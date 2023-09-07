Predictions: NFL on ESPN Commentators Share Pick Super Bowl LVIII Winner, AFC and NFC Champion and League MVP Ahead of the 2023 NFL Season
With the 2023 season set to commence in mere hours, ESPN’s NFL commentators made their Super Bowl, AFC and NFC Champion and League MVP.
Highlights from the 28 commentator selections:
- A New World Champion: Nine teams were picked to win the Super Bowl; only five think the Kansas City Chiefs, will repeat as champions.
- Super Bowl LVII Rematch: Five picked the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs to meet in the Super Bowl for a second year-in-a-row.
- AFC Conference Crown up for Grabs: Eight AFC teams were picked to win the conference; But only three teams were picked in the NFC.
- New Name Enters MVP Conversation: Four commentators picked Trevor Lawrence to win League MVP, the second most behind Patrick Mahomes (9).
- A breakdown of the teams and players receiving votes:
Super Bowl LVIII Winner: Philadelphia Eagles (8), Kansas City Chiefs (5), New York Jets (4), Baltimore Ravens (4), Cincinnati Bengals (3), Buffalo Bills (1), Los Angeles Chargers (1), Dallas Cowboys (1), San Francisco 49ers (1).
NFC Champion: Philadelphia Eagles (14), San Francisco 49ers (9), Dallas Cowboys (5).
AFC Champion: Kansas City Chiefs (8), Cincinnati Bengals (5), New York Jets (5), Baltimore Ravens (5), Buffalo Bills (2), Los Angeles Chargers (1), Miami Dolphins (1), Jacksonville Jaguars (1).
League MVP: Patrick Mahomes (9), Trevor Lawrence (4), Joe Burrow (3), Jalen Hurts (3), Lamar Jackson (3), Aaron Rodgers (3), Josh Allen (2), Justin Herbert (1).
Note, official MVP votes are cast at the conclusion of the regular season.
|Commentator
|NFC Champion
|AFC Champion
|Super Bowl LVIII Champion
|League MVP
|Bruschi, Tedy
|Eagles
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Aaron Rodgers
|Beisner-Buck, Michelle
|Eagles
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Patrick Mahomes
|Buck, Joe
|Eagles
|Bills
|Eagles
|Jalen Hurts
|Clark, Ryan
|Cowboys
|Ravens
|Cowboys
|Trevor Lawrence
|Darlington, Jeff
|49ers
|Chiefs
|49ers
|Patrick Mahomes
|Edwards, Herm
|Eagles
|Dolphins
|Eagles
|Patrick Mahomes
|Fowler, Jeremy
|Cowboys
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Josh Allen
|Graziano, Dan
|49ers
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Trevor Lawrence
|Griffin, Robert III
|Eagles
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Patrick Mahomes
|Hasselbeck, Tim
|Eagles
|Jets
|Jets
|Aaron Rodgers
|Kimes, Mina
|Eagles
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Patrick Mahomes
|Kiper, Mel
|49ers
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Lamar Jackson
|Martin, Kimberley A.
|49ers
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Lamar Jackson
|Miller, Matt
|Eagles
|Bengals
|Eagles
|Joe Burrow
|Orlovsky, Dan
|49ers
|Jets
|Jets
|Joe Burrow
|Paolantonio, Sal
|Eagles
|Jaguars
|Eagles
|Trevor Lawrence
|Reid, Jordan
|Eagles
|Chiefs
|Eagles
|Patrick Mahomes
|Riddick, Louis
|Eagles
|Chiefs
|Eagles
|Patrick Mahomes
|Rutledge, Laura
|Eagles
|Bengals
|Eagles
|Jalen Hurts
|Ryan, Rex
|Cowboys
|Jets
|Jets
|Aaron Rodgers
|Schefter, Adam
|49ers
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Joe Burrow
|Spears, Marcus
|Eagles
|Jets
|Eagles
|Jalen Hurts
|Tannenbaum, Mike
|49ers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Justin Herbert
|Thiry, Lindsey
|49ers
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Patrick Mahomes
|Van Pelt, Scott
|Cowboys
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Lamar Jackson
|Werder, Ed
|Eagles
|Bills
|Bills
|Josh Allen
|Woody, Damien
|Cowboys
|Jets
|Jets
|Trevor Lawrence
|Yates, Field
|49ers
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Patrick Mahomes
-30-
Media Contacts:
Derek Volner ([email protected])
Lily Blum ([email protected])