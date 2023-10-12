All-Time Records Continue: ESPN Pigskin Pick’em Surpasses 1 Million Players

The record-setting beat goes on for ESPN Fantasy in 2023, as ESPN’s prediction games achieve new all-time highs and outstanding year-over-year growth.

ESPN Fantasy has more fans playing its classic Pigskin Pick’em game than ever before, with 1.01 million unique fans making picks this season, up 14% YoY.

game than ever before, with unique fans making picks this season, up 14% YoY. ESPN College Pick’em , up more than 10% YoY, is on pace to set its own all-time mark this year.

, up more than 10% YoY, is on pace to set its own all-time mark this year. And ESPN Eliminator Challenge and Pigskin Win Totals are up 14% YoY and 46% YoY , respectively.

and are , respectively. Fans can play ESPN Pigskin Pick’em and College Pick’em throughout the season on ESPN.com or the ESPN Fantasy App on iOS and Android mobile devices.

This tremendous growth continues a record-setting season for ESPN Fantasy, following ESPN Fantasy Football setting a new all-time mark with more than 12 million people playing the game for the first time ever, up nearly 10% YoY.

Also, Sunday, September 10, 2023, was the best day ever for the ESPN Fantasy App , which had more than 10 million unique visitors, up 9% YoY.

, which had more than 10 million unique visitors, up 9% YoY. According to recently released Comscore data, fans using the ESPN Fantasy app in August had a median age of just 35.4 . That’s three years younger than TikTok, four years younger than Instagram, seven years younger than Twitter/X, and 12 years younger than Facebook.

. That’s three years younger than TikTok, four years younger than Instagram, seven years younger than Twitter/X, and 12 years younger than Facebook. Throughout the Fantasy Football season last year, the ESPN Fantasy App had 75% more unique users per month than its nearest competitor, Yahoo! Fantasy. (Source: Comscore)

About ESPN Fantasy

