ESPN Adds New Studio Show, Monday Blitz, to its Weekly Lineup; Joins NFL Live, Monday Night Countdown as Lead-Ins to Monday Night Football

Editor’s Note: Due to a service disruption for some subscribers, fans can visit keepmynetworks.com for information on how to receive ESPN and Disney programming

Monday Blitz will Blend NFL and College Football News and Topics; Herm Edwards, Booger McFarland and Michael Eaves on Each Week with Mel Kiper Jr., Adam Schefter and Pete Thamel Making Regular Appearances

Following the Monday Blitz Debut, NFL Live and Monday Night Countdown will be Live from MetLife Stadium Ahead of Aaron Rodgers and New York Jets Hosting Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football

ESPN will feature a fresh Monday studio lineup for the 2023-24 football season, as Monday Blitz – a new afternoon offering, debuts on ESPN from 3-4 p.m. ET. The weekly studio show will lead into NFL Live (4-5 p.m.) and Monday Night Countdown (6-8 p.m.), building up to Monday Night Football (8 p.m.) each week. The newest program will feature both NFL and college football-centric conversation, with an emphasis on where the two entities overlap. The first Monday Blitz airs on September 11, hours prior to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers making his New York debut when the Jets host the Bills to begin ESPN’s extensive 25-game season schedule.

The debut of Monday Blitz begins the final five-hour countdown to the much anticipated Bills-Jets matchup. NFL Live is set to be on site from inside MetLife Stadium with Laura Rutledge, Ryan Clark, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, and Marcus Spears. Then, following Around the Horn (5 p.m.) and Pardon the Interruption (5:30 p.m.), Monday Night Countdown brings fans back inside MetLife Stadium, with the regular season debut of Scott Van Pelt as host alongside Clark, Robert Griffin III, Spears, Alex Smith, Adam Schefter and Michelle Beisner-Buck. Following the Bills-Jets, SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt will also be live from MetLife Stadium.

Monday Blitz Combines NFL and College Football into Action-Packed Hour

Monday Blitz will be a fast-paced, one-hour offering that blends the NFL and college football – focusing both on the weekend that was and broader topics such as the NFL Draft. Additionally, the show will spotlight moments and significant achievements from all levels of football, such as high school, youth and flag football. Michael Eaves will host, along with former NFL player and longtime coach Herm Edwards and two-time Super Bowl Champion Booger McFarland. Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter and College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel will join most weeks. Senior NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. will also make regular appearances. The show will originate from ESPN’s Bristol campus.

Full Day of NFL Coverage Across ESPN’s Studio Shows

On the Monday of Week 1, prior to Monday Blitz, ESPN will feature a full day of football-centric programming:

Get Up (8-10 a.m.) with comprehensive reaction to Sunday’s action featuring Clark, Orlovsky and Rex Ryan

First Take (10 a.m. – noon) with Stephen A. Smith who will be joined by Shannon Sharpe among others

The Pat McAfee Show (12-3 p.m.) makes its first Monday appearance on ESPN and across ESPN digital platforms

SportsCenter (7 a.m. and 2 p.m.) leading into Get Up and Monday Blitz

