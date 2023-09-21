Soccer on ESPN Platforms: ElDerbi De Madrid – Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Madrid; and more

Newcastle-Manchester City headlines matches between Premier League clubs in Carabao Cup Round 3

Dortmund-VFL Wolfsburg in Bundesliga’s top matchup on Matchday 5

Exclusive interview with Rafa Benitez on ESPN Deportes’ La Peña de LALIGA; and more

LALIGA’s ELDERBI De Madrid, and other matchups

2018 World Cup champion Antoine Griezmann and Atlético de Madrid host Real Madrid, led by newcomer Jude Bellingham, in ElDerbi De Madrid – one of the fiercest rivalries in Spanish football – at Cívitas Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and ESPN Deportes.

Commentators Derek Rae and Steve McManaman (English), Ricardo Ortiz and Hugo Sanchez (Spanish) will call the match. Pitch-side coverage will feature reporters Alexis Nunes, Sid Lowe, analyst Luis Garcia (English), and Martin Ainstein (Spanish) across ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes pregame, halftime, and postgame shows.

On Sunday morning SportsCenter, beginning at 7 a.m. ET on ESPN, Nunes, Lowe, and Garcia will preview ELDERBI De Madrid from Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid.

LALIGA will also host El Partidazo, a watch party featuring Atlético de Madrid icon and LALIGA legend Diego Forlán in Houston at Pitch 25 Beer Park at Noon CT.

Schedule – ELDERBI De Madrid on ESPN Platforms:

Date Time (ET) Program Platforms Sun, Sep 24 beginning at 7 a.m. SportsCenter ESPN 2 p.m. ESPNFC Preview- Show: ELDERBI De Madrid ESPN+ 2:30 p.m. Fuera de Juego ESPN Deportes 3 p.m. Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Madrid ESPN+, ESPN Deportes 1 hr, immediately following the match ESPNFC Post-Show ESPN+ 30 mins, immediately following the match Fuera de Juego Post-Show ESPN Deportes

Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and FC Barcelona host Celta de Vigo, featuring U.S. National Team player Luca de la Torre, on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

La Peña de LALIGA: Exclusive interviews with Celta de Vigo coach Rafa Benitez and more

ESPN Deportes’ La Peña de LALIGA with host Cristina Alexander returns Friday, live at 2 p.m. ET, leading into the network’s presentation of Alavés vs. Athletic Club at 3 p.m. Reporters Gemma Soler and Moises Llorens will appear along with analysts Alex Pareja and Eduardo Biscayart. La Peña de LALIGA is also available on ESPN+ via video on demand. Highlights include:

“A Pie de Campo” a feature on Real Betis player Isco Alarcon

“La Liga en Números” previews ElDerbi De Madrid: Atlético de Madrid vs. Real Madrid

Interview with coach Rafa Benitez about Celta de Vigo facing Barcelona on Saturday.

LALIGA Matchday 6 Schedule:

Carabao Cup Round 3: Newcastle-Manchester City, and more

On Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET, nine-time EFL Cup winners Liverpool host Championship leaders Leicester City at Anfield, followed by 2022-23 season treble winners Manchester City visit Newcastle United at James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

On Tuesday at 3 p.m., two Premier League teams go head to head as Manchester United hosts Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on ESPN+.

Borussia Dortmund-VFL Wolfsburg in Bundesliga’s top matchup

Borussia Dortmund hosts VfL Wolfsburg at SIGNAL IDUNA PARK on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 9:30 a.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. At the same time, forward Harry Kane and FC Bayern München host VfL Bochum at Allianz Arena in Munich.

Saturday’s Goal Arena – Bundesliga Konferenz will stream exclusively on ESPN+ at 9:20 a.m. ET. The show will whip around key matches – Borussia Dortmund vs. VfL Wolfsburg, FC Bayern München vs. VfL Bochum 1848, 1. FC Union Berlin vs. TSG Hoffenheim, FC Augsburg vs. 1. FSV Mainz 05, Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. RB Leipzig.

Bundesliga Matchday 6 Schedule:

Eredivisie game on Matchday 6: 4-0 PSV Eindhoven visit Almere City

Anchored by three U.S. Men’s National Team players – Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi, and Malik Tillman – PSV Eindhoven has won all four Eredivisie matches to start the season. Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, PSV travels to Yanmar Stadion to face Almere City Saturday. The match is available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

On Sunday, PEC Zwolle hosts 4-0 AZ Alkmaar at MAC3PARK Stadion in Zwolle, Netherlands, at 10:45 a.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+.

Eredivisie Matchday 6 Schedule:

