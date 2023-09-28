ESPN’s NFL Week 4: Debut of Toy Story Funday Football on ESPN+ and Disney+ Kicks Off NFL’s 2023 International Series; Monday Night Football Caps the Week on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2

Back-to-Back Days of Games Begins Sunday Morning, Oct. 1, at 9:30 a.m. ET with Falcons-Jaguars’ Main Telecast and Toy Story Funday Football, a Real-Time, Fully Animated Alternate Presentation

Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Laura Rutledge in London for Main Telecast on ESPN+

Sunday NFL Countdown Begins at 8:30 a.m. on ESPN and ESPN+

Monday Night Football ’s Joe Buck and Troy Aikman Continue Record-Setting 22nd Year with Lisa Salters on ESPN and ABC

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli Returns on ESPN2 as Giants Host the Seahawks

ESPN’s NFL Week 4 will feature two games in back-to-back days with a total of six productions across five ESPN and Disney platforms, highlighted by the debut of Toy Story Funday Football – a first-of-its-kind NFL alternate presentation. The animated, real-time viewing option within Pixar’s iconic “Toy Story” World and the separate traditional telecast will launch the NFL’s 2023 International Series featuring the Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars from Wembley Stadium in London (Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. ET). Both the main presentation and Toy Story Funday Football will be available on ESPN+ and on mobile through NFL+. Toy Story Funday Football will also be on Disney+.

The following day, ESPN will conclude Week 4 with Monday Night Football (Monday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m.) featuring the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants with MNF voices Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters on ESPN and ABC. For the NFC matchup, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli will air on ESPN2. NFL+ will also have both presentations.

Spanish-language telecast of both games will be available via ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, respectively.

More on ESPN, Disney, and the NFL’s Toy Story Funday Football Alternate Presentation

Toy Story Funday Football will simultaneously animate, enabled by the NFL’s Next Gen Stats player tracking data, the Falcons-Jaguars gameplay within Wembley Stadium in London in Andy’s room, one of “Toy Story’s” most recognizable settings. The alternate presentation designed for family viewing will incorporate the movie’s iconic characters including a special halftime show featuring Duke Caboom’s motorcycle jump, be narrated by its own announcers – Drew Carter, Booger McFarland and 12-year old Pepper Persley, feature educational elements teaching the game of football, and more.

ESPN and The Walt Disney Company announced details around the presentation on September 11, with more details available here. The Toy Story Funday Football presentation is the latest in ESPN’s innovation strategy, providing alternate telecasts for signature events.

Available Live and On Replay in the United States and Globally

In the United States, Toy Story Funday Football will be available live on Disney+ and ESPN+, with replay available shortly after the game ends on Disney+ and NFL+ for a limited time. Globally, the special presentation will be available in over 95 markets live and/or replay, spanning five continents including in Brazil, UK, Mexico and France. Video on Demand will also be available in these and other markets 24 hours after the live broadcast ends.

International Series Main Telecast Features Fowler, Orlovsky, Riddick, and Rutledge

ESPN and Disney’s “Toy Story” alternate telecast complements the Falcons-Jaguars primary game presentation. ESPN’s NFL broadcasting crew of Chris Fowler, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, and Laura Rutledge will be in London to provide commentary. The Week 4 game marks the third consecutive week of game calls for the crew, as ESPN presented multiple Monday Night Football games in Weeks 2 and 3.

The exclusive, international ESPN+ game is an element of ESPN’s enhanced NFL media rights. In addition to ESPN+, the main telecast is also on local broadcast stations in the markets of the participating teams and on mobile with NFL+.

Monday Night Football Features Seahawks-Giants

Monday Night Football will return to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the site of its record-breaking audience in Week 1, for the Seahawks and Giants. Buck and Aikman are continuing their own record-setting season as the NFL’s longest broadcast partners and Emmy-award winning reporter Salters, now in her 12th season on the franchise, is extending her tenure as MNF’s longest sideline reporter.

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli returns for their second episode this fall after their season debut in Week 1. As customary, guests for the show will be announced in the coming days.

ESPN’s Sunday Morning Lineup for Week 4 – October 1

Leading into the International Series and Toy Story Funday Football, ESPN will shift its Sunday morning television lineup.



Pregame: On ESPN+ and ESPN

All times ET

8:30 – 9:15 a.m.: A special edition of Sunday NFL Countdown will stream live on ESPN+ and be simulcast on ESPN

A special edition of Sunday NFL Countdown will stream live on ESPN+ and be simulcast on ESPN 9:15 – 9:30 a.m.: The Progressive Kickoff leads into Falcons-Jaguars on ESPN+ and ESPN

The Progressive Kickoff leads into Falcons-Jaguars on ESPN+ and ESPN 9:30 a.m.: Falcons and Jaguars begins

During Falcons-Jaguars on ESPN

On ESPN, Sunday NFL Countdown will continue when the Falcons-Jaguars begin (9:30 – 10 a.m.) and remain on air through its traditional time slot (10 a.m. – 1 p.m.). In addition to previewing the Week 4 NFL slate, the show will:

Provide live look-ins to Falcons-Jaguars and multiple game updates via on-screen graphics

Sunday NFL Countdown crew will bring fans the halftime and postgame show of Falcons-Jaguars on the traditional telecast, with both available on ESPN+ and ESPN.

Toy Story Funday Football Celebration at Disneyland Resort

In the days leading up to Toy Story Funday Football (September 29-30 from 7 a.m. – midnight) guests arriving at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim can immerse themselves in Andy’s room too. Guests will be scaled down to toy size, similar to how the Falcons-Jaguars players will be during the alternate telecast, outside the Pixar Pals parking lot. The photo opportunity will feature iconic “Toy Story” characters, fun NFL branding, and toys that nod to the game being played in London.

Monday Night Countdown and NFL Live Onsite for Monday Night Football

ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown and NFL Live will originate from MetLife Stadium ahead of Monday Night Football. NFL Live airs first (4-5 p.m.), with Laura Rutledge, Ryan Clark, Marcus Spears, and Dan Orlovsky and then Monday Night Countdown (6-8 p.m.) will feature Scott Van Pelt, Robert Griffin III, Clark and Spears.

Additional International Series Content

ESPN.com: Meet the NFL’s Mr. International – Jaguars offensive lineman Tyler Shatley has played the most London games in NFL history and will break the league record for most international games this week.

Meet the NFL’s Mr. International – Jaguars offensive lineman Tyler Shatley has played the most London games in NFL history and will break the league record for most international games this week. ESPN+ Digital: All things Jaguars and Falcons, including the biggest early-season questions, how Desmond Ridder and Trevor Lawrence have looked so far, rookies who could impact the game, X-factors, final score predictions and more.

