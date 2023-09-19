Monday Night Football Averages 21.8 Million Viewers across ESPN Platforms during More Than Two Hours of Overlapping Games

  • The Overlapping Audience is Up 6% from Last Season’s Staggered Starts on MNF
  • Fans Watched 21% More Minutes of MNF across ESPN Platforms Compared to 2022 Games
  • ABC and ESPN – Two Most-Viewed Networks of the Night

During Monday Night Football’s Week 2 action (September 18), which featured two games with staggered start times, ESPN Platforms averaged 21.8 million viewers (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes) when the Saints at Panthers (7:15 p.m. ET kickoff) and Browns at Steelers (8:15 p.m. kickoff) overlapped for more than two hours (8:15 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.). The 21,757,000 viewers, which includes fans watching on NFL+, is an increase of 6% from the similar MNF staggered starts in Week 2 of the 2022 season (20.6 million viewers across the same networks).

Across ESPN platforms, fans watched 21% more Monday Night Football in Week 2 this season compared to 2022’s Week 2 (4.7 billion minutes to 3.9 billion of minutes).

Individually, Browns-Steelers (15.4 million viewers on ABC, ESPN+, NFL+) was up 20% from Vikings-Eagles on the same networks last season. Combined with Saints-Panthers, the average audience of the two games was up 11% across ESPN Platforms (11.4 million to 10.3 million).

ESPN, which was the second most-watched network in television behind ABC, combined with ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes to average 7 million viewers for Saints-Panthers.

ESPN’s Monday Night Football Week 2 audience comes off the heels of its record-breaking Week 1 viewership.

Monday Night Football Continues with Two More Games in Week 3
Monday Night Football’s “Two Games, One Night” is an additive component of ESPN’s media agreement with the NFL. Each season, three Mondays will feature a pair of MNF games on the same night, with Week 3 and Week 14 also featuring the special presentation this season. Next week, Eagles-Buccaneers begins on ABC at 7:15 p.m., with Rams-Bengals on ESPN at 8:15 p.m. ET.

