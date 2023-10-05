ESPN Bringing the Energy to Formula 1 Fans with Tiësto Performance in Austin

ESPN’s Formula 1 (F1) Rockstars of Racing world tour’s next stop is Austin, Texas, for the Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), and it includes a collaboration with global superstar Tiësto.

ESPN Presents Tiësto Post-Race Celebration at COTA’s Germania Insurance Amphitheater, where Tiësto will perform new music and classic hits for fans in attendance. Fans can purchase race tickets, which includes free access to the Tiësto performance, here.

“Cars, driving, and music are some of my greatest passions and hobbies so I’m thrilled to be partnering with ESPN on this special performance to celebrate immediately following the Austin F1 Race,” Tiësto said. “Grand Prix is always a party and I’m prepping an incredible set to match the energy of the race weekend. Let’s go!”

The Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix airs live on ABC, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes at 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 22. Tiësto Post-Race Celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. CT inside the Germania Insurance Amphitheater at COTA.

Also, ahead of the race, ESPN will grant a lucky winner the opportunity to win two grandstand tickets + VIP for the performance.

Said Rachel Epstein, ESPN Vice President of Live Sports & Audience Expansion: “As our Rockstars of Racing world tour continues, we cannot wait to collaborate with global sensation Tiësto. These drivers are global, this sport is global, and having a global talent like Tiësto performing for fans after the race will be the perfect way to close a thrilling weekend for one of the hottest sports in the world.”

Tiësto’s new single, “BOTH,” with artists 21 Savage and BIA will be the cover music for ESPN’s F1 promotional spot ahead of the Austin race. For more music, fans can tune into their favorite driver’s music through ESPN’s curated ‘Rockstars of Racing’ playlist on Spotify. The playlist features suggested songs from a number of different drivers.

ESPN platforms also will air live coverage of F1 qualifying and all three practice sessions for the race, the second of three F1 events in the U.S. this year.