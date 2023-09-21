NHL on ESPN+ Presents 30+ Preseason Out-of-Market Games Beginning September 23

NHL action on ESPN+ returns Saturday, September 23, beginning more than 30 live National Hockey League preseason, out-of-market games on ESPN+ ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Opening the NHL preseason – and available to all ESPN+ subscribers without blackouts – the Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings are set to face off in the 2023 NHL Global Series – Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24. Both games will start at 12:05 a.m. ET and mark the first-ever NHL games played in the Southern Hemisphere.

The regular season begins in North America on Tuesday, October 10, in a tripleheader Face-Off on ESPN and ESPN+. The Nashville Predators begin the season hosted by the Tampa Bay Lightning, before the highly anticipated debut of 2023 number-one draft pick Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks’ season opener continues in primetime against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The evening closes out with the Seattle Kraken facing off against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights.

ESPN+ 2023 NHL Preseason Out-of-Market Game Schedule :

Date Time (ET) Teams Platform Sat, Sept. 23 12:05 a.m. NHL Global Series: Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes (from Melbourne, Australia) ESPN+ Sun, Sept. 24 12:05 a.m. NHL Global Series: Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings (from Melbourne, Australia) ESPN+ 2 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators ESPN+ 3 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN+ 8 p.m. Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames ESPN+ Mon, Sept. 25 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets ESPN+ 9 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN+ Tue, Sept. 26 7 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN+ 7 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+ Wed, Sept. 27 7 p.m. Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens ESPN+ 8 p.m. Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets ESPN+ 9 p.m. Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers ESPN+ Thu, Sept. 28 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN+ Fri, Sept. 29 7 p.m. New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders ESPN+ 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens ESPN+ 7 p.m. Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators ESPN+ Sat, Sept. 30 7 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+ 7 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+ 9 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks ESPN+ Mon, Oct. 2 7 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+ 7 p.m. Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs ESPN+ 7 p.m. New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN+ Thu, Oct. 5 7 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN+ 8 p.m. Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN+ 9 p.m. San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN+ 10 p.m. Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks ESPN+ Fri, Oct 6 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders ESPN+ Sat, Oct. 7 6 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+ 7 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals ESPN+ 7 p.m. Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators ESPN+

*Please note this schedule is subject to change. Local market blackout restrictions apply to ESPN+ out-of-market games.



For details including game times and the most up-to-date schedule, please visit espn.com/nhl/schedule

About ESPN+

ESPN+ is the No. 1 sports streaming platform, serving fans in the U.S. with exclusive access to more than 27,000 live sports events each year, an unmatched library of on-demand replays and acclaimed original content, and premium written articles by the top reporters and analysts from ESPN.com. Fans sign up to ESPN+ for just $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) at ESPN.com, ESPNplus.com or in the ESPN App on mobile and connected devices. For more visit the ESPN+ Press Kit.

– 30 –

CONTACTS:

ESPN

Danny Chi | [email protected] | 213-405-4400

Andrea DiCristoforo | [email protected] | 603-759-7670

ESPN+

Olivia Coryell | [email protected] | 904-303-3538