Governor Ned Lamont Proclaims September 7th as ESPN Day in Connecticut

ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro was joined by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, who commemorated ESPN’s 44th anniversary by proclaiming September 7th ESPN Day in Connecticut. The proclamation was part of an event that took place at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, Conn., where both Governor Lamont and Pitaro addressed a gathering of ESPN employees.

Launched on September 7, 1979, ESPN has played a pivotal role in the world of sports. The historic journey began at 7 p.m. ET on that fateful day with the launch of its flagship show, SportsCenter, and ESPN has since become a household name, synonymous with excellence in sports coverage.

Governor Lamont emphasizes the profound impact of ESPN in Connecticut, stating, “We’re proud to have a world-wide leader in sports based in Connecticut and wish them many more years of success in our state.”

Pitaro expressed at the event, “It wouldn’t be our 44th anniversary without the commitment of our employees and all of their hard work.”

Over the years, ESPN has expanded its footprint in Connecticut, fostering a strong sense of community and providing employment opportunities to residents. The company’s commitment to high-quality sports content and innovation as a driving force for growth were central themes of the celebration.

