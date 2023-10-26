2023 Bahamas Bowl to Be Played at Charlotte 49ers’ Jerry Richardson Stadium

ESPN Events announced today that the 2023 Bahamas Bowl will be played at Jerry Richardson Stadium on the campus of UNC Charlotte due to ongoing renovations at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas. The name of this year’s game will also be changed, to be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to the venue and name changes, the Bahamas Bowl will now be played on Monday, Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m. ET, while ESPN Events’ Myrtle Beach Bowl will move to Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. Both games will be televised on ESPN.

“We appreciate the support and willingness of Charlotte and its administration, specifically Director of Athletics Mike Hill, to work with us on relocating this game to Jerry Richardson Stadium,” said Clint Overby, Vice President, ESPN Events. “We are fortunate to have great partners who understand the importance of the college football postseason and the positive impact these games have on both student athletes and the participating programs.”

The Bahamas Bowl, which features teams from the Mid-American Conference and Conference USA, is expected to return to The Bahamas in 2024 once the renovations to Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium are complete.

