UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland | Saturday, September 9, Exclusively on ESPN+ PPV

10 p.m. ET: ESPN+ PPV Main Event

8 p.m.: Prelims (ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)

6:30 p.m.: Early Prelims (ESPN+ & SiriusXM Fight Nation)

UFC PPV action returns this weekend live from Sydney, Australia, with UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland. The event will be live from the Qudos Bank Arena on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. ET, exclusively on ESPN+ PPV (English and Spanish). The Prelims will be available on ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation at 8 p.m. Early Prelims will air on ESPN+ and SiriusXM Fight Nation starting at 6:30 p.m.

Main Event

UFC Middleweight ChampionIsrael Adesanya (24-2) makes the first title defense of his second reign when he faces veteran #5 Sean Strickland (27-5). Adesanya headlines his 10th straight UFC numbered event against his loudest verbal foe yet in Strickland who makes his sixth UFC main event appearance.

Co-Main Event

Heavyweight knockout artists collide as fan-favorite#6 Tai Tuivasa (15-5) and #7 Alexander Volkov (36-10) meet in the explosive co-main event between fighters with a combined 40 total finishes in 50 career wins (80% finish rate) with 28 of those in the 1st

Additional PPV Card Highlight:

Flyweight finisher #10Manel Kape (18-6) brings his 16 stoppages in 18 career victories (89% finish rate) to a featured matchup against undefeated rising contender Felipe Dos Santos (7-0).

Studio programming highlights

(platforms & times available in schedule chart)

Thursday: UFC 293 Press Conference from Sydney

Friday: UFC 293 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Adesanya vs. Strickland UFC 293 Pre-Show Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Adesanya vs. Strickland UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Adesanya vs. Strickland ESPN Deportes’ UFC 293 Camino Al Octágono

Saturday: UFC 293 Post Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Adesanya vs. Strickland



On the call

Jon Anik will call the action alongside former two-division Champion Daniel Cormier and Dana White’s Contender Series staple Laura Sanko who makes her PPV debut. Sanko’s debut at the announcer’s desk marks the first time in the modern UFC era that a female broadcaster has called a UFC PPV. Megan Olivi will handle reporting duties.

Programming (All times ET)

Thu. 9/7 4 a.m. UFC 293 Press Conference ESPN App/@ESPNMMA YouTube Fri., 9/8 3:30 a.m. UFC 293 Camino Al Octágono* ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ 6 a.m. UFC 293 Ceremonial Weigh-In: Adesanya vs. Strickland ESPN App/@ESPNMMA YouTube 4 p.m. UFC 293 Pre-Show Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Adesanya vs. Strickland ESPN+ 4 p.m. UFC Live Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Adesanya vs. Strickland ESPNEWS 10 p.m. UFC 293 Camino Al Octágono (*re-air) ESPN Deportes Sat., 9/9 6:30 p.m. UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland (Early Prelims) ESPN+ SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 8 p.m. UFC 293 Presented by Modelo: Adesanya vs. Strickland (Prelims) ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel #156 10 p.m. UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland (Main Card) ESPN+ PPV

(English & Spanish) 1 a.m.* UFC 293 Post Show Presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: Adesanya vs. Strickland ESPN+

*Immediately following Main Event

Main Card and Prelims (All times ET)

10:00 PM Main Israel Adesanya (C) vs. Sean Strickland UFC Middleweight Championship Co-Main Tai Tuivasa vs. Alexander Volkov Undercard Manel Kape vs. Felipe Dos Santos Undercard Justin Tafa vs. Austen Lane Undercard Tyson Pedro vs. Anton Turkalj 8:00 PM Feature Carlos Ulberg vs. Da Woon Jung Undercard Jack Jenkins vs. Chepe Mariscal Undercard Jamie Mullarkey vs. John Makdessi Undercard Nasrat Haqparast vs. Landon Quinones 6:30 PM Feature Blood Diamond vs. Charles Radtke Undercard Shane Young vs. Gabriel Miranda Undercard Kevin Jousset vs. Kiefer Crosbie

