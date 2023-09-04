ESPN to Present Top US Players at US Open Quarterfinals: Fritz, Gauff, Tiafoe, Keys and Shelton

Tuesday and Wednesday, September 5 and 6, at noon and 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes

All outer courts streaming on ESPN+

Key Matchups:

TUESDAY:

No. 9 Taylor Fritz vs. No. 2 Novak Djokovic

Jelena Ostapenko vs. No. 6 Coco Gauff

No. 10 Frances Tiafoe vs. Ben Shelton

WEDNESDAY:

No. 9 Marketa Vondrousova vs. Madison Keys

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the US Open continues tomorrow Tuesday, Sept. 5, and Wednesday Sept. 6 with the Men’s and Women’s Quarterfinals. ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) will present first-ball-to-last-ball action both days beginning at noon ET/9 a.m. PT and continuing at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT running through end of play.

Two American women – No. 6 Coco Gauff and No. 17 Madison Keys – are quarterfinalists at the US Open, both seeking their first Major championship. Gauff is the first female American teenager to reach back-to-back US Open quarterfinals since Serena Williams. Gauff will meet Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at Arthur Ashe at noon ET on ESPN. Ostapenko defeated No. 1 Iga Swiatek in a stunning victory Sunday night. Keys, who made the Final in 2017 but lost to Sloane Stephens, will meet Czech left-hander and 2023 Wimbledon Champion Marketa Vondrousova on Wednesday.

Three American men – No. 9 Taylor Fritz, No. 10 Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton – will provide the action in the Quarterfinals, including an all-American matchup between Tiafoe vs. Shelton at Arthur Ashe, Tuesday evening. The last time three American men reached the US Open Quarterfinals was 2005. Fritz advanced to his first quarterfinals and will face No. 2 Novak Djokovic at Arthur Ashe on Tuesday afternoon. Djokovic won both the Australian Open and the French Open this year.



ESPN Deportes will offer Spanish-language coverage from noon to 5 p.m. and continues from 7 p.m. until play concludes.

ESPN+ coverage of Grandstand matches, and all outer courts continues through the week. ESPN+ coverage began with the Qualifiers and continues through the entirety of the tournament, including coverage of the Women’s and Men’s Singles Semifinals and Finals.

Day Session on Tuesday

No. 6 Coco Gauff starts the day off at Arthur Ashe Stadium at noon ET playing Jelena Ostapenko, followed by No. 9 Taylor Fritz vs. No. 2 Novak Djokovic.

Night Session on Tuesday

At 7 p.m. on Ashe, Sorana Cirstea from Romania is seeking to advance to the semifinals playing No. 10 Karolina Muchova, followed by an all-American match between No. 10 Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton.

The ESPN Tennis Team

ESPN’s US Open Schedule

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event Mon Aug 28 – Sun Sept 10 11 a.m. – 11p.m. ESPN+ All outer courts streaming live Tue Sept 5 Noon – 5 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals Noon – 6 p.m. ESPN 2023 US Open: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals Wed Sept 6 Noon – 5 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals

Noon – 6 p.m. ESPN 2023 US Open: Coverage presented by Heineken Silver – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Primetime at the US Open presented by IBM – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals Thu Sept 7 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN Women’s Semifinals: Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management ESPN Deportes Women’s Semifinals Fri Sept 8 Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN Men’s Semifinal #1: Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinals #1 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN Men’s Semifinal #2: Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinals #2 Sat Sept 9 Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN3 Mixed Doubles Championship 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN Women’s Championship: Coverage presented by Cadillac 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes Women’s Championship Preview Special 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Women’s Championship Sun Sept 10 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Women’s Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special presented by Evian 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Men’s Championship: Coverage presented by Cadillac 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Men’s Championship 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Championship (Encore)

