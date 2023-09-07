 US Open Men’s Semifinals LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ Friday, September 8 

Editor’s Note: Due to a service disruption for some subscribers, fans can visit www.keepmynetworks.com for information on how to receive ESPN and Disney programming.

American Ben Shelton vs. No. 2 Novak Djokovic at 3 p.m. ET / 12 noon PT

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev at 7p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Men’s Doubles Championship at Noon ET / 9 a.m. PT on ESPN2

ESPN’s exclusive coverage of the US Open continues tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 8, with the Men’s Semifinals. ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish) and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) will present first-ball-to-last-ball action, beginning at 3 p.m. ET/ noon PT and continuing through end of play.

The first semifinal match features No. 2 Novak Djokovic vs. Ben Shelton. 36-year-old Djokovic from Serbia is a three-time US Open winner and a 23-time Grand Slam champion who has surpassed Roger Federer on the all-time Grand Slam semifinal list at 47 times. At 20 years old, Shelton is the youngest American to reach a US Open men’s semifinal since Michael Chang in 1992 and the only unseeded player remaining in either draw.

The second match features No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz vs. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev. Both are former US Open champions from 2022 and 2021, respectively. They are the top two players in the win column in 2023 — 58 for 20-year-old Alcaraz and 54 for 27-year-old Medvedev.

Beginning at noon on ESPN2, the Men’s Doubles Championship will be decided between Rajeev Ram of the United States and Joe Salisbury of the U.K. vs. Rohan Bopanna of India and Matthew Ebden of Australia.

In addition to the Men’s Semifinals, ESPN+ coverage includes Grandstand matches and all outer courts throughout the week. ESPN+ coverage began with the Qualifiers, and continues through the entirety of the tournament, including coverage of the Women’s and Men’s Singles Semifinals and Finals.

Date Time (ET) Platform(s) Event Mon Aug 28 – Sun Sept 10 11 a.m. – 11p.m. ESPN+ All outer courts streaming live Fri Sept 8 Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN , ESPN+ Men’s Semifinal #1: Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinals #1 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Men’s Semifinal #2: Coverage presented by Fidelity Wealth Management 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinals #2 Sat Sept 9 Noon – 2 p.m. ESPN3 Mixed Doubles Championship 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Women’s Championship: Coverage presented by Cadillac 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes Women’s Championship Preview Special 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Women’s Championship Sun Sept 10 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ESPN Women’s Doubles Championship 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special presented by Evian 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ Men’s Championship: Coverage presented by Cadillac 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Men’s Championship 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Championship (Encore)

