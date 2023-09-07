Predictions: NFL on ESPN Commentators Share Pick Super Bowl LVIII Winner, AFC and NFC Champion and League MVP Ahead of the 2023 NFL Season

With the 2023 season set to commence in mere hours, ESPN’s NFL commentators made their Super Bowl, AFC and NFC Champion and League MVP.

Highlights from the 28 commentator selections:

A New World Champion: Nine teams were picked to win the Super Bowl; only five think the Kansas City Chiefs, will repeat as champions.

Nine teams were picked to win the Super Bowl; only five think the Kansas City Chiefs, will repeat as champions. Super Bowl LVII Rematch: Five picked the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs to meet in the Super Bowl for a second year-in-a-row.

Five picked the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs to meet in the Super Bowl for a second year-in-a-row. AFC Conference Crown up for Grabs: Eight AFC teams were picked to win the conference; But only three teams were picked in the NFC.

Eight AFC teams were picked to win the conference; But only three teams were picked in the NFC. New Name Enters MVP Conversation: Four commentators picked Trevor Lawrence to win League MVP, the second most behind Patrick Mahomes (9).

Four commentators picked Trevor Lawrence to win League MVP, the second most behind Patrick Mahomes (9). A breakdown of the teams and players receiving votes:



Super Bowl LVIII Winner: Philadelphia Eagles (8), Kansas City Chiefs (5), New York Jets (4), Baltimore Ravens (4), Cincinnati Bengals (3), Buffalo Bills (1), Los Angeles Chargers (1), Dallas Cowboys (1), San Francisco 49ers (1). NFC Champion: Philadelphia Eagles (14), San Francisco 49ers (9), Dallas Cowboys (5).



AFC Champion: Kansas City Chiefs (8), Cincinnati Bengals (5), New York Jets (5), Baltimore Ravens (5), Buffalo Bills (2), Los Angeles Chargers (1), Miami Dolphins (1), Jacksonville Jaguars (1).



League MVP: Patrick Mahomes (9), Trevor Lawrence (4), Joe Burrow (3), Jalen Hurts (3), Lamar Jackson (3), Aaron Rodgers (3), Josh Allen (2), Justin Herbert (1).

Note, official MVP votes are cast at the conclusion of the regular season.

Commentator NFC Champion AFC Champion Super Bowl LVIII Champion League MVP Bruschi, Tedy Eagles Chiefs Chiefs Aaron Rodgers Beisner-Buck, Michelle Eagles Chiefs Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Buck, Joe Eagles Bills Eagles Jalen Hurts Clark, Ryan Cowboys Ravens Cowboys Trevor Lawrence Darlington, Jeff 49ers Chiefs 49ers Patrick Mahomes Edwards, Herm Eagles Dolphins Eagles Patrick Mahomes Fowler, Jeremy Cowboys Bengals Bengals Josh Allen Graziano, Dan 49ers Bengals Bengals Trevor Lawrence Griffin, Robert III Eagles Ravens Ravens Patrick Mahomes Hasselbeck, Tim Eagles Jets Jets Aaron Rodgers Kimes, Mina Eagles Chiefs Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Kiper, Mel 49ers Ravens Ravens Lamar Jackson Martin, Kimberley A. 49ers Ravens Ravens Lamar Jackson Miller, Matt Eagles Bengals Eagles Joe Burrow Orlovsky, Dan 49ers Jets Jets Joe Burrow Paolantonio, Sal Eagles Jaguars Eagles Trevor Lawrence Reid, Jordan Eagles Chiefs Eagles Patrick Mahomes Riddick, Louis Eagles Chiefs Eagles Patrick Mahomes Rutledge, Laura Eagles Bengals Eagles Jalen Hurts Ryan, Rex Cowboys Jets Jets Aaron Rodgers Schefter, Adam 49ers Bengals Bengals Joe Burrow Spears, Marcus Eagles Jets Eagles Jalen Hurts Tannenbaum, Mike 49ers Chargers Chargers Justin Herbert Thiry, Lindsey 49ers Chiefs Chiefs Patrick Mahomes Van Pelt, Scott Cowboys Ravens Ravens Lamar Jackson Werder, Ed Eagles Bills Bills Josh Allen Woody, Damien Cowboys Jets Jets Trevor Lawrence Yates, Field 49ers Chiefs Chiefs Patrick Mahomes

