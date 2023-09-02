ESPN Platforms Present Labor Day Weekend US Open Coverage – Round of 16 ABC’s First-Ever LIVE US Open Broadcast Airs Sunday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET

No. 6 Coco Gauff (USA) vs. Caroline Wozniacki and No. 10 Frances Tiafoe vs. Rinky Hijikata

on ABC Sunday starting at 3 p.m. ET

This Labor Day Weekend, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes will present US Open Round of 16 action live and in its entirety.

ESPN’s first ball to last ball coverage starts at 11 a.m. ET – 3 p.m. ET Sunday on ESPN, followed by the first-ever, live coverage of the tournament on ABC from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET featuring Americans Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe. Coverage continues on ESPN2 from 6 p.m. until play concludes.

On Monday, the action continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET—or until play concludes—on ESPN2. ESPN Deportes will offer Spanish-language coverage from noon to 11 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ coverage of Grandstand matches and of all outer courts continues through the weekend. ESPN+ comprehensive coverage began with the Qualifiers and continues through the entirety of the tournament, including simulcasts of the Women’s and Men’s Singles Semifinals and Finals.

Surveying the Fields

Day Session:

American Ben Shelton starts the day off on Arthur Ashe Stadium at noon ET on ESPN playing Tommy Paul (USA). That match will be followed by No. 6 Coco Gauff (USA) vs. Caroline Wozniacki.

In Louis Armstrong Stadium, the first match is at 11 a.m. and features a compelling matchup of No. 10

Karolina Muchova and Xinya Wang.

The schedule on Armstrong continues with No. 15 Belinda Bencic who is facing Sorana Cirstea.

Starting no earlier than 3 p.m., No. 10 Frances Tiafoe will square off against Rinky Hijikata on ABC.

Night Session:

At 7 p.m. on Ashe starts with No. 2 Novak Djokovic seeking to continue his quest for another major title playing Borna Gojo, a 25-year-old qualifier from Croatia.

Top-seeded No. 1 Iga Swiatek will meet No. 20 Jelena Ostapenko.

Meanwhile, on Armstrong, American No. 9 Taylor Fritz will be challenged by Dominic Stricker from Switzerland.

Looking Ahead

Monday’s matches will feature Saturday winners, including Carlos Alcaraz and American Madison Keys, all looking for a slot in the quarterfinals.

The ESPN Tennis Team

ESPN’s US Open Schedule Labor Day Weekend

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event Mon Aug 28 – Sun Sept 10 11 a.m. – 11p.m. ESPN+, ESPN3 All courts streaming live Sun Sept 3 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN 2023 US Open: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver – Round of 16 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN2 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16 Mon Sept 4 Noon – 11 p.m. ESPN Deportes Round of 16

2023 US Open: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver – Round of 16 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16 Tue Sept 5 Noon – 5 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals Noon – 6 p.m. ESPN 2023 US Open: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals Wed Sept 6 Noon – 5 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals

2023 US Open: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals Noon – 6 p.m. ESPN 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals Thu Sept 7 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Women’s Semifinals: Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management ESPN Deportes Women’s Semifinals Fri Sept 8 Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN Men’s Semifinal #1: Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinals #1 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN Men’s Semifinal #2: Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinals #2 Sat Sept 9 Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN3 Mixed Doubles Championship 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN Men’s Semifinal #2: Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes Women’s Championship Preview Special 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Women’s Championship Sun Sept 10 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Women’s Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special presented by Evian 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Men’s Championship: Coverage presented by Cadillac 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Men’s Championship 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Championship (Encore)

-30-