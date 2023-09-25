ESPN College Football’s Week 5 Features Trio of Ranked-vs-Ranked Clashes, Plus SEC on ESPN Tripleheader

ACC NetworkCollege FootballESPN+SEC Network

ESPN College Football’s Week 5 Features Trio of Ranked-vs-Ranked Clashes, Plus SEC on ESPN Tripleheader

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

Ten Top 25 teams are highlighted across ESPN platforms as part of ESPN’s Week 5 college football slate, with nearly three dozen games set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

ABC features a pair of Top 25 tussles, as No. 11 Notre Dame dukes it out at No. 17 Duke on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will announce the action at 7:30 p.m. ET. Earlier in the day, the Blue Devils will host College GameDay Built by The Home Depot for the first time ever. Third-ranked Texas takes on No. 24 Kansas at 3:30 p.m. on ABC, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath broadcasting the Big 12 battle. ABC kicks off Saturday with an all-ACC clash between Clemson and Syracuse, with Dave Pasch (a Syracuse alum), Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill on the call at noon.

The final edition of the annual ESPN Saturday Tripleheader (noon/6 p.m./9 p.m.) is slated for Week 5, as ESPN begins its new rights agreement with the SEC in the 2024-25 season. No. 22 Florida visits Kentucky at Kroger Field at noon on ESPN, as Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George gear up for an SEC East showdown. At 6 p.m., No. 20 Ole Miss hosts No. 13 LSU with Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden announcing the action from Oxford. At 9 p.m., No. 12 Alabama is on the road at Mississippi State on ESPN and ESPN Radio, with Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore and Quint Kessenich on the TV call and Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the ESPN Radio broadcast from Starkville.

College Networks Notch Top 25 Teams in Week 5
A duo of ranked squads will be featured on ESPN’s college networks this Saturday. On SEC Saturday Night, No. 21 Tennessee hosts SEC East foe South Carolina at 7:30 p.m., as Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic call the Vols vs. the Gamecocks. At 4 p.m., No. 23 Missouri visits Vanderbilt on SECN, featuring Lowell Galindo, Derek Mason and Taylor Davis on the Music City matchup.

Additionally, at noon on SECN and ESPN Radio, the Southwest Classic clash between Texas A&M and Arkansas is live from Arlington. Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang are set for the telecast call, with Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Mike Peasley teaming up for the Aggies/Razorbacks action on radio. On ACC Network Primetime Football, Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck and Taylor Tannebaum present Pittsburgh on the road against Virginia Tech at 8 p.m.

ESPN+ Highlights – Week 5
More than 50 matchups are set for ESPN+ in Week 5. Full ESPN+ schedule.

Additional Spotlighted Matchups

  • Thursday
    • Temple at Tulsa: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
      • Commentators: Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
  • Friday
    • Louisville at NC State: 7 p.m. | ESPN
      • Commentators: Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
    • Cincinnati at BYU: 10:15 p.m. | ESPN
      • Commentators: Clay Matvick, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform
Thu, Sep 28 7:30 p.m. Temple at Tulsa
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
  8 p.m. Jacksonville State at Sam Houston
Drew Carter, Dustin Fox		 ESPNU
Fri, Sep 29 7 p.m. Louisville at NC State
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN
  7 p.m. Columbia at Princeton
Eric Frede, Jack Ford		 ESPNU
  10:15 p.m. Cincinnati at BYU
Clay Matvick, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN
Sat, Sep 30 Noon Clemson at Syracuse
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill		 ABC
Noon No. 22 Florida at Kentucky
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George		 ESPN
Noon UAB at Tulane
Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Alex Chappell		 ESPN2
Noon South Alabama at James Madison
Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason		 ESPNU
Noon Texas A&M vs. Arkansas
TV: Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Mike Peasley		 SEC Network/
ESPN Radio
Noon Buffalo at Akron
Anthony Lima, Ryan Cavanaugh		 ESPN+
1:30 p.m. Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan
Dan Gutowsky, Marcus Ray		 ESPN+
2:30 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Kent State
Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath		 ABC
3:30 p.m. Northern Illinois at Toledo
Jay Alter, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
3:30 p.m. Bowling Green at Georgia Tech
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Marilyn Payne		 ACC Network
3:30 p.m. Ball State at Western Michigan
Doug Sherman, Forest Conoly		 ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Old Dominion at Marshall ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Arkansas State at UMass ESPN+
4 p.m. Boise State at Memphis
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN2
4 p.m. No. 23 Missouri at Vanderbilt
Lowell Galindo, Derek Mason, Taylor Davis		 SEC Network
6 p.m. No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss
Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden		 ESPN
7 p.m. East Carolina at Rice
Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue, Smacker Miles		 ESPN+
7 p.m. Abilene Christian at North Texas
James Westling, LaDarrin McLane		 ESPN+
7 p.m. Texas State at Southern Miss ESPN+
7 p.m. Troy at Georgia State ESPN+
7:30 p.m. No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke
Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe		 ABC
7:30 p.m. Charlotte at SMU
John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport		 ESPNU
7:30 p.m. South Carolina at No. 21 Tennessee
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic		 SEC Network
8 p.m. West Virginia at TCU
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton		 ESPN2
8 p.m. Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum		 ACC Network
8 p.m. Appalachian State at UL Monroe ESPN+
9 p.m. No. 12 Alabama at Mississippi State
TV: Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ESPN/
ESPN Radio

 

Photo of Amanda Brooks Amanda Brooks Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago
Photo of Amanda Brooks

Amanda Brooks

Amanda is the Director of Communications for ESPN College Football, SEC Network and Longhorn Network, and oversees publicity for college gymnastics and track & field across all ESPN platforms. Amanda is a proud alum of Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., and earned her master's in ethics from Vanderbilt University. A native of Kent, Ohio, she is a die-hard Cleveland Guardians fan.
Back to top button