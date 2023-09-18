No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon Headlines Stacked Schedule Set for ESPN Platforms in College Football’s Week 4 – More Than Half of the Top 25 and Nearly 100 Showdowns Featured
- ABC’s Saturday Slate: No. 4 Florida State at Clemson, No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon, No. 3 Texas at Baylor
- 12 LSU, No. 8 Washington Lead ESPN’s Saturday Showcase
Thirteen top 25 teams and nearly 100 matchups are set for ESPN platforms in a loaded Week 4 lineup, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, ESPN+ and SEC Network+.
In primetime, Arkansas looks to bounce back against the Bayou Bengals, with No. 12 LSU hosting the Razorbacks at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN Radio. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will provide commentary on ESPN, with Mike Couzens, Max Starks and Mike Peasley calling the game for ESPN Radio. The Battle for the Boot is also this week’s 4K Game of the Week.
A conference clash leads ABC’s broadcast slate on Saturday, as No. 4 Florida State ventures to Death Valley to take on ACC rival Clemson at noon with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath on the call. At 3:30 p.m. on ABC, Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George present one of the most exciting teams in the country in No. 19 Colorado on the road against Pac-12 powerhouse No. 10 Oregon. The matchup serves as Buffs head coach Deion Sanders’ first conference contest. On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, third-ranked Texas travels for a Lone Star showdown against in-state foe Baylor at 7:30 p.m. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill have the call of the Longhorns-Bears battle on ABC.
A trio of conference tussles surrounds ESPN’s primetime presentation on Saturday. No. 8 Washington welcomes California to Husky Stadium at 10:30 p.m., featuring Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Kayla Burton calling the Pac-12 After Dark action. At noon, Texas A&M plays host to SEC West rival Auburn, with Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden commentating from College Station. Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich team up at 3:30 p.m. for BYU at Kansas, as the Cougars play their first Big 12 Conference game against the fellow unbeaten Jayhawks.
ESPN2 highlights a pair of ranked squads on Saturday. Top-ranked Georgia hosts UAB at 7:30 p.m., as Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore and Lauren Sisler announce the action from Athens. Earlier in the day, Temple takes on No. 20 Miami, with Lowell Galindo, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony on the call from Philadelphia.
College Networks Notch Top 25 Teams in Week 4
A duo of ranked squads will be featured on ESPN’s college networks this Saturday. On ACC Network Primetime Football, Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck and Taylor Tannebaum present Pittsburgh at home against No. 17 North Carolina. At 4 p.m., No. 23 Tennessee looks to bounce back at Neyland Stadium on SEC Network, as Dave Neal, Derek Mason and Taylor Davis call the Vols vs. UTSA.
ESPN+ Highlights – Week 4
ESPN+ boasts a 60-game schedule this weekend. Coming off an upset over then-No. 11 Tennessee, No. 25 Florida plays host to Charlotte on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ with Clay Matvick and Aaron Murray on the call. Full ESPN+ schedule.
Additional Spotlighted Matchups
- Thursday
- Georgia State at Coastal Carolina: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Commentators: Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
- Friday
- NC State at Virginia: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- Commentators: Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
- Saturday
- No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah: 3 p.m. | ESPN Radio
- Commentators: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Thu, Sep 21
|7:30 p.m.
|Georgia State at Coastal Carolina
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
|ESPN
|7:30 p.m.
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPNU
|Fri, Sep 22
|7:30 p.m.
|NC State at Virginia
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Sat, Sep 23
|Noon
|No. 4 Florida State at Clemson
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ABC
|Noon
|Auburn at Texas A&M
Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|Noon
|Virginia Tech at Marshall
Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Taylor McGregor
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Western Kentucky at Troy
John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Kentucky at Vanderbilt
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|Noon
|Army at Syracuse
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Sherree Burruss
|ACC Network
|1:30 p.m.
|Western Michigan at Toledo
Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Georgia Southern at Ball State
Jim Barbar, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|No. 22 UCLA at No. 11 Utah
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN Radio
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|BYU at Kansas
Mark Jones, Louis Riddick, Quint Kessenich
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 20 Miami at Temple
Lowell Galindo, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN2
|3:30 p.m.
|Boston College at Louisville
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Marilyn Payne
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas Tech at West Virginia
Drew Carter, Dustin Fox, Tori Petry
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Ohio at Bowling Green
Doug Sherman, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Delaware State at Miami (Ohio)
Anthony Lima, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas A&M-Commerce at Old Dominion
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|New Mexico at UMass
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|Rice at South Florida
Jay Alter, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|4 p.m.
|UTSA at No. 23 Tennessee
Dave Neal, Derek Mason, Taylor Davis
|SEC Network
|5 p.m.
|Central Michigan at South Alabama
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|Eastern Michigan at Jacksonville State
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Gardner-Webb at East Carolina
James Westling, Reggie Walker
|ESPN+
|6:30 p.m.
|Liberty at Florida International
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Nicholls at Tulane
Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Arkansas at No. 12 LSU
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Radio: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Mike Peasley
|ESPN/ESPN Radio
|7 p.m.
|Charlotte at No. 25 Florida
Clay Matvick, Aaron Murray
|ESPN+/SECN+
|7 p.m.
|Sam Houston at Houston
Mark Neely, Ryan Leaf, Shane Sparks
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Colorado State at Middle Tennessee
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Southern Miss at Arkansas State
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Nevada at Texas State
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Texas at Baylor
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|UAB at No. 1 Georgia
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis vs. Missouri (St. Louis, Mo.)
Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Mississippi State at South Carolina
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic
|SEC Network
|7:30 p.m.
|Buffalo at Louisiana
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|No. 17 North Carolina at Pittsburgh
Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum
|ACC Network
|9 p.m.
|UNLV at UTEP
|ESPN+
|10:30 p.m.
|California at No. 8 Washington
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton
|ESPN