Legendary Rapper Busta Rhymes Lends Voice to new E60 Presentation The Crossover

The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports debuts Tuesday, Sept. 12, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Legendary rapper and multi-time Grammy nominee Busta Rhymes is lending his voice as narrator to the new E60 presentation The Crossover: 50 Years of Hip Hop and Sports, which debuts Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, available immediately afterward for on-demand streaming on ESPN+.

As the 50th anniversary of the founding of Hip Hop is celebrated, The Crossover, an E60 production in association with ESPN Films, examines the evolution of this defining culture and its relationship with sports, through nostalgic archives, historic moments and original interviews from those who lived it.

Rhymes emerged as one of the most idiosyncratic personalities of rap’s golden era with his halting, ragga-inspired style and lyrics defined by incredible complexity, inventiveness, and humor. After rising to prominence with his group Leaders of the New School, Rhymes broke out solo in 1996 with a massive hit single, “Woo-Hah!! Got You All in Check.” Throughout the 1990’s and 2000’s, he was a force to be reckoned with, topping the charts with his albums and even debuting at number one in 2006 with his seventh studio album, “The Big Bang.” In the years that followed, he worked as a producer while also pursuing roles in film and television, remaining sporadically active with his own music with releases like 2020’s “Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God.” Busta Rhymes highly anticipated forthcoming album comes out later this year.

While much content has been produced celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, ESPN’s E60 takes a different approach with an examination of the evolution of Hip Hop and its relationship with sports. The documentary includes interviews with many rappers, artists and other personalities from the world of Hip Hop as well as scholars, journalists and commentators.

The one-hour program was directed by Julian Gooden and produced by Blake Foeman, Jeremy Williams, Frank Saraceno and Angela Rye.

After the initial airing, in addition to being available on ESPN+, the program will re-air multiple times on ESPN networks.

