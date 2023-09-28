ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Begins Thursday, October 5, on ESPN+

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Begins Thursday, October 5, on ESPN+

  • Coverage includes all 48 ODI matches presented in English, Hindi
  • Highlight shows following each match also in English, Hindi
  • 1 India vs. No. 2 Pakistan in First Round, Saturday, October 14
  • Series of 10 warmup matches starts Friday, September 29
  • Subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN App, ESPN.com and connected TV devices

Showcasing the world’s top 10 national cricket teams, the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will stream live in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting Thursday, October 5, through Sunday, November 19.

  • The first of 48 ODI matches will begin with New Zealand facing defending champion England in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final on Thursday, October 5, at 4:30 a.m. ET, at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.
  • The first round will also feature a matchup of the top two teams in the International Cricket Council Men’s ODI World Rankings when 1 India and No. 2 Pakistan renew one of the greatest rivalries in sports on Saturday, October 14, at 4:30 a.m. ET, at Narendra Modi Stadium.
  • The 10 teams competing in the ICC Cricket World Cup also include Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Netherlands, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

Playing One Day International (ODI) matches, the 10 teams will each play nine First Round contests in a round-robin format, and the top four teams will qualify for the semifinal round beginning Wednesday, November 15.

  • The final match for the championship will be played on Sunday, November 19, at 4:30 a.m. ET., at Narendra Modi Stadium.
  • All 48 matches of the tournament will be presented live on ESPN+ in both English and Hindi.
  • Each match will be followed by a special highlights show also presented in English and Hindi.

The International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup is held every four years, and this 13th edition of the event will be hosted entirely by India at 10 venues throughout the country.

  • Australia has won the most ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup championships with five, followed by India and West Indies with two each.

ESPN+ coverage also includes 10 ICC Cricket World Cup Warmup matches, starting with three contests at 4:30 a.m. ET., on Friday, September 29: Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, South Africa vs. Afghanistan, and New Zealand vs. Pakistan.

  • ESPN+ also offers cricket fans a collection of on-demand ICC content, including expert analysis and a preview of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, as well as a series of highlight films capturing the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier and several “Greatest Matches” from throughout the history of the event.
  • ESPNCricinfo.com, the world’s leading source for cricket news, analysis and information across a variety of platforms, will also provide comprehensive coverage of the tournament.
Date Coverage Start (ET) Round Home Away
Friday 9/29 3 AM Warmup Sri Lanka Bangladesh
Afghanistan South Africa
Pakistan New Zealand
Saturday 9/30 Netherlands Australia
England India
Monday 10/2 Bangladesh England
South Africa New Zealand
Tuesday 10/3 Sri Lanka Afghanistan
Australia Pakistan
Netherlands India
Thursday 10/5 3 AM First Round New Zealand England
Friday 10/6 Netherlands Pakistan
11:30 PM Afghanistan Bangladesh
Saturday 10/7 4:20 AM Sri Lanka South Africa
Sunday 10/8 3 AM Australia India
Monday 10/9 Netherlands New Zealand
11:30 PM Bangladesh England
Tuesday 10/10 4:20 AM Sri Lanka Pakistan
Wednesday 10/11 3 AM Afghanistan India
Thursday 10/12 South Africa Australia
Friday 10/13 Bangladesh New Zealand
Saturday 10/14 Pakistan India
Sunday10/15 Afghanistan England
Monday 10/16 Sri Lanka Australia
Tuesday 10/17 Netherlands South Africa
Wednesday 10/18 Afghanistan New Zealand
Thursday 10/19 Bangladesh India
Friday 10/20 Pakistan Australia
11:30 PM Sri Lanka Netherlands
Saturday 10/21 4:20 AM South Africa England
Sunday 10/22 3 AM New Zealand India
Monday 10/23 Afghanistan Pakistan
Tuesday 10/24 Bangladesh South Africa
Wednesday 10/25 Netherlands Australia
Thursday 10/26 Sri Lanka England
Friday 10/27 South Africa Pakistan
11:30 PM New Zealand Australia
Saturday 10/28 4:20 AM Bangladesh Netherlands
Sunday 10/29 3 AM England India
Monday 10/30 Sri Lanka Afghanistan
Tuesday 10/31 Bangladesh Pakistan
Wednesday 11/1 South Africa New Zealand
Thursday 11/2 Sri Lanka India
Friday 11/3 Afghanistan Netherlands
11:30 PM Pakistan New Zealand
Saturday 11/4 4:20 AM Australia England
Sunday 11/5 3 AM South Africa India
Monday 11/6 Sri Lanka Bangladesh
Tuesday 11/7 Afghanistan Australia
Wednesday 11/8 Netherlands England
Thursday 11/9 Sri Lanka New Zealand
Friday 11/10 Afghanistan South Africa
11:30 PM Bangladesh Australia
Saturday 11/11 4:20 AM Pakistan England
Sunday 11/12 3 AM Netherlands India
Wednesday 11/15 3 AM Semifinals TBD TBD
Thursday 11/16 TBD TBD
Sunday 11/19 Final TBD TBD

