Allstate Red River Rivalry Kicks Off Stacked Saturday Across ESPN Platforms – 14 Ranked Teams Featured in Week 6
ESPN kicks off October with some of the biggest brands in college football, including the only four ranked-on-ranked showdowns of Week 6 – the Allstate Red River Rivalry on ABC between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas, No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia on ESPN, No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 25 Louisville on ABC Saturday Night Football, and No. 23 LSU at No. 21 Missouri on ESPN. In total, 14 ranked squads are set to be showcased across ESPN platforms in Week 6, including on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.
Kicking off the day on Saturday is the Allstate Red River Rivalry between the 12th-ranked Sooners and the third-ranked Longhorns. The ABC action starts at noon ET with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call. Supplementing ABC’s main broadcast from Dallas is Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN2, featuring McAfee and the show’s ensemble – including Tone Digs, A.J. Hawk, ‘Boston Connor’ Campbell, Darius Butler and Ty Schmit – live from the sidelines of the Oklahoma/Texas tussle. Dallas is also the site of College GameDay Built by The Home Depot, opening the day at 9 a.m. on ESPN and ESPNU from the Cotton Bowl at the Texas State Fair.
On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 25 Louisville hosts No. 10 Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m., featuring Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Louisville alum Katie George announcing the action. At 3:30 p.m. on ABC, No. 5 Florida State welcomes Virginia Tech to Tallahassee, as Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich are slated for the all-ACC call.
ESPN highlights a slew of Top 25 squads Saturday. A pair of ranked conference clashes are slated for noon and 7 p.m., including No. 23 LSU at No. 21 Missouri, with Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III and Mizzou alum Kris Budden on the CoMo call. In primetime, ESPN features top-ranked Georgia back Between the Hedges as they host SEC East foe and undefeated No. 20 Kentucky. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will team up for the action in Athens. At 3:30 p.m., Syracuse heads to the Triangle to take on No. 14 North Carolina, with Dave Pasch (a Syracuse alum), Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill announcing the ACC contest in Chapel Hill. In Pac-12 After Dark play, No. 9 USC hosts Arizona at 10:30 p.m., with Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Kayla Burton on the mic.
College Networks Nab Top 25 Teams in Week 6
A duo of ranked squads will be featured on ESPN’s college networks this Saturday. On SEC Saturday Night, No. 16 Ole Miss hosts SEC West foe Arkansas at 7:30 p.m., as Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic and Alyssa Lang are on the call from Oxford. On ACC Network Primetime Football, Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck and Taylor Tannebaum will team up for No. 17 Miami matching up against ACC rival Georgia Tech at 8 p.m.
ESPN+ Highlights – Week 6
More than 50 matchups are set for ESPN+ in Week 6. Full ESPN+ schedule.
Additional Spotlighted Matchups
- Friday
- Saturday
“The Greatest Story Ever Played” Signs On with New Spot
ESPN’s hit brand campaign “The Greatest Story Ever Played” launched a new :30 edition, “The Story of How GameDay Got Its Signs,” over the weekend. The spot, which features Nebraska superfan Bobby Mersed, explores the tradition of GameDay crowd signs and how it evolved from Mersed’s ingenuity in 1994.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game/Commentators
|Platform
|Wed, Oct 4
|8 p.m.
|Jacksonville State at Middle Tennessee
Jay Alter, Rene Ingoglia
|ESPNU
|Thu, Oct 5
|8 p.m.
|Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech
Drew Carter, Dustin Fox
|ESPNU
|Fri, Oct 6
|7 p.m.
|Cornell at Harvard
Eric Frede, Jack Ford
|ESPNU
|7:30 p.m.
|Kansas State at Oklahoma State
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra
|ESPN
|Sat, Oct 7
|Noon
|Allstate Red River Rivalry:
No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas (Dallas, Texas)
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
|ABC
|Noon
|No. 23 LSU at No. 21 Missouri
Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden
|ESPN
|Noon
|Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show:
No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas (Dallas, Texas)
Pat McAfee, Tone Digs, A.J. Hawk,
‘Boston Connor’ Campbell, Darius Butler, Ty Schmit
|ESPN2
|Noon
|Toledo at UMass
John Schriffen, Rocky Boiman, Dawn Davenport
|ESPNU
|Noon
|Western Michigan at Mississippi State
Lowell Galindo, Derek Mason, Taylor Davis
|SEC Network
|Noon
|William & Mary at Virginia
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Marilyn Payne
|ACC Network
|2 p.m.
|UTSA at Temple
Noah Reed, Barrett Brooks
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Central Michigan at Buffalo
Doug Sherman, Tyoka Jackson
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Virginia Tech at No. 5 Florida State
Mark Jones, Louis Riddick, Quint Kessenich
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Syracuse at No. 14 North Carolina
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m.
|Texas State at Louisiana
Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Taylor McGregor
|ESPNU
|3:30 p.m.
|Wake Forest at Clemson
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Sherree Burruss
|ACC Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Kent State at Ohio
Michael Reghi, Je’Rod Cherry
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Ball State at Eastern Michigan
Jason Ross Jr, Ryan Cavanaugh
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio)
Jim Barbar, Marcus Ray
|ESPN+
|3:30 p.m.
|Northern Illinois at Akron
Anthony Lima, Forrest Conoly
|ESPN+
|4 p.m.
|South Florida at UAB
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony
|ESPN2
|4 p.m.
|Vanderbilt at Florida
Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb, Tori Petry
|SEC Network
|4 p.m.
|Arkansas State at Troy
|ESPN+
|5 p.m.
|UConn at Rice
Shawn Kenney, LaDarrin McLane, Smacker Miles
|ESPN+
|6 p.m.
|Tulsa at Florida Atlantic
Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath
|ESPN
|7 p.m.
|Florida A&M at Southern
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 Michigan at Minnesota
Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons
|ESPN Radio
|7 p.m.
|South Alabama at UL Monroe
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Old Dominion at Southern Miss
|ESPN+
|7:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 25 Louisville
Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Katie George
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Arkansas at No. 16 Ole Miss
Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang
|SEC Network
|8 p.m.
|Texas Tech at Baylor
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler
|ESPN2
|8 p.m.
|Georgia Tech at No. 17 Miami
Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum
|ACC Network
|10:30 p.m.
|Arizona at No. 9 USC
Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton
|ESPN