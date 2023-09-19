New All-Time Record: 12 Million Fans Playing ESPN Fantasy Football in 2023

Continuing a record-setting 2023 season, ESPN Fantasy Football, the No. 1 fantasy football game, set a new all-time mark with more than 12 million people playing the game for the first time ever, up nearly 10% YoY.

Throughout the Fantasy Football season last year, the ESPN Fantasy App had 75% more unique users per month than its nearest competitor , Yahoo! Fantasy. (Source: Comscore)

, Yahoo! Fantasy. (Source: Comscore) Also, according to recently released Comscore data, fans using the ESPN Fantasy app in August had a median age of just 35.4 . That’s three years younger than TikTok, four years younger than Instagram, seven years younger than Twitter/X, and 12 years younger than Facebook.

. That’s three years younger than TikTok, four years younger than Instagram, seven years younger than Twitter/X, and 12 years younger than Facebook. Sunday, September 10, 2023, was the best day ever for the ESPN Fantasy App , which had more than 10 million unique visitors, up 9% YoY.

, which had more than 10 million unique visitors, up 9% YoY. ESPN Fantasy Football remains open for fans to sign up, join leagues and play throughout the season.

