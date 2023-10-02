Allstate Red River Rivalry Kicks Off Stacked Saturday Across ESPN Platforms – 14 Ranked Teams Featured in Week 6

ESPN kicks off October with some of the biggest brands in college football, including the only four ranked-on-ranked showdowns of Week 6 – the Allstate Red River Rivalry on ABC between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas, No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia on ESPN, No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 25 Louisville on ABC Saturday Night Football, and No. 23 LSU at No. 21 Missouri on ESPN. In total, 14 ranked squads are set to be showcased across ESPN platforms in Week 6, including on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

Kicking off the day on Saturday is the Allstate Red River Rivalry between the 12th-ranked Sooners and the third-ranked Longhorns. The ABC action starts at noon ET with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe on the call. Supplementing ABC’s main broadcast from Dallas is Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN2, featuring McAfee and the show’s ensemble – including Tone Digs, A.J. Hawk, ‘Boston Connor’ Campbell, Darius Butler and Ty Schmit – live from the sidelines of the Oklahoma/Texas tussle. Dallas is also the site of College GameDay Built by The Home Depot, opening the day at 9 a.m. on ESPN and ESPNU from the Cotton Bowl at the Texas State Fair.

On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, No. 25 Louisville hosts No. 10 Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m., featuring Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Louisville alum Katie George announcing the action. At 3:30 p.m. on ABC, No. 5 Florida State welcomes Virginia Tech to Tallahassee, as Mark Jones, Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich are slated for the all-ACC call.

ESPN highlights a slew of Top 25 squads Saturday. A pair of ranked conference clashes are slated for noon and 7 p.m., including No. 23 LSU at No. 21 Missouri, with Bob Wischusen, Robert Griffin III and Mizzou alum Kris Budden on the CoMo call. In primetime, ESPN features top-ranked Georgia back Between the Hedges as they host SEC East foe and undefeated No. 20 Kentucky. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath will team up for the action in Athens. At 3:30 p.m., Syracuse heads to the Triangle to take on No. 14 North Carolina, with Dave Pasch (a Syracuse alum), Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill announcing the ACC contest in Chapel Hill. In Pac-12 After Dark play, No. 9 USC hosts Arizona at 10:30 p.m., with Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Kayla Burton on the mic.

College Networks Nab Top 25 Teams in Week 6

A duo of ranked squads will be featured on ESPN’s college networks this Saturday. On SEC Saturday Night, No. 16 Ole Miss hosts SEC West foe Arkansas at 7:30 p.m., as Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic and Alyssa Lang are on the call from Oxford. On ACC Network Primetime Football, Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck and Taylor Tannebaum will team up for No. 17 Miami matching up against ACC rival Georgia Tech at 8 p.m.

ESPN+ Highlights – Week 6

More than 50 matchups are set for ESPN+ in Week 6. Full ESPN+ schedule.

Additional Spotlighted Matchups

Friday Kansas State at Oklahoma State: 7:30 p.m. | ESPN Commentators: Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra

Saturday No. 2 Michigan at Minnesota: 7 p.m. | ESPN Radio Commentators: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons



“The Greatest Story Ever Played” Signs On with New Spot

ESPN’s hit brand campaign “The Greatest Story Ever Played” launched a new :30 edition, “The Story of How GameDay Got Its Signs,” over the weekend. The spot, which features Nebraska superfan Bobby Mersed, explores the tradition of GameDay crowd signs and how it evolved from Mersed’s ingenuity in 1994.

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.