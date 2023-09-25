ESPN Announces Network Schedule for Inaugural ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge, Nov. 28-30
- Men’s Challenge features eight teams in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, including No. 2 Duke at No. 14 Arkansas, No. 8 Tennessee at No. 15 North Carolina, and No. 18 Miami at No. 17 Kentucky
- Women’s Challenge features nine teams in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, including preseason No. 1 and National Champion LSU hosting Final Four participant and No. 9 Virginia Tech
ESPN has announced the network schedule for the inaugural ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge, a multi-night event that matches men’s and women’s college basketball teams from two of the top conferences, the ACC and the SEC.
The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge will take place over consecutive days Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 29, while the ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge is slated for Nov. 29 and 30. Both men’s and women’s Challenge events will feature games across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.
The Men’s Challenge features a total of eight teams in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Men’s Basketball Top 25 –Duke (No. 2), North Carolina (No. 15) and Miami (No. 18) from the ACC, and Tennessee (No. 8), Arkansas (No. 14), Kentucky (No. 17), Texas A&M (No. 19) and Alabama (No. 22) from the SEC.
The marquee ESPN matchups on Tuesday, Nov. 28, include 2023 Final Four participant Miami at Kentucky (7:30 p.m.), followed by Alabama – the overall top seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, hosting Clemson (9:30 p.m.). On Wednesday, Nov. 29, Tennessee travels to Chapel Hill to face the Tar Heels (7:15 p.m.), followed by Duke at Arkansas (9:15 p.m.).
2023 ACC/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge (Nov. 28-29):
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Matchup
|Tue, Nov. 28
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|LSU at Syracuse
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|No. 18 Miami at No. 17 Kentucky
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Missouri at Pittsburgh
|7:00 p.m.
|ACCN
|Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
|7 p.m.
|SECN
|Notre Dame at South Carolina
|9 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NC State at Ole Miss
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Clemson at No. 22 Alabama
|Wed, Nov. 29
|7:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|No. 8 Tennessee at No. 15 North Carolina
|7:15 p.m.
|ESPN2
|No. 19 Texas A&M at Virginia
|7:15 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Florida at Wake Forest
|9:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|No. 2 Duke at No. 14 Arkansas
|9:15 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Virginia Tech at Auburn
|9:15 p.m.
|ACCN
|Georgia at Florida State
|9:15 p.m.
|SECN
|Boston College at Vanderbilt
* Rankings based on ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25
The Women’s Challenge features three Final Four teams from last season, including defending National Champion LSU and semifinalists South Carolina and Virginia Tech. In all, a combined nine teams from ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Women’s Basketball Top 25 will participate, including LSU (No. 1), South Carolina (No. 8), Ole Miss (No. 11) and Tennessee (No. 12) from the SEC, and Virginia Tech (No. 9), Notre Dame (No. 10), Louisville (No. 14), Florida State (No. 15) and North Carolina (No. 19) from the ACC.
Matchups of note include Notre Dame at Tennessee (5 p.m., ESPN2) on Wednesday, Nov. 29, and a premier ESPN doubleheader on Thursday, Nov. 30, featuring South Carolina at North Carolina (7 p.m.) and Virginia Tech traveling to Baton Rouge to face the champion Tigers (9 p.m.).
2023 ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge (Nov. 29-30):
|Date
|Time
|Network
|Matchup
|Wed, Nov. 29
|5 p.m.
|ESPN2
|No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 12 Tennessee
|5 p.m.
|ACCN
|Florida at Georgia Tech
|7:15 p.m.
|ACCN
|Vanderbilt at NC State
|7:15 p.m.
|SECN
|Miami at Mississippi State
|9:15 p.m.
|ESPNU
|No. 14 Louisville at No. 11 Ole Miss
|Thurs, Nov. 30
|5 p.m.
|ACCN
|Missouri at Virginia
|5 p.m.
|SECN
|Duke at Georgia
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|No. 8 South Carolina at No. 19 North Carolina
|7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Arkansas at No. 15 Florida State
|7 p.m.
|ACCN
|Alabama at Syracuse
|7 p.m.
|SECN
|Boston College at Kentucky
|9 p.m.
|ESPN
|No. 9 Virginia Tech at No. 1 LSU
|9 p.m.
|ACCN
|Texas A&M at Wake Forest
|9 p.m.
|SECN
|Clemson at Auburn
* Rankings based on ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25
Commentator assignments for the ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge will be announced closer to the event in November.
-30-