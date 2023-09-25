ESPN College Football’s Week 5 Features Trio of Ranked-vs-Ranked Clashes, Plus SEC on ESPN Tripleheader

Ten Top 25 teams are highlighted across ESPN platforms as part of ESPN’s Week 5 college football slate, with nearly three dozen games set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

ABC features a pair of Top 25 tussles, as No. 11 Notre Dame dukes it out at No. 17 Duke on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will announce the action at 7:30 p.m. ET. Earlier in the day, the Blue Devils will host College GameDay Built by The Home Depot for the first time ever. Third-ranked Texas takes on No. 24 Kansas at 3:30 p.m. on ABC, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath broadcasting the Big 12 battle. ABC kicks off Saturday with an all-ACC clash between Clemson and Syracuse, with Dave Pasch (a Syracuse alum), Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill on the call at noon.

The final edition of the annual ESPN Saturday Tripleheader (noon/6 p.m./9 p.m.) is slated for Week 5, as ESPN begins its new rights agreement with the SEC in the 2024-25 season. No. 22 Florida visits Kentucky at Kroger Field at noon on ESPN, as Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George gear up for an SEC East showdown. At 6 p.m., No. 20 Ole Miss hosts No. 13 LSU with Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden announcing the action from Oxford. At 9 p.m., No. 12 Alabama is on the road at Mississippi State on ESPN and ESPN Radio, with Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore and Quint Kessenich on the TV call and Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the ESPN Radio broadcast from Starkville.

College Networks Notch Top 25 Teams in Week 5

A duo of ranked squads will be featured on ESPN’s college networks this Saturday. On SEC Saturday Night, No. 21 Tennessee hosts SEC East foe South Carolina at 7:30 p.m., as Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic call the Vols vs. the Gamecocks. At 4 p.m., No. 23 Missouri visits Vanderbilt on SECN, featuring Lowell Galindo, Derek Mason and Taylor Davis on the Music City matchup.

Additionally, at noon on SECN and ESPN Radio, the Southwest Classic clash between Texas A&M and Arkansas is live from Arlington. Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang are set for the telecast call, with Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Mike Peasley teaming up for the Aggies/Razorbacks action on radio. On ACC Network Primetime Football, Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck and Taylor Tannebaum present Pittsburgh on the road against Virginia Tech at 8 p.m.

ESPN+ Highlights – Week 5

More than 50 matchups are set for ESPN+ in Week 5. Full ESPN+ schedule.

Additional Spotlighted Matchups

Thursday Temple at Tulsa: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN Commentators: Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.

Friday Louisville at NC State: 7 p.m. | ESPN Commentators: Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra Cincinnati at BYU: 10:15 p.m. | ESPN Commentators: Clay Matvick, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler



For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.