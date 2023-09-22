Isleta Named New Title Sponsor of the New Mexico Bowl

ESPN Events, the New Mexico Bowl and The Isleta Pueblo today announced a new multi-year title sponsorship agreement for Albuquerque’s annual college football bowl game. The 18th annual New Mexico Bowl will be named the Isleta New Mexico Bowl.

“We are very excited about expanding our longstanding relationship with Isleta, a world-class destination that makes so many positive contributions to our community,” said Executive Director Jeff Siembieda. “The Isleta brand is highly respected in our state and we are looking forward to growing the Isleta New Mexico Bowl together in the years ahead.”

Located just south of University Stadium, Isleta Resort & Casino is known nationally for its picturesque landscapes, lakes, golf course, spa, steakhouse, sports book, entertainment showroom and nightclub.

“We are honored to introduce the world to New Mexico. By investing in the Isleta New Mexico Bowl, we create an opportunity for tourism and commerce that will benefit our economy and people”, said Isleta Governor Max Zuni.

The Isleta New Mexico Bowl, one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, will be played at University Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, Dec. 16. It will air nationally on ESPN and ESPN Radio at 5:45 p.m. ET.

ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events nationwide. In 2023, the 33-event schedule includes four early-season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, nine college basketball events, a college softball event and the inaugural Band of the Year National Championship, in addition to a new a college gymnastics event coming in 2024. Collectively, these events account for over 400 hours of live programming on ESPN platforms, while reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events features more than 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, as well as providing unique experiences for teams and fans.

For more information, visit the official website, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube pages.

-30-