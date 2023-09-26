First Take Kicks Off Football Season with 14th Consecutive Month of Year-Over-Year Viewership Growth & Most-Watched September Ever

Averaged 505,000 Viewers, Up 18 Percent from 2022

Stephen A. Smith & Molly Qerim Welcomed Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe to Weekly Fall Guest Lineup

First Take’s Roadshow in Boulder Colo. Up 66 Percent From 2022, Averaging 611,000 Viewers

Multi-Platform Success: Triple Digit Percentage Increases Across First Take Digital & Social Channels

ESPN’s signature morning debate show First Take, featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim, continued its streak of monthly viewership growth in September, marking 14 consecutive months of year-over-year increases.

First Take kicked off NFL season with its most-watched September ever, averaging 505,000 viewers, an increase of 18 percent from 2022.

September Content Highlights

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe Made Weekly Guest Debut: The Sept. 4-5th episodes combined were up 24 percent vs. the comparable shows in 2022, averaging 583,000 viewers.



Fans Turned to First Take for NFL Week 1 Reaction: The Sept. 11-12th episodes combined were up 22 percent year over year, averaging 672,000 viewers.



First Take on the Road Live from Boulder, Colo: Ahead of Colorado’s game against Colorado State, First Take’s Friday, Sept. 15, roadshow was up 66 percent from the comparable show in 2022, averaging 611,000 viewers.



In addition, First Take continued to excel across platforms, furthering its audience with triple digital percentage growth and key milestones across social and digital platforms from Sept. 1-25 as well.

Social & Digital Content Highlights

First Take on YouTube: First Take’s total YouTube views were up 129 percent from the same timeframe in 2022, with 32 million views from Sept. 1-25.



First Take social accounts: Engagements across First Take social accounts were up 104 percent from the same timeframe in 2022.



First Take also had its highest follower gains across its Instagram and Facebook accounts in four years.

