, perhaps the leading candidate for Most Improved Player, and Katie Barnes’ look at how Liberty point guard Courtney Vandersloot has navigated the tall task of keeping harmony on the uber-talented New York superteam. Voepel also will examine whether Las Vegas guards Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young are the best backcourt trio in WNBA history.

-30-