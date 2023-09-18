No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon Headlines Stacked Schedule Set for ESPN Platforms in College Football’s Week 4 – More Than Half of the Top 25 and Nearly 100 Showdowns Featured

ABC’s Saturday Slate: No. 4 Florida State at Clemson, No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon, No. 3 Texas at Baylor

12 LSU, No. 8 Washington Lead ESPN’s Saturday Showcase

Thirteen top 25 teams and nearly 100 matchups are set for ESPN platforms in a loaded Week 4 lineup, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

In primetime, Arkansas looks to bounce back against the Bayou Bengals, with No. 12 LSU hosting the Razorbacks at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Radio. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will provide commentary on ESPN, with Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Mike Peasley calling the game for ESPN Radio. The Battle for the Boot is also this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

A conference clash leads ABC’s broadcast slate on Saturday, as No. 4 Florida State ventures to Death Valley to take on ACC rival Clemson at noon with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the call. At 3:30 p.m. on ABC, Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George present one of the most exciting teams in the country in No. 19 Colorado on the road against Pac-12 powerhouse No. 10 Oregon. The matchup serves as Buffs head coach Deion Sanders’ first conference contest. On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, third-ranked Texas travels for a Lone Star showdown against in-state foe Baylor at 7:30 p.m. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill have the call of the Longhorns-Bears battle on ABC.

A trio of conference tussles surrounds ESPN’s primetime presentation on Saturday. No. 8 Washington welcomes California to Husky Stadium at 10:30 p.m., featuring Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Kayla Burton calling the Pac-12 After Dark action. At noon, Texas A&M plays host to SEC West rival Auburn, with Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden commentating from College Station. Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich team up at 3:30 p.m. for BYU at Kansas, as the Cougars play their first Big 12 Conference game against the fellow unbeaten Jayhawks.

ESPN2 highlights a pair of ranked squads on Saturday. Top-ranked Georgia hosts UAB at 7:30 p.m., as Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore and Lauren Sisler announce the action from Athens. Earlier in the day, Temple takes on No. 20 Miami, with Lowell Galindo, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony on the call from Philadelphia.

College Networks Notch Top 25 Teams in Week 4

A duo of ranked squads will be featured on ESPN’s college networks this Saturday. On ACC Network Primetime Football, Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck and Taylor Tannebaum present Pittsburgh at home against No. 17 North Carolina. At 4 p.m., No. 23 Tennessee looks to bounce back at Neyland Stadium on SEC Network, as Dave Neal, Derek Mason and Taylor Davis call the Vols vs. UTSA.

ESPN+ Highlights – Week 4

ESPN+ boasts a 60-game schedule this weekend. Coming off an upset over then-No. 11 Tennessee, No. 25 Florida plays host to Charlotte on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ with Clay Matvick and Aaron Murray on the call. Full ESPN+ schedule.

Additional Spotlighted Matchups

Thursday Georgia State at Coastal Carolina: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN Commentators: Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.

Friday NC State at Virginia: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN Commentators: Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

Saturday No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah: 3 p.m. | ESPN Radio Commentators: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons



