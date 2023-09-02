ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot and SEC Nation Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet Travel to Tuscaloosa for Week 2 Showdown Featuring No. 4 Alabama and No. 11 Texas

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot and SEC Nation Presented by T-Mobile 5G Home Internet head to Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 9, for a Week 2 showdown between No. 4 Alabama and No. 11 Texas. GameDay will be live from Denny Chimes (9 a.m. – noon ET, ESPN & ESPNU), while SEC Nation will originate from Wade Hall (10 a.m. – noon, SEC Network).

This will be just the fifth time that GameDay and SEC Nation are visiting the same game site in the regular season, following Florida vs. Georgia (2018), LSU at Alabama (2019), Kentucky at Georgia (2021) and Alabama at Tennessee (2022).

Rece Davis hosts College GameDay, the 12-time Emmy Award-winning show, with analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee along with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and newcomer ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin.

The Week 2 trip marks GameDay’s 17th all-time visit to Tuscaloosa and first since the 2020 Iron Bowl. It will be the Crimson Tide’s 55th appearance overall on the show, the second-most of any team.

Additional information will be announced ahead of Saturday’s show on ESPN PR’s Twitter, College GameDay’s Twitter and SEC Network’s social accounts. For onsite information, please visit College GameDay’s Hub HERE.

Laura Rutledge hosts SEC Nation in her seventh season, her eighth on the show overall, alongside Paul Finebaum, Roman Harper, Jordan Rodgers and Tim Tebow for the weekly breakdown of SEC football action.

SEC Network programming in Tuscaloosa will also feature Marty Smith and Ryan McGee hosting Marty & McGee Presented by Old Trapper on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 9 a.m., as well as The Paul Finebaum Show Presented by Johnsonville on Friday, Sept. 8, from 3-7 p.m.

One of the most anticipated games of the 2023 college football season, the top-15 Longhorns-Crimson Tide matchup will air Saturday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. on ESPN with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe. An alternate telecast – Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show, will also air live on ESPN2.

-30-