ESPN Digital: Best August Ever, No. 1 for 18th Month in a Row

According to recently released Comscore data, ESPN Digital had its best August ever with 112.6 million unique visitors (up 12% YoY), marking its 18th consecutive month at No. 1 in the U.S. sports category.

ESPN Digital also accounted for 50% of all traffic in the U.S. sports category. Its nearest competitor CBS Sports reached 31%.

In addition, ESPN Social accounts topped all sports properties in August reaching 590 million total actions and 26 months in a row at No. 1.

