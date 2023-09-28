ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Begins Thursday, October 5, on ESPN+

Coverage includes all 48 ODI matches presented in English, Hindi

Highlight shows following each match also in English, Hindi

1 India vs. No. 2 Pakistan in First Round, Saturday, October 14

Series of 10 warmup matches starts Friday, September 29

Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

Showcasing the world’s top 10 national cricket teams, the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will stream live in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting Thursday, October 5, through Sunday, November 19.

The first of 48 ODI matches will begin with New Zealand facing defending champion England in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final on Thursday, October 5, at 4:30 a.m. ET, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.

facing defending champion in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final on Thursday, October 5, at 4:30 a.m. ET, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The first round will also feature a matchup of the top two teams in the International Cricket Council Men’s ODI World Rankings when 1 India and No. 2 Pakistan renew one of the greatest rivalries in sports on Saturday, October 14, at 4:30 a.m. ET, at Narendra Modi Stadium.

and renew one of the greatest rivalries in sports on Saturday, October 14, at 4:30 a.m. ET, at Narendra Modi Stadium. The 10 teams competing in the ICC Cricket World Cup also include Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Netherlands, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

Playing One Day International (ODI) matches, the 10 teams will each play nine First Round contests in a round-robin format, and the top four teams will qualify for the semifinal round beginning Wednesday, November 15.

The final match for the championship will be played on Sunday, November 19 , at 4:30 a.m. ET., at Narendra Modi Stadium.

, at 4:30 a.m. ET., at Narendra Modi Stadium. All 48 matches of the tournament will be presented live on ESPN+ in both English and Hindi .

. Each match will be followed by a special highlights show also presented in English and Hindi.

The International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup is held every four years, and this 13th edition of the event will be hosted entirely by India at 10 venues throughout the country.

Australia has won the most ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup championships with five, followed by India and West Indies with two each.

ESPN+ coverage also includes 10 ICC Cricket World Cup Warmup matches, starting with three contests at 4:30 a.m. ET., on Friday, September 29: Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, South Africa vs. Afghanistan, and New Zealand vs. Pakistan.

ESPN+ also offers cricket fans a collection of on-demand ICC content , including expert analysis and a preview of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, as well as a series of highlight films capturing the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier and several “Greatest Matches” from throughout the history of the event.

, including expert analysis and a preview of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, as well as a series of highlight films capturing the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier and several “Greatest Matches” from throughout the history of the event. ESPNCricinfo.com, the world’s leading source for cricket news, analysis and information across a variety of platforms, will also provide comprehensive coverage of the tournament.

Date Coverage Start (ET) Round Home Away Friday 9/29 3 AM Warmup Sri Lanka Bangladesh Afghanistan South Africa Pakistan New Zealand Saturday 9/30 Netherlands Australia England India Monday 10/2 Bangladesh England South Africa New Zealand Tuesday 10/3 Sri Lanka Afghanistan Australia Pakistan Netherlands India Thursday 10/5 3 AM First Round New Zealand England Friday 10/6 Netherlands Pakistan 11:30 PM Afghanistan Bangladesh Saturday 10/7 4:20 AM Sri Lanka South Africa Sunday 10/8 3 AM Australia India Monday 10/9 Netherlands New Zealand 11:30 PM Bangladesh England Tuesday 10/10 4:20 AM Sri Lanka Pakistan Wednesday 10/11 3 AM Afghanistan India Thursday 10/12 South Africa Australia Friday 10/13 Bangladesh New Zealand Saturday 10/14 Pakistan India Sunday10/15 Afghanistan England Monday 10/16 Sri Lanka Australia Tuesday 10/17 Netherlands South Africa Wednesday 10/18 Afghanistan New Zealand Thursday 10/19 Bangladesh India Friday 10/20 Pakistan Australia 11:30 PM Sri Lanka Netherlands Saturday 10/21 4:20 AM South Africa England Sunday 10/22 3 AM New Zealand India Monday 10/23 Afghanistan Pakistan Tuesday 10/24 Bangladesh South Africa Wednesday 10/25 Netherlands Australia Thursday 10/26 Sri Lanka England Friday 10/27 South Africa Pakistan 11:30 PM New Zealand Australia Saturday 10/28 4:20 AM Bangladesh Netherlands Sunday 10/29 3 AM England India Monday 10/30 Sri Lanka Afghanistan Tuesday 10/31 Bangladesh Pakistan Wednesday 11/1 South Africa New Zealand Thursday 11/2 Sri Lanka India Friday 11/3 Afghanistan Netherlands 11:30 PM Pakistan New Zealand Saturday 11/4 4:20 AM Australia England Sunday 11/5 3 AM South Africa India Monday 11/6 Sri Lanka Bangladesh Tuesday 11/7 Afghanistan Australia Wednesday 11/8 Netherlands England Thursday 11/9 Sri Lanka New Zealand Friday 11/10 Afghanistan South Africa 11:30 PM Bangladesh Australia Saturday 11/11 4:20 AM Pakistan England Sunday 11/12 3 AM Netherlands India Wednesday 11/15 3 AM Semifinals TBD TBD Thursday 11/16 TBD TBD Sunday 11/19 Final TBD TBD

About ESPNcricinfo

ESPNcricinfo is the world’s leading digital destination on cricket, serving fans authentic, unbiased cricket news, views, analysis, statistics and scores for 30 years. ESPNcricinfo.com and the ESPNcricinfo App are the No. 1, most popular cricket destinations in the U.S., with three times more unique visitors per month than the nearest competitor. India is the global Headquarters of ESPNcricinfo with operations in U.K., U.S., Australia, New Zealand and various subcontinent countries. With offices in Bangalore and Mumbai, the Indian operations boasts of a world-class team. of journalists, writers, developers, editors, content creators and more.

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

###