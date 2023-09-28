ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Begins Thursday, October 5, on ESPN+

- Coverage includes all 48 ODI matches presented in English, Hindi
- Highlight shows following each match also in English, Hindi
- 1 India vs. No. 2 Pakistan in First Round, Saturday, October 14
- Series of 10 warmup matches starts Friday, September 29
Showcasing the world’s top 10 national cricket teams, the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will stream live in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting Thursday, October 5, through Sunday, November 19.
- The first of 48 ODI matches will begin with New Zealand facing defending champion England in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final on Thursday, October 5, at 4:30 a.m. ET, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.
- The first round will also feature a matchup of the top two teams in the International Cricket Council Men’s ODI World Rankings when 1 India and No. 2 Pakistan renew one of the greatest rivalries in sports on Saturday, October 14, at 4:30 a.m. ET, at Narendra Modi Stadium.
- The 10 teams competing in the ICC Cricket World Cup also include Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Netherlands, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.
Playing One Day International (ODI) matches, the 10 teams will each play nine First Round contests in a round-robin format, and the top four teams will qualify for the semifinal round beginning Wednesday, November 15.
- The final match for the championship will be played on Sunday, November 19, at 4:30 a.m. ET., at Narendra Modi Stadium.
- All 48 matches of the tournament will be presented live on ESPN+ in both English and Hindi.
- Each match will be followed by a special highlights show also presented in English and Hindi.
The International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup is held every four years, and this 13th edition of the event will be hosted entirely by India at 10 venues throughout the country.
- Australia has won the most ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup championships with five, followed by India and West Indies with two each.
ESPN+ coverage also includes 10 ICC Cricket World Cup Warmup matches, starting with three contests at 4:30 a.m. ET., on Friday, September 29: Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, South Africa vs. Afghanistan, and New Zealand vs. Pakistan.
- ESPN+ also offers cricket fans a collection of on-demand ICC content, including expert analysis and a preview of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, as well as a series of highlight films capturing the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier and several “Greatest Matches” from throughout the history of the event.
- ESPNCricinfo.com, the world’s leading source for cricket news, analysis and information across a variety of platforms, will also provide comprehensive coverage of the tournament.
|Date
|Coverage Start (ET)
|Round
|Home
|Away
|Friday 9/29
|3 AM
|Warmup
|Sri Lanka
|Bangladesh
|Afghanistan
|South Africa
|Pakistan
|New Zealand
|Saturday 9/30
|Netherlands
|Australia
|England
|India
|Monday 10/2
|Bangladesh
|England
|South Africa
|New Zealand
|Tuesday 10/3
|Sri Lanka
|Afghanistan
|Australia
|Pakistan
|Netherlands
|India
|Thursday 10/5
|3 AM
|First Round
|New Zealand
|England
|Friday 10/6
|Netherlands
|Pakistan
|11:30 PM
|Afghanistan
|Bangladesh
|Saturday 10/7
|4:20 AM
|Sri Lanka
|South Africa
|Sunday 10/8
|3 AM
|Australia
|India
|Monday 10/9
|Netherlands
|New Zealand
|11:30 PM
|Bangladesh
|England
|Tuesday 10/10
|4:20 AM
|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|Wednesday 10/11
|3 AM
|Afghanistan
|India
|Thursday 10/12
|South Africa
|Australia
|Friday 10/13
|Bangladesh
|New Zealand
|Saturday 10/14
|Pakistan
|India
|Sunday10/15
|Afghanistan
|England
|Monday 10/16
|Sri Lanka
|Australia
|Tuesday 10/17
|Netherlands
|South Africa
|Wednesday 10/18
|Afghanistan
|New Zealand
|Thursday 10/19
|Bangladesh
|India
|Friday 10/20
|Pakistan
|Australia
|11:30 PM
|Sri Lanka
|Netherlands
|Saturday 10/21
|4:20 AM
|South Africa
|England
|Sunday 10/22
|3 AM
|New Zealand
|India
|Monday 10/23
|Afghanistan
|Pakistan
|Tuesday 10/24
|Bangladesh
|South Africa
|Wednesday 10/25
|Netherlands
|Australia
|Thursday 10/26
|Sri Lanka
|England
|Friday 10/27
|South Africa
|Pakistan
|11:30 PM
|New Zealand
|Australia
|Saturday 10/28
|4:20 AM
|Bangladesh
|Netherlands
|Sunday 10/29
|3 AM
|England
|India
|Monday 10/30
|Sri Lanka
|Afghanistan
|Tuesday 10/31
|Bangladesh
|Pakistan
|Wednesday 11/1
|South Africa
|New Zealand
|Thursday 11/2
|Sri Lanka
|India
|Friday 11/3
|Afghanistan
|Netherlands
|11:30 PM
|Pakistan
|New Zealand
|Saturday 11/4
|4:20 AM
|Australia
|England
|Sunday 11/5
|3 AM
|South Africa
|India
|Monday 11/6
|Sri Lanka
|Bangladesh
|Tuesday 11/7
|Afghanistan
|Australia
|Wednesday 11/8
|Netherlands
|England
|Thursday 11/9
|Sri Lanka
|New Zealand
|Friday 11/10
|Afghanistan
|South Africa
|11:30 PM
|Bangladesh
|Australia
|Saturday 11/11
|4:20 AM
|Pakistan
|England
|Sunday 11/12
|3 AM
|Netherlands
|India
|Wednesday 11/15
|3 AM
|Semifinals
|TBD
|TBD
|Thursday 11/16
|TBD
|TBD
|Sunday 11/19
|Final
|TBD
|TBD
