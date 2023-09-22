Week Three Highlights From ESPN Radio’s New Weekday Lineup

Enjoy some of the highlights below from week three of ESPN Radio’s new weekday lineup. The schedule began Tuesday, Sept. 5., and is led by a deep roster of veteran radio hosts. Learn more about the new lineup.

This week’s highlights feature the hosts’ perspective on key NFL storylines, Week 3 matchup breakdowns and more.

Unsportsmanlike (6-10 a.m. ET):

On Thursday’s Unsportsmanlike, hosted by Evan Cohen, Chris Canty and Michelle Smallmon, Canty theorized about the benefits of a potential position change for Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys.

Greeny (10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET):

On Monday’s #Greeny, host Mike Greenberg broke down the Los Angeles Rams’ decision to kick a field goal as time expired, despite being down 10 points.

Carlin vs Joe (12-3 p.m. ET):

On Monday’s Carlin vs. Joe, hosted by Chris Carlin and Joe Fortenbaugh, Fortenbaugh described what he wants to see from the Dallas Cowboys before he fully believes the team is a Super Bowl contender.

Freddie and Harry (3-7 p.m. ET):

On Thursday’s Freddie and Harry, hosted by Freddie Coleman and Harry Douglas, the duo broke down the challenges ahead this weekend for New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson against the New England Patriots. (Beginning at 33:00 mark)

Amber & Ian (7-10 p.m. ET):

On Monday’s Amber & Ian, hosted by Amber Wilson and Ian Fitzsimmons, the duo discussed how good the Miami Dolphins have looked so far this season on their way to a 2-0 start. (Beginning at 13:50 mark)

GameNight (10 p.m.-1 a.m. ET):

On Wednesday’s GameNight, host Q Myers, alongside Emmett Golden, analyzed the current state of the Chicago Bears and what could come next.

