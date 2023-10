2023 MLB Wild Card Series Exclusively on ESPN Platforms

For Any Two-Game Scenarios on Thursday, October 5th If the TEX @ TB and TOR @ MIN series end: · The AZ @ MIL game moves to 3:08 p.m. (ET) on ABC [instead of 7:08 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2]. · The MIA @ PHI game moves to 7:08 p.m. (ET) on ESPN [instead of 8:08 p.m. (ET) on ESPN]. If the TEX @ TB and MIA @ PHI series end: · The TOR @ MIN game moves to 3:08 p.m. (ET) on ABC [instead of 4:38 p.m. (ET) on ESPN]. · The AZ @ MIL game remains at 7:08 p.m. (ET) and will be on ESPN [instead of 7:08 p.m. (ET) on ESPN2]. If the TEX @ TB and AZ @ MIL series end: · The TOR @ MIN game moves to 3:08 p.m. (ET) on ABC [instead of 4:38 p.m. (ET) on ESPN]. · The MIA @ PHI game moves to 7:08 p.m. (ET) on ESPN [instead of 8:08 p.m. (ET) on ESPN]. If the MIA @ PHI and AZ @ MIL series end: · The TOR @ MIN game moves to 3:08 p.m. (ET) on ABC [instead of 4:38 p.m. (ET) on ESPN]. · The TEX @ TB game moves to 7:08 p.m. (ET) on ESPN [instead of 3:08 p.m. (ET) on ABC]. If the TOR @ MIN and MIA @ PHI series end: · The TEX @ TB game remains at 3:08 p.m. (ET) on ABC. · The AZ @ MIL game remains at 7:08 p.m. (ET) and is on ESPN (instead of ESPN2). If the TOR @ MIN and AZ @ MIL series end: · The TEX @ TB game remains at 3:08 p.m. (ET). · The MIA @ PHI game moves to 7:08 p.m. (ET) on ESPN [instead of 8:08 p.m. ET on ESPN]. For Any One-Game Scenario on Thursday, October 5th If there is only one game, then it will be scheduled at 7:08 p.m. (ET) on ESPN.