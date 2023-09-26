ESPN to Carry Fourth Annual GEICO Top Flight Invite, Oct. 13-15

Eight Teams Selected for Elite Basketball Tournament

24 ESPN Ranked Players to Participate

A Dozen Games Available on ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+

ESPN will continue its coverage of the GEICO Top Flight Invite, airing 12 games from the event launched in 2020 by Paragon Marketing Group, as part of the Border League. Eight elite basketball teams from five states will compete in a three-day tournament at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Nev.

Coverage begins Friday, Oct. 13, at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and continues on Saturday, Oct. 14, with four games each day. The final round of play will be televised on ESPNU on Sunday, Oct. 15 beginning at 5 p.m. with the championship game on ESPN2 at 9 p.m.

Participating Teams:

The following includes a list of top recruits and two dozen ranked ESPN 100 (class of 2024), ESPN 60 (class of 2025) and ESPN 25 (class of 2026) players:

Air Nado (Nev.): senior Josiah Cunningham – SG; junior Tee Bartlett – C

senior Josiah Cunningham – SG; junior Tee Bartlett – C AZ Compass Prep (Ariz.): 26 senior Jamari Phillips – PG (Arizona), No. 66 senior Del Jones – PG, No. 91 senior Sammie Yeanay – PF, senior Ethan Lathan – C; No. 21 junior Jeremiah Fears – PG; sophomore Imahri Wooten – SF

26 senior Jamari Phillips – PG (Arizona), No. 66 senior Del Jones – PG, No. 91 senior Sammie Yeanay – PF, senior Ethan Lathan – C; No. 21 junior Jeremiah Fears – PG; sophomore Imahri Wooten – SF Bishop O’Connell (Va.): 20 senior Bryson Tucker – SF, senior AJ Swinton – SF (FSU), senior Jadyn Harris – PF; No. 16 sophomore Quincy Wadley – SG, sophomore Jasiah Cannady – PG

20 senior Bryson Tucker – SF, senior AJ Swinton – SF (FSU), senior Jadyn Harris – PF; No. 16 sophomore Quincy Wadley – SG, sophomore Jasiah Cannady – PG Explorers (Fla.): 28 senior Jase Richardson – PG; No. 1 junior Cameron Boozer – PF, No. 15 junior Cayden Boozer – PG; sophomore Jax Richardson – SF

28 senior Jase Richardson – PG; No. 1 junior Cameron Boozer – PF, No. 15 junior Cayden Boozer – PG; sophomore Jax Richardson – SF Florida Eagles (Fla.): 1 senior Cooper Flagg – SF, No. 11 senior Asa Newell, No. 13 senior Liam McNeeley – SF, No. 15 senior Derik Queen – C, No. 37 senior Robert Wright III – PG (Baylor), No. 48 senior Curtis Givens – PG; junior Ace Flagg – SF; No. 7 sophomore Caleb Gaskins – PF, sophomore Kayden Allen – G, sophomore Dhani Miller – G

1 senior Cooper Flagg – SF, No. 11 senior Asa Newell, No. 13 senior Liam McNeeley – SF, No. 15 senior Derik Queen – C, No. 37 senior Robert Wright III – PG (Baylor), No. 48 senior Curtis Givens – PG; junior Ace Flagg – SF; No. 7 sophomore Caleb Gaskins – PF, sophomore Kayden Allen – G, sophomore Dhani Miller – G LABC (Calif.): 42 senior Trent Perry – PG, senior Robert Hinton – G (Harvard), junior Nikolas Khamenia – SF

42 senior Trent Perry – PG, senior Robert Hinton – G (Harvard), junior Nikolas Khamenia – SF LV Orange (Nev.) – senior Ryder Elisaldez – SG (UCSD); junior Nick Jefferson – PG

– senior Ryder Elisaldez – SG (UCSD); junior Nick Jefferson – PG Prolific Prep (Calif.): 9 senior Derrion Reid – SF, No. 21 senior Aiden Sherrell – C, No. 25 senior Zoom Diallo – PG, No. 83 senior Mikey Lewis; No. 1 sophomore A.J. Dybansta – SF, No. 2 sophomore Tyran Stokes – PF

In addition, ESPN will televise a matchup from the Border League on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m. on ESPNU featuring Blue Knights (Calif). vs. Storm Hoopers (Idaho). Key players in that matchup include Blue Knights senior PG Mercy Miller (Houston commit), junior SG Bryce James, and Storm Hoopers No. 76 senior Liam Campbell – SG (USC commit).

GEICO Top Flight Invite Schedule:

Date Time (ET) Game Platform Fri, Oct 13 7:15 p.m. Prolific Prep (Calif.) vs. LABC (Calif.) ESPN+ 9 p.m. Explorers (Fla.) vs. Air Nado (Nev.) ESPN+ 10:45 p.m. Florida Eagles (Fla.) vs. Bishop O’Connell (Va.) ESPN+ 12:30 a.m. AZ Compass (Ariz.) vs. LV Orange (Nev.) ESPN+ Sat, Oct 14 4 p.m. Consolation Game 1 ESPN+ 5:45 p.m. Consolation Game 2 ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Semifinal 1 ESPN+ 9:15 p.m. Semifinal 2 ESPN+ Sun, Oct 15 3 p.m. Storm Hoopers (Idaho) vs. Blue Knights (Calif.) ESPNU 5 p.m. 5th Place Game ESPNU 7 p.m. 3rd Place Game ESPNU 9 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2

For ticket information: https://theborderleague.hometownticketing.com/embed/all