ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPNU Combine to Carry 2023-24 NBA G League Showcase Cup, Regular Season, Playoffs and Winter Showcase Games
More Than 200 Regular-Season NBA G League Games Available to Stream on ESPN+
- G League Ignite vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers to Air on ESPN+, Thursday, December 28
- ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPNU to Carry Sixteen 2023 NBA G League Winter Showcase Games
- 2023 NBA G League Winter Showcase Championship Game to Air on ESPN2
ESPN+ will stream over 200 2023-24 NBA G League games, beginning on Tuesday, November 14, at 6 p.m. ET when the Grand Rapids Gold visit the Indiana Mad Ants in a 2023 NBA G League Showcase Cup matchup. Regular season games will stream live on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the season. For the full schedule: 2023-24 NBA G League Schedule.
ESPN+ and ESPNU will combine to carry 16 regular season G League Ignite games in total:
G League Ignite Games
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Tue, Dec 5
|10 p.m.
|Stockton Kings vs. G League Ignite
|ESPN+
|Tue, Dec 12
|1 p.m.
|Rip City Remix vs. G League Ignite
|ESPNU
|Thu, Dec 14
|10 p.m.
|Rip City Remix vs. G League Ignite
|ESPNU
|Thu, Dec 28
|8:30 p.m.
|G League Ignite vs. Rio Grand Valley Vipers
|ESPN+
|Tue, Jan 2
|7:30 p.m.
|G League Ignite vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce
|ESPN+
|Tue, Jan 9
|10 p.m.
|Austin Spurs vs. G League Ignite
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan 10
|10 p.m.
|Iowa vs. G League Ignite
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan 17
|10 p.m.
|Mexico City vs. G League Ignite
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan 24
|9 p.m.
|G League Ignite vs. Rip City
|ESPN+
|Wed, Jan 31
|10 p.m.
|Iowa Wolves vs. G League Ignite
|ESPN+
|Wed, Feb 7
|10 p.m.
|G League Ignite vs. Ontario Clippers
|ESPN+
|Tue, Feb 13
|10 p.m.
|Indiana Mad Ants vs. G League Ignite
|ESPN+
|Tue, Feb 27
|8 p.m.
|G League Ignite vs. Texas Legends
|ESPN+
|Wed, Feb 28
|8 p.m.
|G League Ignite vs. Texas Legends
|ESPN+
|Tue, Mar 5
|7 p.m.
|G League Ignite vs. Long Island Nets
|ESPN+
|Thu, Mar 28
|10 p.m.
|G League Ignite vs. Ontario Clippers
|ESPN+
ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPNU will also carry the 2023 NBA G League Winter Showcase. The NBA G League’s premier in-season scouting event will take place from Tuesday, December 19, to Friday, December 22 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando and the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.
The 2023 NBA G League Winter Showcase will feature the NBA G League Showcase Cup Tournament, a single-elimination tournament where eight teams will compete for the Showcase Cup Championship. The championship game will air on ESPN2 Friday, December 22, at 6:30 p.m. ET.
NBA G League Winter Showcase
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Network
|Tue, Dec 19
|12 p.m.
|G League Winter Showcase
|ESPN2
|Tue, Dec 19
|2:30 p.m.
|G League Winter Showcase
|ESPN2
|Tue, Dec 19
|5 p.m.
|G League Winter Showcase
|ESPN+
|Tue, Dec 19
|7:30 p.m.
|G League Winter Showcase
|ESPNU
|Wed, Dec 20
|12:30 p.m.
|G League Winter Showcase
|ESPN2
|Wed, Dec 20
|3 p.m.
|G League Winter Showcase
|ESPN+
|Wed, Dec 20
|6 p.m.
|G League Winter Showcase
|ESPN+
|Wed, Dec 20
|8:30 p.m.
|G League Winter Showcase
|ESPNU
|Thu, Dec 21
|11 a.m.
|G League Winter Showcase
|ESPN2
|Thu, Dec 21
|1:30 p.m.
|G League Winter Showcase
|ESPN2
|Thu, Dec 21
|4 p.m.
|G League Winter Showcase
|ESPN+
|Thu, Dec 21
|7 p.m.
|G League Winter Showcase
|ESPN2
|Fri, Dec 22
|11 a.m.
|G League Winter Showcase
|ESPN+
|Fri, Dec 22
|1:30 p.m.
|G League Winter Showcase
|ESPNU
|Fri, Dec 22
|4 p.m.
|G League Winter Showcase
|ESPN+
|Fri, Dec 22
|6:30 p.m.
|G League Winter Showcase Championship
|ESPN2
In addition to the Winter Showcase, ESPN platforms will carry up to 12 games during the 2024 NBA G League Playoffs.
-30-
ESPN media contact:
[email protected].