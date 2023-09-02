ESPN Platforms Present Labor Day Weekend US Open Coverage – Round of 16 ABC’s First-Ever LIVE US Open Broadcast Airs Sunday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET
No. 6 Coco Gauff (USA) vs. Caroline Wozniacki and No. 10 Frances Tiafoe vs. Rinky Hijikata
on ABC Sunday starting at 3 p.m. ET
This Labor Day Weekend, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes will present US Open Round of 16 action live and in its entirety.
ESPN’s first ball to last ball coverage starts at 11 a.m. ET – 3 p.m. ET Sunday on ESPN, followed by the first-ever, live coverage of the tournament on ABC from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET featuring Americans Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe. Coverage continues on ESPN2 from 6 p.m. until play concludes.
On Monday, the action continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET—or until play concludes—on ESPN2. ESPN Deportes will offer Spanish-language coverage from noon to 11 p.m. ET.
ESPN+ coverage of Grandstand matches and of all outer courts continues through the weekend. ESPN+ comprehensive coverage began with the Qualifiers and continues through the entirety of the tournament, including simulcasts of the Women’s and Men’s Singles Semifinals and Finals.
Surveying the Fields
Day Session:
- American Ben Shelton starts the day off on Arthur Ashe Stadium at noon ET on ESPN playing Tommy Paul (USA). That match will be followed by No. 6 Coco Gauff (USA) vs. Caroline Wozniacki.
- In Louis Armstrong Stadium, the first match is at 11 a.m. and features a compelling matchup of No. 10
Karolina Muchova and Xinya Wang.
- The schedule on Armstrong continues with No. 15 Belinda Bencic who is facing Sorana Cirstea.
- Starting no earlier than 3 p.m., No. 10 Frances Tiafoe will square off against Rinky Hijikata on ABC.
Night Session:
- At 7 p.m. on Ashe starts with No. 2 Novak Djokovic seeking to continue his quest for another major title playing Borna Gojo, a 25-year-old qualifier from Croatia.
- Top-seeded No. 1 Iga Swiatek will meet No. 20 Jelena Ostapenko.
- Meanwhile, on Armstrong, American No. 9 Taylor Fritz will be challenged by Dominic Stricker from Switzerland.
Looking Ahead
Monday’s matches will feature Saturday winners, including Carlos Alcaraz and American Madison Keys, all looking for a slot in the quarterfinals.
ESPN’s US Open Schedule Labor Day Weekend
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Event
|Mon Aug 28 – Sun Sept 10
|11 a.m. – 11p.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN3
|All courts streaming live
|Sun Sept 3
|11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|ESPN
|2023 US Open: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver – Round of 16
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|ABC
|6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16
|Mon Sept 4
|Noon – 11 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|
|11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16
|Tue Sept 5
|Noon – 5 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|Noon – 6 p.m.
|ESPN
|2023 US Open: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|Wed Sept 6
|Noon – 5 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|Noon – 6 p.m.
|ESPN
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN
|Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|Thu Sept 7
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|ESPN
|Women’s Semifinals: Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management
|ESPN Deportes
|Women’s Semifinals
|Fri Sept 8
|Noon – 2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Men’s Doubles Championship
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|ESPN
|Men’s Semifinal #1: Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s Semifinals #1
|7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
|ESPN
|Men’s Semifinal #2: Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management
|7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s Semifinals #2
|Sat Sept 9
|Noon – 2 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Mixed Doubles Championship
|4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Men’s Semifinal #2: Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management
|3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Women’s Championship Preview Special
|4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|Women’s Championship
|Sun Sept 10
|1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|ESPN
|Women’s Doubles Championship
|3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special presented by Evian
|4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|Men’s Championship: Coverage presented by Cadillac
|3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special
|4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|Men’s Championship
|8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Men’s Championship (Encore)
-30-