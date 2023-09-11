Thirteen Ranked Squads, 100+ Games Slated for ESPN Platforms in College Football’s Week 3

22 Colorado Readies for First of Back-to-Back Appearances on ESPN and ABC

Third Saturday in September (No. 11 Tennessee/Florida), Backyard Brawl (Pittsburgh/West Virginia) Rivalries in Primetime

Following a wild first two weeks of the 2023 college football season, 13 top 25 teams and more than 100 matchups are set for ESPN platforms in Week 3, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, Longhorn Network, ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

ESPN’s primetime presentation features an SEC East showdown, as the No. 11 Tennessee Vols visit The Swamp to take on the Florida Gators at 7 p.m. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will provide commentary on ESPN, with Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons calling the game for ESPN Radio. The Third Saturday of September showdown is this week’s 4K Game of the Week.

In Pac-12 After Dark play on ESPN, No. 22 Colorado looks to continue its winning ways in a Rocky Mountain matchup against Colorado State at 10 p.m. Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich will commentate the all-Colorado clash – and College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will originate from Boulder that morning. This is the first of two back-to-back appearances on ESPN platforms for the Buffs.

On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One in Week 3, the 106th edition of the Backyard Brawl takes center stage as West Virginia plays host to Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will team up on the mic for one of the sport’s oldest rivalries.

In the afternoon on ABC, No. 3 Florida State battles with Boston College at noon from Alumni Stadium, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill announcing the action. No. 10 Alabama travels to Tampa to face off against South Florida at 3:30 p.m. on ABC, with the matchup marking the third straight week the Crimson Tide will be featured on ESPN platforms. Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden will call the afternoon ABC action.

In addition to the primetime and late night windows, ESPN has a full afternoon of ranked teams set for the spotlight Saturday. At noon on ESPN, Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George will call No. 14 LSU on the road at SEC West foe Mississippi State. The conference showcase will feature first-year head coach Zach Arnett’s first SEC test. At 3:30 p.m., Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony have No. 20 North Carolina at home against Minnesota on ESPN.

ESPN College Networks Notch Quartet of Top 25 Teams

No. 4 Texas takes on Wyoming in Longhorn Network’s final football game, with Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker and Morgan Uber on the mic at 8 p.m. A pair of Top 25 teams are set for SEC Network Saturday. On SEC Saturday Night, No. 17 Ole Miss hosts Georgia Tech at 7:30 p.m. Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic are scheduled to announce the action. At noon, No. 15 Kansas State is on the road against Missouri on SECN, with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang teaming up on the CoMo call. At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Sherree Burruss will commentate No. 21 Duke playing host to Northwestern on ACC Network.

ESPN+ Presents Impressive Slate in Week 3

ESPN+ boasts a 60+ game schedule this weekend. Big 12 Now on ESPN+ features a trio of 7 p.m. showdowns in Week 3, including Oklahoma State hosting South Alabama at 7 p.m. (Drew Carter, Dustin Fox), Texas Tech taking on Tarleton State (Noah Reed, Ryan Leaf, Tori Petry), and Cincinnati facing off against in-state foe Miami (Ohio) with Shawn Kenney and Brad Hopkins on the call. On SECN+ and ESPN+, Auburn plays host to cross-state rival Samford at 7 p.m., as Clay Matvick and Aaron Murray provide commentary from The Plains. Full ESPN+ schedule.

Additional Spotlighted Matchups

Thursday: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN: Navy at Memphis Commentators: Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr. 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network: Bethune-Cookman at No. 22 Miami Commentators: Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Marilyn Payne Friday: 7 p.m. | ESPN: Army at UTSA Commentators: Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra Saturday: 11:30 a.m. | ESPN Radio: No. 7 Penn State at Illinois Commentators: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Mike Peasley 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2: No. 19 Oklahoma at Tulsa Commentators: Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton 8 p.m. | ACC Network: Florida Atlantic at Clemson Commentators: Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum



Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform Thu, Sep 14 7:30 p.m. Navy at Memphis

Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN 7:30 p.m. Bethune-Cookman at No. 22 Miami

Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Marilyn Payne ACC Network Fri, Sep 15 7 p.m. Army at UTSA

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN Sat, Sep 16 11:30 a.m. No. 7 Penn State at Illinois

Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Mike Peasley ESPN Radio Noon No. 3 Florida State at Boston College

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill ABC Noon No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Katie George ESPN Noon Wake Forest at Old Dominion

Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Taylor McGregor ESPN2 Noon Iowa State at Ohio

John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport ESPNU Noon No. 15 Kansas State at Missouri

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang SEC Network Noon Long Island at Baylor

Peter Sousa, LaDarrin McLane Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Noon Central Connecticut at Kent State

Anthony Lima, Jerod Cherry ESPN+ 2 p.m. Norfolk State at Temple

Bill Spaulding, Barrett Brooks ESPN+ 2 p.m. Indiana State at Ball State

Jim Barbar, Bob Gennarelli ESPN+ 2 p.m. UMass at Eastern Michigan

Doug Sherman, Marcus Ray ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 10 Alabama at South Florida

Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden ABC 3:30 p.m. Minnesota at No. 20 North Carolina

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony ESPN 3:30 p.m. No. 19 Oklahoma at Tulsa

Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton ESPN2 3:30 p.m. Northwestern at No. 21 Duke

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Sherree Burruss ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Hampton at Howard*

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. East Carolina at Appalachian State ESPN+ 4 p.m. Tulane at Southern Miss

Jay Alter, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU 4 p.m. UL Monroe at Texas A&M

Dave Neal, Derek Mason, Taylor Davis SEC Network 6 p.m. Georgia State at Charlotte

Alex Perlman, Reggie Walker, Smacker Miles ESPN+ 6:30 p.m. Villanova at UCF

Drew Fellios, Forrest Conoly Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 11 Tennessee at Florida

TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ESPN/ESPN Radio 7 p.m. Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati

Shawn Kenney, Brad Hopkins Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. South Alabama at Oklahoma State

Drew Carter, Dustin Fox Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Tarleton at Texas Tech

Noah Reed, Ryan Leaf, Tori Petry Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 7 p.m. Samford at Auburn

Clay Matvick, Aaron Murray ESPN+/SECN+ 7 p.m. Louisiana at UAB

James Westling, Doc Holiday ESPN+ 7 p.m. Texas Southern at Rice

Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue ESPN+ 7 p.m. Prairie View A&M at SMU

Ted Emrich, Stanford Routt ESPN+ 7 p.m. San Jose State at Toledo

Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh ESPN+ 7 p.m. North Texas at Louisiana Tech ESPN+ 7 p.m. Stony Brook at Arkansas State ESPN+ 7 p.m. Murray State at Middle Tennessee ESPN+ 7 p.m. Duquesne at Coastal Carolina ESPN+ 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at West Virginia

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath ABC 7:30 p.m. BYU at Arkansas

Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Akron at Kentucky

Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Georgia Tech at No. 17 Ole Miss

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers, Cole Cubelic SEC Network 8 p.m. Florida Atlantic at Clemson

Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum ACC Network 8 p.m. Wyoming at No. 4 Texas

Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker, Morgan Uber Longhorn Network 8:30 p.m. Jackson State at Texas State ESPN+ 10 p.m. Colorado State at No. 18 Colorado

Mark Jones, Louis Riddick, Quint Kessenich ESPN

*Tape-delayed on ESPNU