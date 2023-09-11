Thirteen Ranked Squads, 100+ Games Slated for ESPN Platforms in College Football’s Week 3
- 22 Colorado Readies for First of Back-to-Back Appearances on ESPN and ABC
- Third Saturday in September (No. 11 Tennessee/Florida), Backyard Brawl (Pittsburgh/West Virginia) Rivalries in Primetime
Following a wild first two weeks of the 2023 college football season, 13 top 25 teams and more than 100 matchups are set for ESPN platforms in Week 3, including ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big 12 Now on ESPN+, Longhorn Network, ESPN+ and SEC Network+.
ESPN’s primetime presentation features an SEC East showdown, as the No. 11 Tennessee Vols visit The Swamp to take on the Florida Gators at 7 p.m. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will provide commentary on ESPN, with Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons calling the game for ESPN Radio. The Third Saturday of September showdown is this week’s 4K Game of the Week.
In Pac-12 After Dark play on ESPN, No. 22 Colorado looks to continue its winning ways in a Rocky Mountain matchup against Colorado State at 10 p.m. Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich will commentate the all-Colorado clash – and College GameDay Built by The Home Depot will originate from Boulder that morning. This is the first of two back-to-back appearances on ESPN platforms for the Buffs.
On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One in Week 3, the 106th edition of the Backyard Brawl takes center stage as West Virginia plays host to Pittsburgh at 7:30 p.m. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will team up on the mic for one of the sport’s oldest rivalries.
In the afternoon on ABC, No. 3 Florida State battles with Boston College at noon from Alumni Stadium, with Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill announcing the action. No. 10 Alabama travels to Tampa to face off against South Florida at 3:30 p.m. on ABC, with the matchup marking the third straight week the Crimson Tide will be featured on ESPN platforms. Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden will call the afternoon ABC action.
In addition to the primetime and late night windows, ESPN has a full afternoon of ranked teams set for the spotlight Saturday. At noon on ESPN, Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer and Katie George will call No. 14 LSU on the road at SEC West foe Mississippi State. The conference showcase will feature first-year head coach Zach Arnett’s first SEC test. At 3:30 p.m., Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony have No. 20 North Carolina at home against Minnesota on ESPN.
ESPN College Networks Notch Quartet of Top 25 Teams
No. 4 Texas takes on Wyoming in Longhorn Network’s final football game, with Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker and Morgan Uber on the mic at 8 p.m. A pair of Top 25 teams are set for SEC Network Saturday. On SEC Saturday Night, No. 17 Ole Miss hosts Georgia Tech at 7:30 p.m. Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers and Cole Cubelic are scheduled to announce the action. At noon, No. 15 Kansas State is on the road against Missouri on SECN, with Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb and Alyssa Lang teaming up on the CoMo call. At 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Sherree Burruss will commentate No. 21 Duke playing host to Northwestern on ACC Network.
ESPN+ Presents Impressive Slate in Week 3
ESPN+ boasts a 60+ game schedule this weekend. Big 12 Now on ESPN+ features a trio of 7 p.m. showdowns in Week 3, including Oklahoma State hosting South Alabama at 7 p.m. (Drew Carter, Dustin Fox), Texas Tech taking on Tarleton State (Noah Reed, Ryan Leaf, Tori Petry), and Cincinnati facing off against in-state foe Miami (Ohio) with Shawn Kenney and Brad Hopkins on the call. On SECN+ and ESPN+, Auburn plays host to cross-state rival Samford at 7 p.m., as Clay Matvick and Aaron Murray provide commentary from The Plains. Full ESPN+ schedule.
Additional Spotlighted Matchups
- Thursday:
- 7:30 p.m. | ESPN: Navy at Memphis
- Commentators: Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.
- 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network: Bethune-Cookman at No. 22 Miami
- Commentators: Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Marilyn Payne
- Friday:
- 7 p.m. | ESPN: Army at UTSA
- Commentators: Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
- Saturday:
- 11:30 a.m. | ESPN Radio: No. 7 Penn State at Illinois
- Commentators: Mike Couzens, Max Starks, Mike Peasley
- 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2: No. 19 Oklahoma at Tulsa
- Commentators: Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton
- 8 p.m. | ACC Network: Florida Atlantic at Clemson
- Commentators: Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum
For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.
