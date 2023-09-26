Monday Night Football Generates Nearly 22 Million Viewers During Two Hours of Overlapping Games in Week 3

Monday Night Football ’s Highest Audience During Overlapping Action to Date

Combined, Fans Watched Nine Billion Minutes of Monday Night Football Across Weeks 2 and 3

ABC and ESPN – Two Most-Viewed Networks of the Night in Week 3

ESPN platforms generated nearly 22 million viewers during Monday Night Football Week 3’s two hours of overlapping action (8:15 – 10:15 p.m. ET), the franchise’s best in the three instances it has utilized staggered start times. This week’s overlapping audience of 21,910,000 viewers, which includes fans watching on NFL+, is up from this season’s Week 2 audience with same start times (21.7 million viewers) and up 6% from the first MNF staggered start – Week 2 of the 2022 season (20.6 million viewers across the same platforms).

The Eagles and Buccaneers began the night (7:15 p.m. kickoff) with the Rams at Bengals battle (8:15 p.m. kickoff) following an hour later, resulting in just over two hours of overlapping action, with the first game ending at 10:16 p.m.

Last week, Monday Night Football had a similar setup and combined, across Weeks 2 and 3 and the quartet of games, fans watched 9 billion minutes of football on ESPN platforms.

Individually, ABC and ESPN were the two most-watched networks of the night, with Eagles-Buccaneers driving a total audience of 13,719,000 million viewers (ABC, ESPN+, NFL+) and Rams-Bengals delivering 9,025,000 viewers (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes). The Rams-Bengals game was up 29% from the comparable ESPN game in Week 2 of this season.

This week, ABC and ESPN+ aired the earlier game, while ESPN and ESPN2 aired the later game. In the previous two occurrences, ESPN and ESPN2 aired the earlier game.



