ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry Assumes Larger Television Role; Jeremy Fowler Signs New Multi-Year Agreement Leading into NFL Season

Thiry Elevated to ESPN National NFL Reporter, Contributing to Sunday NFL Countdown and More

Fowler to Continue Multi-Platform Presence, including on SportsCenter, as an NFL Insider

A day away from the start of the 2023 NFL season, ESPN elevated Lindsey Thiry to National NFL Reporter, where she will cover games and other league events, conduct interviews and contribute to feature storytelling. Additionally, ESPN announced a new multi-year agreement with Jeremy Fowler, maintaining his role as an NFL insider where he reports on the latest news and information surrounding players, coaches, league matters and more.

Both Thiry and Fowler will appear regularly on ESPN studio shows with Thiry being a mainstay on Sunday NFL Countdown and Fowler on SportsCenter.

Thiry Rounds Out Strong Group of NFL Reporters

In Thiry’s new role, the former University of Washington National Champion in women’s volleyball will join ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Dan Graziano, Kimberley A. Martin, Sal Paolantonio and Ed Werder as Sunday NFL Countdown’s on-location reporters. For the show’s season premiere, ahead of Week 1 (10a-1p ET Sunday), Thiry will be at Soldier Field, covering the Packers-Bears.

Fowler Extends Nine-Year ESPN Career

During his nearly 10 years at ESPN, Fowler’s multimedia presence has continuously grown, including on ESPN’s television networks. After joining ESPN as a senior writer in 2014, Fowler is now a regular on studio shows throughout the year, particularly SportsCenter and Get Up. In his new agreement, his television and written work will continue. On ESPN.com and ESPN+, the University of Florida graduate regularly contributes trending stories on the NFL, particularly around the NFL’s tentpole events such as free agency, the NFL Draft and combine, as well as long-form pieces throughout the year.

