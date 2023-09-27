ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPNU Combine to Carry 2023-24 NBA G League Showcase Cup, Regular Season, Playoffs and Winter Showcase Games

G League Ignite vs. Rio Grande Valley Vipers to Air on ESPN+, Thursday, December 28

ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPNU to Carry Sixteen 2023 NBA G League Winter Showcase Games

2023 NBA G League Winter Showcase Championship Game to Air on ESPN2

ESPN+ will stream over 200 2023-24 NBA G League games, beginning on Tuesday, November 14, at 6 p.m. ET when the Grand Rapids Gold visit the Indiana Mad Ants in a 2023 NBA G League Showcase Cup matchup. Regular season games will stream live on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays throughout the season. For the full schedule: 2023-24 NBA G League Schedule.

ESPN+ and ESPNU will combine to carry 16 regular season G League Ignite games in total:

G League Ignite Games

Date Time (ET) Event Network Tue, Dec 5 10 p.m. Stockton Kings vs. G League Ignite ESPN+ Tue, Dec 12 1 p.m. Rip City Remix vs. G League Ignite ESPNU Thu, Dec 14 10 p.m. Rip City Remix vs. G League Ignite ESPNU Thu, Dec 28 8:30 p.m. G League Ignite vs. Rio Grand Valley Vipers ESPN+ Tue, Jan 2 7:30 p.m. G League Ignite vs. Sioux Falls Skyforce ESPN+ Tue, Jan 9 10 p.m. Austin Spurs vs. G League Ignite ESPN+ Wed, Jan 10 10 p.m. Iowa vs. G League Ignite ESPN+ Wed, Jan 17 10 p.m. Mexico City vs. G League Ignite ESPN+ Wed, Jan 24 9 p.m. G League Ignite vs. Rip City ESPN+ Wed, Jan 31 10 p.m. Iowa Wolves vs. G League Ignite ESPN+ Wed, Feb 7 10 p.m. G League Ignite vs. Ontario Clippers ESPN+ Tue, Feb 13 10 p.m. Indiana Mad Ants vs. G League Ignite ESPN+ Tue, Feb 27 8 p.m. G League Ignite vs. Texas Legends ESPN+ Wed, Feb 28 8 p.m. G League Ignite vs. Texas Legends ESPN+ Tue, Mar 5 7 p.m. G League Ignite vs. Long Island Nets ESPN+ Thu, Mar 28 10 p.m. G League Ignite vs. Ontario Clippers ESPN+

ESPN+, ESPN2 and ESPNU will also carry the 2023 NBA G League Winter Showcase. The NBA G League’s premier in-season scouting event will take place from Tuesday, December 19, to Friday, December 22 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando and the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

The 2023 NBA G League Winter Showcase will feature the NBA G League Showcase Cup Tournament, a single-elimination tournament where eight teams will compete for the Showcase Cup Championship. The championship game will air on ESPN2 Friday, December 22, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

NBA G League Winter Showcase

Date Time (ET) Event Network Tue, Dec 19 12 p.m. G League Winter Showcase ESPN2 Tue, Dec 19 2:30 p.m. G League Winter Showcase ESPN2 Tue, Dec 19 5 p.m. G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ Tue, Dec 19 7:30 p.m. G League Winter Showcase ESPNU Wed, Dec 20 12:30 p.m. G League Winter Showcase ESPN2 Wed, Dec 20 3 p.m. G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ Wed, Dec 20 6 p.m. G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ Wed, Dec 20 8:30 p.m. G League Winter Showcase ESPNU Thu, Dec 21 11 a.m. G League Winter Showcase ESPN2 Thu, Dec 21 1:30 p.m. G League Winter Showcase ESPN2 Thu, Dec 21 4 p.m. G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ Thu, Dec 21 7 p.m. G League Winter Showcase ESPN2 Fri, Dec 22 11 a.m. G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ Fri, Dec 22 1:30 p.m. G League Winter Showcase ESPNU Fri, Dec 22 4 p.m. G League Winter Showcase ESPN+ Fri, Dec 22 6:30 p.m. G League Winter Showcase Championship ESPN2

In addition to the Winter Showcase, ESPN platforms will carry up to 12 games during the 2024 NBA G League Playoffs.

-30-

ESPN media contact:

[email protected].