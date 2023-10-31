ESPN Platforms Present a Dozen Ranked Teams on Statement Saturday Presented by Eckrich – ABC Spotlights No. 5 Washington at No. 24 USC and Final Big 12 Bedlam Between No. 10 Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

The college football season reaches its next milestone with Week 10 and the first set of College Football Playoff rankings ahead of Statement Saturday Presented by Eckrich. ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time in 2023 with the College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by Allstate on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m. ET. The show kicks off the last month of regular season action across ESPN platforms, featuring more than 50 matchups in Week 10 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, fifth-ranked Washington hits the road to face No. 24 USC at 7:30 p.m. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the mic for the Pac-12 primetime presentation, while Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons lead the ESPN Radio broadcast. At 3:30 p.m., it’s the final Big 12 Bedlam battle, as Dave Pasch, Oklahoma alum Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill call the No. 10 Sooners at Oklahoma State on ABC. At noon, No. 12 Notre Dame clashes against Clemson in Death Valley, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath announcing the action.

ESPN’s primetime slate features the final edition of The Pat McAfee Show’s alternate telecasts for the 2023 regular season, as CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The offering will originate from the show’s ThunderDome headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind., as Rece Davis, Pat McAfee and the cast of The Pat McAfee Show whips around to every evening matchup on ESPN platforms in Week 10.

ESPN is slated for a quartet of conference contests Saturday, including four ranked teams in action with three of those on the road. At noon, No. 11 Ole Miss plays host to SEC West rival Texas A&M, as Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Katie George are off to Oxford for the ESPN call. At 3:30 p.m., fourth-ranked Florida State faces off against ACC foe Pittsburgh. Mark Jones, Panthers great Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich announce the ACC action. In primetime, No. 22 Kansas looks to continue its momentum with a Big 12 battle against Iowa State at 7 p.m., featuring Mike Monaco, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden on the mic. In Pac-12 After Dark play, No. 16 Oregon State makes its way to the Rockies, as Colorado hosts the Beavers at 10 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Radio. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Kayla Burton return to late night ESPN action, with Mike Couzens, Tom Ramsey and Marty Cesario commentating on ESPN Radio.

Additional ranked squads active on ESPN platforms Saturday include No. 15 Louisville hosting Virginia Tech at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network. Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Ashley Stroehlein are slated to commentate from the Derby City. No. 19 Tennessee hosts UConn at noon on SEC Network, as Dave Neal, Derek Mason and Alex Chappell are set for the Knoxville call. No. 21 Tulane and No. 23 James Madison are both ready for afternoon road action. On ESPNU, the Green Wave take on East Carolina with Jay Alter and Rene Ingoglia announcing the American clash. On ESPN2, the undefeated Dukes gear up for Georgia State, as Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony are set for a Sun Belt battle.

Action on ESPN kicks off in Week 10 with an all-ACC contest Thursday featuring Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen and Harry Lyles Jr. live from Raleigh for Wake Forest at Duke at 7:30 p.m.

Return of the MAC…tion

ESPN’s signature mid-week MACtion coverage returns in Week 10, with four conference contests slated for ESPN2 and ESPNU. Two of the top teams in the MAC West are first up on Tuesday, Oct. 31, as Northern Illinois and Central Michigan match up at 7 p.m. on ESPNU (Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason). At 7:30 p.m., MAC West leader Toledo and Buffalo, the second-ranked team in the MAC East, face off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 (Clay Matvick, Aaron Murray, Dawn Davenport). Ball State and Bowling Green kick off Wednesday with an ESPN2 showdown at 7 p.m. (Mike Corey, Rocky Boiman, Nicole Rigoni), with the Wagon Wheel rivalry of Kent State at Akron set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU (Drew Carter, Dustin Fox) with both squads searching for their first MAC victory.

ESPN+ Highlights – Week 10

Nearly 50 matchups are set for ESPN+ in Week 10, including a Big 12 blockbuster between Baylor and Houston on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, and the majority of the FCS Top 25. Full ESPN+ schedule.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform Tue, Oct 31 7 p.m. Northern Illinois at Central Michigan

Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Toledo

Clay Matvick, Aaron Murray, Dawn Davenport ESPN2 Wed, Nov 1 7 p.m. Ball State at Bowling Green

Mike Corey, Rocky Boiman, Nicole Rigoni ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Kent State at Akron

Drew Carter, Dustin Fox ESPNU Thu, Nov 2 7:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Duke

Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr. ESPN 7:30 p.m. South Alabama at Troy

Lowell Galindo, Tom Luginbill, Lauren Sisler ESPN2 7:30 p.m. Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-Cookman

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPNU Fri, Nov 3 7:30 p.m. Boston College at Syracuse

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra ESPN2 7 p.m. Princeton at Dartmouth

Eric Frede, Jack Ford ESPNU Sat, Nov 4 Noon No. 12 Notre Dame at Clemson

Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath ABC Noon Texas A&M at No. 11 Ole Miss

Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Katie George ESPN Noon Arkansas at Florida

Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Taylor McGregor ESPN2 Noon Jacksonville State at South Carolina

Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler ESPNU Noon UConn at No. 19 Tennessee

Dave Neal, Derek Mason, Alex Chappell SEC Network Noon Campbell at North Carolina

Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Marilyn Payne ACC Network 1 p.m. Kennesaw State at Sam Houston ESPN+ 2 p.m. Navy at Temple

Noah Reed, Barrett Brooks ESPN+ 3 p.m. Florida Atlantic at UAB

Jack Benjamin, Brian Kinchen ESPN+ 3 p.m. UTSA at North Texas

Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue, Morgan Uber ESPN+ 3 p.m. South Florida at Memphis

James Westling, Doc Holiday ESPN+ 3 p.m. Louisiana at Arkansas State ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. No. 10 Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill ABC 3:30 p.m. No. 4 Florida State at Pittsburgh

Mark Jones, Louis Riddick, Quint Kessenich ESPN 3:30 p.m. No. 23 James Madison at Georgia State

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony ESPN2 3:30 p.m. No. 21 Tulane at East Carolina

Jay Alter, Rene Ingoglia ESPNU 3:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 15 Louisville

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Ashley Stroehlein ACC Network 3:30 p.m. Houston at Baylor

Shawn Kenney, Ahman Green, Tori Petry Big 12 Now on ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Howard at South Carolina State

Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker ESPN+* 3:30 p.m. Merrimack at UMass ESPN+ 3:30 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion ESPN+ 4 p.m. Auburn at Vanderbilt

Taylor Zarzour, Aaron Murray, Taylor Davis SEC Network 4 p.m. Charlotte at Tulsa

Matt Schumacker, LaDarrin McLane ESPN+ 4 p.m. UL Monroe at Southern Miss ESPN+ 5 p.m. Georgia Southern at Texas State ESPN+ 6 p.m. Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State ESPN+ 7 p.m. No. 22 Kansas at Iowa State

Mike Monaco, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden ESPN 7:30 p.m. No. 5 Washington at No. 24 USC

TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe

Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons ABC/ESPN Radio 7:30 p.m. CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show

Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, The Pat McAfee Show Cast ESPN2 7:30 p.m. SMU at Rice

John Schriffen, Charles Arbuckle, Dawn Davenport ESPNU 7:30 p.m. Kentucky at Mississippi State

Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang SEC Network 8 p.m. Miami at NC State

Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum ACC Network 9 p.m. Western Kentucky at UTEP ESPN+ 10 p.m. No. 16 Oregon State at Colorado

TV: Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton

Radio: Mike Couzens, Tom Ramsey, Marty Cesario ESPN/ESPN Radio

*Tape-delayed on ESPNU at 11 p.m.