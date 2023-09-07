UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland | Saturday, September 9, Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV
10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Event
8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)
6:30 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)
UFC PPV action returns this weekend live from Sydney, Australia, with UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland. The event will be live from the Qudos Bank Arena on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 8 p.m. Early Prelims will air on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation starting at 6:30 p.m.
Main Event
- UFC Middleweight ChampionIsrael Adesanya (24-2) makes the first title defense of his second reign when he faces veteran #5 Sean Strickland (27-5). Adesanya headlines his 10th straight UFC numbered event against his loudest verbal foe yet in Strickland who makes his sixth UFC main event appearance.
Co-Main Event
- Heavyweight knockout artists collide as fan-favorite#6 Tai Tuivasa (15-5) and #7 Alexander Volkov (36-10) meet in the explosive co-main event between fighters with a combined 40 total finishes in 50 career wins (80% finish rate) with 28 of those in the 1st
Additional PPV Card Highlight:
- Flyweight finisher #10Manel Kape (18-6) brings his 16 stoppages in 18 career victories (89% finish rate) to a featured matchup against undefeated rising contender Felipe Dos Santos (7-0).
- Dana White’s Contender Series
Studio programming highlights
(platforms & times available in schedule chart)
- Thursday:
- UFC 293 Press Conference from Sydney
- Friday:
- UFC 293 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Adesanya vs. Strickland
- UFC 293 Pre-Show Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Adesanya vs. Strickland
- UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Adesanya vs. Strickland
- ESPN Deportes’ UFC 293 Camino Al Octágono
- Saturday:
- UFC 293 Post Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Adesanya vs. Strickland
On the call
- Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier and Dana White’s Contender Series staple Laura Sanko who makes her PPV debut. Sanko’s debut at the announcer’s desk marks the first time in the modern UFC era that a female broadcaster has called a UFC PPV. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.
Programming (All times ET)
|Thu. 9/7
|4 a.m.
|UFC 293 Press Conference
|ESPN App/@ESPNMMA YouTube
|Fri., 9/8
|3:30 a.m.
|UFC 293 Camino Al Octágono*
|ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
|6 a.m.
|UFC 293 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Adesanya vs. Strickland
|ESPN App/@ESPNMMA YouTube
|4 p.m.
|UFC 293 Pre-Show Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Adesanya vs. Strickland
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Adesanya vs. Strickland
|ESPNEWS
|10 p.m.
|UFC 293 Camino Al Octágono
(*re-air)
|ESPN Deportes
|Sat., 9/9
|6:30 p.m.
|UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland (Early Prelims)
|ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|8 p.m.
|UFC 293 Presented by Modelo: Adesanya vs. Strickland (Prelims)
|ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156
|10 p.m.
|UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland (Main Card)
|ESPN+ PPV
(English & Spanish)
|1 a.m.*
|UFC 293 Post Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Adesanya vs. Strickland
|ESPN+
*Immediately following Main Event
Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)
|10:00 PM
|Main
|Israel Adesanya (C) vs. Sean Strickland
|UFC Middleweight Championship
|Co-Main
|Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov
|Undercard
|Manel Kape vs. Felipe Dos Santos
|Undercard
|Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane
|Undercard
|Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj
|8:00 PM
|Feature
|Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Woon Jung
|Undercard
|Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal
|Undercard
|Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi
|Undercard
|Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones
|6:30 PM
|Feature
|Blood Diamond vs. Charles Radtke
|Undercard
|Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda
|Undercard
|Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie
