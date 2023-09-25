ESPN Announces Network Schedule for Inaugural ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge, Nov. 28-30

Men’s Challenge features eight teams in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, including No. 2 Duke at No. 14 Arkansas, No. 8 Tennessee at No. 15 North Carolina, and No. 18 Miami at No. 17 Kentucky

Women’s Challenge features nine teams in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, including preseason No. 1 and National Champion LSU hosting Final Four participant and No. 9 Virginia Tech

ESPN has announced the network schedule for the inaugural ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge, a multi-night event that matches men’s and women’s college basketball teams from two of the top conferences, the ACC and the SEC.

The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge will take place over consecutive days Tuesday, Nov. 28 and Wednesday, Nov. 29, while the ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge is slated for Nov. 29 and 30. Both men’s and women’s Challenge events will feature games across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.

The Men’s Challenge features a total of eight teams in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Men’s Basketball Top 25 –Duke (No. 2), North Carolina (No. 15) and Miami (No. 18) from the ACC, and Tennessee (No. 8), Arkansas (No. 14), Kentucky (No. 17), Texas A&M (No. 19) and Alabama (No. 22) from the SEC.

The marquee ESPN matchups on Tuesday, Nov. 28, include 2023 Final Four participant Miami at Kentucky (7:30 p.m.), followed by Alabama – the overall top seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, hosting Clemson (9:30 p.m.). On Wednesday, Nov. 29, Tennessee travels to Chapel Hill to face the Tar Heels (7:15 p.m.), followed by Duke at Arkansas (9:15 p.m.).

2023 ACC/SEC Men’s Basketball Challenge (Nov. 28-29):

Date Time (ET) Network Matchup Tue, Nov. 28 7 p.m. ESPN2 LSU at Syracuse 7:30 p.m. ESPN No. 18 Miami at No. 17 Kentucky 7:30 p.m. ESPNU Missouri at Pittsburgh 7:00 p.m. ACCN Mississippi State at Georgia Tech 7 p.m. SECN Notre Dame at South Carolina 9 p.m. ESPN2 NC State at Ole Miss 9:30 p.m. ESPN Clemson at No. 22 Alabama Wed, Nov. 29 7:15 p.m. ESPN No. 8 Tennessee at No. 15 North Carolina 7:15 p.m. ESPN2 No. 19 Texas A&M at Virginia 7:15 p.m. ESPNU Florida at Wake Forest 9:15 p.m. ESPN No. 2 Duke at No. 14 Arkansas 9:15 p.m. ESPN2 Virginia Tech at Auburn 9:15 p.m. ACCN Georgia at Florida State 9:15 p.m. SECN Boston College at Vanderbilt

* Rankings based on ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

The Women’s Challenge features three Final Four teams from last season, including defending National Champion LSU and semifinalists South Carolina and Virginia Tech. In all, a combined nine teams from ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Women’s Basketball Top 25 will participate, including LSU (No. 1), South Carolina (No. 8), Ole Miss (No. 11) and Tennessee (No. 12) from the SEC, and Virginia Tech (No. 9), Notre Dame (No. 10), Louisville (No. 14), Florida State (No. 15) and North Carolina (No. 19) from the ACC.

Matchups of note include Notre Dame at Tennessee (5 p.m., ESPN2) on Wednesday, Nov. 29, and a premier ESPN doubleheader on Thursday, Nov. 30, featuring South Carolina at North Carolina (7 p.m.) and Virginia Tech traveling to Baton Rouge to face the champion Tigers (9 p.m.).

2023 ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge (Nov. 29-30):

Date Time Network Matchup Wed, Nov. 29 5 p.m. ESPN2 No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 12 Tennessee 5 p.m. ACCN Florida at Georgia Tech 7:15 p.m. ACCN Vanderbilt at NC State 7:15 p.m. SECN Miami at Mississippi State 9:15 p.m. ESPNU No. 14 Louisville at No. 11 Ole Miss Thurs, Nov. 30 5 p.m. ACCN Missouri at Virginia 5 p.m. SECN Duke at Georgia 7 p.m. ESPN No. 8 South Carolina at No. 19 North Carolina 7 p.m. ESPN2 Arkansas at No. 15 Florida State 7 p.m. ACCN Alabama at Syracuse 7 p.m. SECN Boston College at Kentucky 9 p.m. ESPN No. 9 Virginia Tech at No. 1 LSU 9 p.m. ACCN Texas A&M at Wake Forest 9 p.m. SECN Clemson at Auburn

* Rankings based on ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25

Commentator assignments for the ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge will be announced closer to the event in November.

