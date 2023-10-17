ESPN partners with Mike WiLL Made-It to drop New Single “Different Breed” featuring Swae Lee and Latto via Ear Drummers, Giant Music

Single Premieres on ESPN’s season opener TV spot

ESPN’s custom NBA music strategy taps Mike WiLL Made-It as lead producer to create tracks for the 2023-24 NBA season

Grammy-winning and multi-platinum producer Mike WiLL Made-It is releasing his electric new single ‘Different Breed’ featuring Latto and Swae Lee. Mike Will and Eardrummerz / Giant Music is teaming up with ESPN to premiere the single in its NBA Tip-off TV spot coverage promoting the upcoming NBA season.

This marks the third straight year of its NBA on ESPN custom music strategy as ESPN taps Mike Will as the lead music producer to curate music throughout the NBA season.

This collaboration comes on the heels of Mike Will’s latest single “Blood Moon” featuring VMA-winning rapper Lil-Uzi Vert. Mike WiLL’s participation in this project is nothing short of expected, given his illustrious track record in the realm of producing chart-topping hits for an array of Hip-Hop’s and the NBA’s beloved artists, including Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Future, and so many more.

The NBA on ESPN custom music strategy features artists and producers in the music industry who remix, produce, and create music around major NBA moments with ESPN. These priorities outside of NBA Tip-off include NBA In-season Tournament, Christmas Day, Saturday Primetime matchups, NBA Play-in Tournament, NBA Playoffs, and NBA Finals.

The ESPN promotion featuring ‘Different Breed’ debuted for the first time Oct. 16th during ESPN’s Monday Night football and will continue to run across linear, social and production leading into ESPN’s NBA opening night coverage on Oct. 25 featuring matchups between the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs.

“It didn’t take us long to figure out that Atlanta music, Mike WiLL, and NBA on ESPN were a strong cultural fit,” said Curtis Friends, Vice President of Sports Marketing, ESPN. “Mike WiLL Made-It” is cooking up his recipe for the NBA on ESPN custom music strategy that will set the tone for fans throughout the season.”

Said Matt LaMotte, Managing Director of Giant Music: “As an independent record label, nothing excites us more than collaboration and creativity. We couldn’t ask for better creative partners than Mike WiLL and ESPN.”

Said Mike WiLL Made-It: “This is the perfect partnership because I make the music people want to ball to.”

In year 2 of the NBA on ESPN custom music strategy, ESPN collaborated with Ty Dolla $ign, Janelle Monáe, G Eazy, Myke Towers, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and others.