ESPN and ABC to Exclusively Air the 2023 WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV – Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty Begins Sunday, Oct. 8

Spanish Version

Finals features highly anticipated clash of the “superteams” – Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty

Game 1 tips off Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ABC

WNBA Countdown presented by Google from site for the entire series

ESPN and ABC will offer exclusive coverage of the 2023 WNBA Finals Presented by YouTubeTV, featuring the highly anticipated showdown – dubbed the “superteams” by pundits and fans – between defending champion Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty. Action for the best-of-five series tips off with Game 1 when two-time MVP A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces host two-time MVP Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty, on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

The 2023 edition of the WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV will mark the 27th consecutive season of WNBA Finals on ESPN platforms. ESPN Deportes will provide exclusive, Spanish-language coverage, starting with Game 1.

Games 2 and 3 of the Finals will air on Wednesday, Oct. 11, and Sunday, Oct. 15, respectively. The if-necessary games 4 and 5 will be played on Wednesday, Oct. 18, and Friday, Oct. 20.

ESPN’s team will be led by the main crew of veteran play-by-play commentator Ryan Ruocco, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Rebecca Lobo and Holly Rowe — for their 11th season together. Andraya Carter will serve as sideline analyst.

WNBA Countdown Presented by Google will precede each WNBA Finals game from site. LaChina Robinson will host WNBA Countdown joined by Carter, as well as Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Carolyn Peck and ESPN basketball analyst and Los Angeles Sparks Forward Chiney Ogwumike.

ESPN’s camera complement will consist of more than 20 cameras, providing coverage from every angle. The production will also be enhanced by in-game audio and other access-driven elements that highlight the players and coaches throughout the Finals. Carter will also utilize enhanced telestration from the sidelines, while Rowe will interview players after the first and third quarters.

Multiplatform Coverage

SportsCenter — ESPN’s flagship news program will cover the action through game highlights, analysis, and storytelling, including a Finals preview piece by Monica McNutt, live hits from WNBA Countdown and championship wrap-up with Lobo.

WNBA Hoop Streams Finals show will be hosted by Christine Williamson, alongside Terrika Foster-Brasby and Ros Gold-Onwude, and stream on the ESPN App, YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) ahead of Game 1 at 2:30 p.m. Around the Rim, ESPN’s women’s basketball show hosted by Foster-Brasby and Robinson will have two Finals episode, airing on ESPN YouTube Channel Thursday, Oct. 5 and Thursday, Oct. 12.

ESPN.com’s Michael Voepel and Alexa Philippou will provide live, on-site coverage throughout the WNBA Finals, along with ESPN writer Kevin Pelton. Prior to Game 1, the trio will break down the championship match-up, debate the biggest questions heading into the series, and predict which team will win and who will be Finals MVP. Additional content includes player profiles, an in-depth piece by Pelton examining the trend and increasing number of former players as assistants and head coaches, and a piece from Voepel looks at the summer of the superteams.

ESPN Social will provide on-site coverage throughout the Finals. Custom images, player reaction, behind- the-scenes content and other social executions will be shared across ESPN’s various social platforms.

Andscape’s coverage of the WNBA Finals will feature Foster-Brasby taking a deep dive into the cultural atmosphere of the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty through a series of digital video content. She will explore how both franchises are led by prominent Black women and how those women have revamped the fan experience to incorporate Black culture and become two of the most popular venues in the WNBA. The series will drop to Andscape’s social platforms including Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Things to Know about the 2023 WNBA Finals Presented by YouTubeTV

The defending champion Las Vegas Aces are making their third Finals appearance in four seasons and look to become the first team since the Los Angeles Sparks of 2001 and 2002 to repeat as champions.

The New York Liberty, one of three original WNBA teams, is seeking its first WNBA championship in franchise history. The Liberty has reached the Finals for the fifth time overall and for the first time since 2002.

This marks the first time in WNBA Finals history that two former players will meet as head coaches – the NY Liberty’s Sandy Brondello and the Las Vegas Aces’ Becky Hammon.

Combined, the Aces and Liberty rosters account for 26 percent (7 of 27) of the WNBA’s regular-season MVP awards. Las Vegas’ Candace Parker, then a member of the Los Angeles Sparks, won in 2008 and 2013 and A’ja Wilson won in 2020 and 2022 with the Aces. New York’s Jonquel Jones, then with the Connecticut Sun, earned the honor in 2021 and Breanna Stewart took home the MVP trophy in 2018 (playing for the Seattle Storm) and this season with New York.

Combined, the Aces and Liberty rosters also include players with 17 WNBA championship rings led by four players who have each won two championships – Las Vegas’ Alysha Clark (2018 and 2020 with SEA), Chelsea Gray (2016 with LAS, 2022 with LVA) and Candace Parker (2016 with LAS, 2021 with CHI), and New York’s Breanna Stewart (2018 and 2020 with SEA). The players with one ring include the Aces’ Kierstan Bell, Sydney Colson, Kelsey Plum, Kiah Stokes, Riquna Williams, A’ja Wilson, and Jackie Young, all of whom were members of last year’s championship team, as well as the Liberty’s Stefanie Dolson (2021 with CHI) and Courtney Vandersloot (2021 with CHI).

The Liberty have never won a championship, but they have a lot of finals experience on their roster – Jonquel Jones (9 games), Breanna Stewart (6 games), Courtney Vandersloot (7 games), Stefanie Dolson (4 games)

The Liberty are the first team to reach the Finals after going under .500 in the prior season since the Storm in 2018, with Breanna Stewart notably being a part of both teams.

WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV Television Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thu, Oct 5 Around the Rim Terrika Foster-Brasby, LaChina Robinson ESPN YouTube Channel Sun, Oct 8 2:30 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google

Robinson, Carolyn Peck, Chiney Ogwumike, Adraya Carter ABC 2:30 p.m. WNBA Hoop Streams Finals Christine Williamson, Foster-Brasby, Ros Gold-Onwude ESPN App, YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) 3 p.m. New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces – Game 1

Ryan Ruocco, Rebecca Lobo, Holly Rowe, Andraya Carter ABC, ESPN App (in Spanish) Wed, Oct 11 8 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google Robinson, Peck, Ogwumike, Carter ESPN 9 p.m. New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces – Game 2

Ruocco, Lobo, Rowe, Carter ESPN, ESPN Deportes (in Spanish) Thu, Oct 12 Around the Rim Christine Williamson, Foster-Brasby, Ros Gold-Onwude ESPN YouTube Channel Sun, Oct 15 2:30 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google Robinson, Peck, Ogwumike, Carter ABC 3 p.m. Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty – Game 3 Ruocco, Lobo, Rowe, Carter ABC, ESPN Deportes (in Spanish) Wed, Oct 18 7: p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google Robinson, Peck, Ogwumike, Carter ESPN 8 p.m. Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty – Game 4 Ruocco, Lobo, Rowe, Carter ESPN, ESPN Deportes (in Spanish) Fri, Oct 20 8 p.m. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google Robinson, Peck, Ogwumike, Carter ESPN 9 p.m. New York Liberty at Las Vegas Aces – Game 5 Ruocco, Lobo, Rowe, Carter ESPN, ESPN Deportes (in Spanish)

ESPN Deportes Ofrece Cobertura en exclusivo las Finales de la WNBA de 2023 presentadas por YouTube TV: el partido entre Las Vegas Aces y New York Liberty comienza el domingo 8 de octubre

Las Finales incluyen el muy anticipado encuentro de los “superequipos”: Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty

El partido 1 comienza el domingo a las 3 p.m. ET (hora del Este) por el ESPN App en español y ABC en inglés

ESPN ofrecerá cobertura exclusiva de las Finales de la WNBA de 2023 presentadas por YouTube TV, que incluyen el muy anticipado enfrentamiento entre los llamados “superequipos” de la liga: el campeón defensor, Las Vegas Aces, vs. New York Liberty. La acción de la serie al mejor de cinco partidos comienza con el partido 1, cuando la dos veces jugadora más valiosa (MVP) A’ja Wilson y Las Vegas Aces reciban a la dos veces jugadora más valiosa Breanna Stewart y New York Liberty, el domingo 8 de octubre, a las 3 p.m. ET por ABC.

La edición de 2023 de las Finales de la WNBA presentadas por YouTube TV será la 27.a temporada consecutiva de las Finales de la WNBA en las plataformas de ESPN. ESPN Deportes ofrecerá una cobertura de la serie completa en español.

Los partidos 2 y 3 de las Finales se transmitirán el miércoles 11 de octubre y el domingo 15 de octubre, respectivamente. Si fuera necesario disputar los partidos 4 y 5, estos se jugarían el miércoles 18 de octubre y el viernes 20 de octubre.

El conjunto de cámaras de ESPN constará de más de 20 cámaras, las cuales ofrecerán cobertura desde todos los ángulos. El audio dentro del juego y otros elementos de acceso exclusivo, que destacan a las jugadoras y entrenadoras a lo largo de las Finales, también optimizarán la producción.

¿Quién es quién en las Finales de la WNBA 2023?

El campeón defensor Las Vegas Aces hará su tercera aparición en las Finales de las últimas cuatro temporadas y tratará de convertirse en el primer equipo desde Los Angeles Sparks de 2001 y 2002 en ganar consecutivamente el campeonato.

New York Liberty, uno de los tres equipos originales de la WNBA, aspira a su primer campeonato en la historia de esta franquicia. Liberty ha llegado a las Finales por quinta vez desde sus inicios y por primera vez desde el 2002.

Esta coyuntura marca la primera vez en la historia de las Finales de la WNBA que dos exjugadoras se enfrentarán como entrenadoras principales: Sandy Brondello de NY Liberty y Becky Hammon de Las Vegas Aces.

Combinados, los planteles de Aces y Liberty representan un 26 por ciento (7 de 27) de los nombramientos de jugadoras más valiosas (MVP) de la temporada regular de la WNBA. Candace Parker de Las Vegas Aces, quien en ese entonces jugaba para Los Angeles Sparks, ganó en 2008 y 2013, y A’ja Wilson ganó en 2020 y 2022 con Aces. Jonquel Jones de New York Liberty, quien entonces integraba el equipo Connecticut Sun, recibió el honor en 2021 y Breanna Stewart se llevó el trofeo a la jugadora más valiosa en 2018 (cuando jugaba para Seattle Storm), y esta temporada también se lo ganó con New York Liberty.

En su conjunto, los planteles de Aces y Liberty también incluyen a un grupo de jugadoras con 17 anillos del campeonato de la WNBA, que es liderado por cuatro jugadoras quienes han ganado dos campeonatos cada una: Alysha Clark de Las Vegas Aces (2018 y 2020 con SEA), Chelsea Gray (2016 con LAS, 2022 con LVA), Candace Parker (2016 con LAS, 2021 con CHI) y Breanna Stewart de New York Liberty (2018 y 2020 con SEA). Las jugadoras con un anillo son Kierstan Bell, Sydney Colson, Kelsey Plum, Kiah Stokes, Riquna Williams, A’ja Wilson y Jackie Young de Las Vegas Aces, todas ellas integrantes del equipo que ganó el campeonato el año pasado, así como Stefanie Dolson (2021 con CHI) y Courtney Vandersloot (2021 con CHI) de New York Liberty.

Liberty nunca ha ganado un campeonato, pero su plantel de jugadoras tiene mucha experiencia en las finales: Jonquel Jones (9 juegos), Breanna Stewart (6 juegos), Courtney Vandersloot (7 juegos), Stefanie Dolson (4 juegos).

Además, Liberty es el primer equipo que llega a las Finales tras descender a menos de .500 en la temporada anterior, desde Seattle Storm en 2018. Breanna Stewart está, y estuvo, en ambos equipos.

Horario televisivo de las Finales de la WNBA presentadas por YouTube TV