ESPN College Football’s Week 5 Features Trio of Ranked-vs-Ranked Clashes, Plus SEC on ESPN Tripleheader
Ten Top 25 teams are highlighted across ESPN platforms as part of ESPN’s Week 5 college football slate, with nearly three dozen games set for ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.
ABC features a pair of Top 25 tussles, as No. 11 Notre Dame dukes it out at No. 17 Duke on ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will announce the action at 7:30 p.m. ET. Earlier in the day, the Blue Devils will host College GameDay Built by The Home Depot for the first time ever. Third-ranked Texas takes on No. 24 Kansas at 3:30 p.m. on ABC, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath broadcasting the Big 12 battle. ABC kicks off Saturday with an all-ACC clash between Clemson and Syracuse, with Dave Pasch (a Syracuse alum), Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill on the call at noon.
The final edition of the annual ESPN Saturday Tripleheader (noon/6 p.m./9 p.m.) is slated for Week 5, as ESPN begins its new rights agreement with the SEC in the 2024-25 season. No. 22 Florida visits Kentucky at Kroger Field at noon on ESPN, as Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George gear up for an SEC East showdown. At 6 p.m., No. 20 Ole Miss hosts No. 13 LSU with Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden announcing the action from Oxford. At 9 p.m., No. 12 Alabama is on the road at Mississippi State on ESPN and ESPN Radio, with Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore and Quint Kessenich on the TV call and Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons on the ESPN Radio broadcast from Starkville.
College Networks Notch Top 25 Teams in Week 5
A duo of ranked squads will be featured on ESPN’s college networks this Saturday. On SEC Saturday Night, No. 21 Tennessee hosts SEC East foe South Carolina at 7:30 p.m., as Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic call the Vols vs. the Gamecocks. At 4 p.m., No. 23 Missouri visits Vanderbilt on SECN, featuring Lowell Galindo, Derek Mason and Taylor Davis on the Music City matchup.
Additionally, at noon on SECN and ESPN Radio, the Southwest Classic clash between Texas A&M and Arkansas is live from Arlington. Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang are set for the telecast call, with Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Mike Peasley teaming up for the Aggies/Razorbacks action on radio. On ACC Network Primetime Football, Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck and Taylor Tannebaum present Pittsburgh on the road against Virginia Tech at 8 p.m.
ESPN+ Highlights – Week 5
More than 50 matchups are set for ESPN+ in Week 5. Full ESPN+ schedule.
Additional Spotlighted Matchups
- Thursday
- Friday
For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Thu, Sep 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Temple at Tulsa
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Jacksonville State at Sam Houston
Drew Carter, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|Fri, Sep 29
|7 p.m.
|Louisville at NC State
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Columbia at Princeton
Eric Frede, Jack Ford
|ESPNU
|10:15 p.m.
|Cincinnati at BYU
Clay Matvick, Aaron Murray, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 30
|Noon
|Clemson at Syracuse
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill
|ABC
|Noon
|No. 22 Florida at Kentucky
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
|ESPN
|Noon
|UAB at Tulane
Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Alex Chappell
|ESPN2
|Noon
|South Alabama at James Madison
Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Texas A&M vs. Arkansas
TV: Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Mike Peasley
|SEC Network/
ESPN Radio
|Noon
|Buffalo at Akron
Anthony Lima, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|1:30 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan
Dan Gutowsky, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|2:30 p.m.
|Miami (Ohio) at Kent State
Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Northern Illinois at Toledo
Jay Alter, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Bowling Green at Georgia Tech
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Marilyn Payne
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Ball State at Western Michigan
Doug Sherman, Forest Conoly
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Old Dominion at Marshall
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Arkansas State at UMass
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Boise State at Memphis
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|No. 23 Missouri at Vanderbilt
Lowell Galindo, Derek Mason, Taylor Davis
|SEC Network
|6 p.m.
|No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss
Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|East Carolina at Rice
Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue, Smacker Miles
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Abilene Christian at North Texas
James Westling, LaDarrin McLane
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Texas State at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Troy at Georgia State
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke
Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Charlotte at SMU
John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|South Carolina at No. 21 Tennessee
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|West Virginia at TCU
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech
Mike Monaco, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum
|ACC Network
|8 p.m.
|Appalachian State at UL Monroe
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|No. 12 Alabama at Mississippi State
TV: Mark Jones, Rod Gilmore, Quint Kessenich
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN/
ESPN Radio