ESPN and Omaha Productions’ Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Set for Enormous Third Season

Empire State of Mind: New Season of the Alternate Telecast to Begin with Aaron Rodgers’ Jets Debut on Monday Night Football

10-Game Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Slate to Include Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl Rematch, Showdown Between Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence and the NFL’s Top Teams

Each Telecast Available on ESPN2; Multiple Simulcasts on ESPN+

ESPN and Omaha Productions’ wildly popular Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli returns – with quarter-zip sweaters and brotherly banter – for its third season, bringing fans witty commentary, stellar guests, top-notch analysis and, special this year, a new 3-dimensional technology for Peyton to interact with throughout the telecast.

The 2023 Sports Emmy Award winner for Most Outstanding Analyst and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning and his younger brother, two-time Super Bowl MVP, Eli Manning, will kick the season off with Aaron Rodgers’ New York Jets debut against the AFC East defending champion, Buffalo Bills on Week 1 of ESPN’s Monday Night Football (Sept. 11, 8 p.m. ET). Inclusive of Week 1, 10 editions of the award-winning Monday Night Football alternate telecast will air throughout the 2023-24 NFL season, including the Monday night Super Wild Card game and appearances from Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts, among others. All telecasts will air on ESPN2, with select shows on ESPN+. All presentations also available on NFL+.

Peyton and Eli’s announcement of the Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli schedule can be found here.

Eyes on ESPN Alternate Telecasts

Following two successful seasons, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli holds 19 of the 20 spots in ESPN’s top-20, most-watched alternate telecasts. Beginning with the second episode of their debut season, the Manning brothers have added to this top-20 list in every subsequent week, continuing to raise the bar for alternate telecasts.

More information on ESPN’s history in the alternate telecast innovation can be found here.

Football Lessons from Peyton

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will introduce a new technology this season using an interactive touchscreen table. The table operates as a virtual football field, allowing Peyton to simulate in-game action in real-time.

Fans will have the ability to watch Peyton demonstrate routes, formations, and offensive and defensive strategies on the game’s biggest plays. The touchscreen technology will be utilized periodically throughout each telecast.

Familiar Backdrops

Peyton and Eli will return to their home-based studios in Denver and New Jersey, respectively. Similar to the previous two seasons, guests will join the Manning brothers from their own unique locations which could include their basement, music studio, office or other obscure spot.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli – 2023 Schedule

NFL WEEK DATE MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAME NETWORK 1 Sept. 11 Buffalo Bills at New York Jets ESPN2, ESPN+ 4 Oct. 2 Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants ESPN2 5 Oct. 9 Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders ESPN2 7 Oct. 23 San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings ESPN2 9 Nov. 6 Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets ESPN2 10 Nov. 13 Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills ESPN2 11 Nov. 20 Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs ESPN2, ESPN+ 13 Dec. 4 Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars ESPN2 15 Dec. 18 Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots ESPN2 Wildcard Jan. 15 TBD ESPN2, ESPN+

Please note: Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli while also be available on NFL+. NFL+, includes access to in-market live games on mobile, and a live stream of NFL Network and NFL RedZone across devices.

About Omaha Productions

Omaha Productions is an entertainment company launched by Peyton Manning following his retirement from the NFL. Omaha focuses on developing content that champions hard work, encourages the pursuit of passion, and celebrates community.

Omaha Productions executive produces ESPN’s Emmy-award-winning “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” along with alternative telecasts for college football, golf, F1 and the UFC. The company also serves as executive producer on Netflix’s “Quarterback“, “NFL Honors”, “ESPYs” and ESPN+’s PLACES franchise featuring series from Peyton Manning, in conjunction with NFL Films, Eli Manning, Abby Wambach, Vince Carter, David Ortiz, Ronda Rousey, P.K. Subban, Sue Bird, and John McEnroe. The company also has series at ABC, A+E Networks, NBCUniversal, and Netflix. The Omaha Audio Network provides daily sports talk in partnership with ESPN and Caesars Sportsbook.

