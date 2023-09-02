ESPN Platforms Present Labor Day Weekend US Open Coverage – Round of 16 ABC’s First-Ever LIVE US Open Broadcast Airs Sunday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET

ESPN Platforms Present Labor Day Weekend US Open Coverage – Round of 16 ABC’s First-Ever LIVE US Open Broadcast Airs Sunday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET

No. 6 Coco Gauff (USA) vs. Caroline Wozniacki and No. 10 Frances Tiafoe vs. Rinky Hijikata
on ABC Sunday starting at 3 p.m. ET

 This Labor Day Weekend, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes will present US Open Round of 16 action live and in its entirety.

ESPN’s first ball to last ball coverage starts at 11 a.m. ET – 3 p.m. ET Sunday on ESPN, followed by the first-ever, live coverage of the tournament on ABC from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET featuring Americans Coco Gauff and Frances Tiafoe. Coverage continues on ESPN2 from 6 p.m. until play concludes.

On Monday, the action continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET—or until play concludes—on ESPN2. ESPN Deportes will offer Spanish-language coverage from noon to 11 p.m. ET.

ESPN+ coverage of Grandstand matches and of all outer courts continues through the weekend. ESPN+ comprehensive coverage began with the Qualifiers and continues through the entirety of the tournament, including simulcasts of the Women’s and Men’s Singles Semifinals and Finals.

Surveying the Fields

Day Session:

  • American Ben Shelton starts the day off on Arthur Ashe Stadium at noon ET on ESPN playing Tommy Paul (USA). That match will be followed by No. 6 Coco Gauff (USA) vs. Caroline Wozniacki.
  • In Louis Armstrong Stadium, the first match is at 11 a.m. and features a compelling matchup of No. 10

Karolina Muchova and Xinya Wang.

  • The schedule on Armstrong continues with No. 15 Belinda Bencic who is facing Sorana Cirstea.
  • Starting no earlier than 3 p.m., No. 10 Frances Tiafoe will square off against Rinky Hijikata on ABC.

Night Session:

  • At 7 p.m. on Ashe starts with No. 2 Novak Djokovic seeking to continue his quest for another major title playing Borna Gojo, a 25-year-old qualifier from Croatia.
  • Top-seeded No. 1 Iga Swiatek will meet No. 20 Jelena Ostapenko.
  • Meanwhile, on Armstrong, American No. 9 Taylor Fritz will be challenged by Dominic Stricker from Switzerland.

Looking Ahead

Monday’s matches will feature Saturday winners, including Carlos Alcaraz and American Madison Keys, all looking for a slot in the quarterfinals.

The ESPN Tennis Team

ESPN’s US Open Schedule Labor Day Weekend

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event
Mon Aug 28 – Sun Sept 10 11 a.m. – 11p.m. ESPN+, ESPN3 All courts streaming live
Sun Sept 3 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN 2023 US Open: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver – Round of 16
3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC
6 p.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN2
7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16
Mon Sept 4 Noon – 11 p.m. ESPN Deportes
Round of 16

 


2023 US Open: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver – Round of 16
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN
7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Round of 16
Tue Sept 5 Noon – 5 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
Noon – 6 p.m. ESPN 2023 US Open: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
Wed Sept 6 Noon – 5 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals


2023 US Open: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals

 
Noon – 6 p.m. ESPN
7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
Thu Sept 7 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Women’s Semifinals: Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management
ESPN Deportes Women’s Semifinals
Fri Sept 8 Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Doubles Championship
3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN Men’s Semifinal #1: Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management
3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinals #1
7 p.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN Men’s Semifinal #2: Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management
7 p.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinals #2
Sat Sept 9 Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN3 Mixed Doubles Championship
4 p.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN Men’s Semifinal #2: Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management
3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes Women’s Championship Preview Special
4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Women’s Championship
Sun Sept 10 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Women’s Doubles Championship
3 p.m. – 4 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special presented by Evian
4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Men’s Championship: Coverage presented by Cadillac
3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special
4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Men’s Championship
8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Championship (Encore)

