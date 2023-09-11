The Duo at 22 in ‘23: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman Set to Become NFL’s Longest-Paired Broadcast Team Ever with MNF’s Season Debut

Tonight, with Monday Night Football’s season debut featuring Week 1’s most anticipated match-up, ESPN’s Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will embark on a record-setting 22nd season, becoming the NFL’s longest-tenured network broadcast team ever.

When the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets kick off from the MetLife Stadium at 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+), Buck and Aikman will surpass the legendary duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden, who worked together for 21 years (1981-2001).

Buck and Aikman first teamed up at FOX for the 2002 NFL Season and remained until prior to last season, when they debuted as the voices of ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

During their partnership, Buck and Aikman:

Have called over 300 regular season and 50 postseason games

and Were lead voices for Six Super Bowls (XXXIX, XLII, XLV, XLVIII, LI and LIV).

(XXXIX, XLII, XLV, XLVIII, LI and LIV). Will call Super Bowl LXI (On ESPN and ABC, in their 25thseason together to conclude the 2026 season).

22 Stories for 22 Seasons

Throughout this historic season, ESPN PR will roll out “22 Stories for 22 Seasons,” a weekly digital series featuring those who know the duo the best. Sharing Story 1 is Cris Collinsworth, who teamed with Buck and Aikman for three seasons. The story will be available on @ESPNPR shortly.

