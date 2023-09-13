ESPN Exclusive Investigation: The Biogenesis Files – The Tony Bosch Doping Scandal

The largest performance-enhancing drugs operation in U.S. sports history was exposed 10 years ago. Biogenesis of America, a Miami wellness clinic fueled by a cocaine-addicted biochemist who introduced himself as “Dr. T,” outed some of the nation’s biggest superstars as PED users; still others have not been publicly tied into the scandal — until now.

“The Biogenesis Files,” written by ESPN investigative reporter Mike Fish, who has reported and written extensively on performance-enhancing drugs in sports, was released today on ESPN.com:

https://www.espn.com/espn/feature/story/_/id/36055058/biogenesis-america-tony-bosch-peds-fallout-10-years-later

Drawing upon more than 1,400 pages of confidential U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigative documents obtained exclusively by ESPN, and dozens of interviews, this package of stories provides an unforgettable look at Tony Bosch’s operation, the attorneys and league officials caught using unsavory tactics, and the depths to which athletes will go for an advantage — and to protect their images.

