ESPN Platforms Present a Dozen Ranked Teams on Statement Saturday Presented by Eckrich – ABC Spotlights No. 5 Washington at No. 24 USC and Final Big 12 Bedlam Between No. 10 Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

ESPN Platforms Present a Dozen Ranked Teams on Statement Saturday Presented by Eckrich – ABC Spotlights No. 5 Washington at No. 24 USC and Final Big 12 Bedlam Between No. 10 Oklahoma at Oklahoma State

The college football season reaches its next milestone with Week 10 and the first set of College Football Playoff rankings ahead of Statement Saturday Presented by Eckrich. ESPN will exclusively reveal the College Football Playoff Top 25 for the first time in 2023 with the College Football Playoff Top 25 Ranking Show Presented by Allstate on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m. ET. The show kicks off the last month of regular season action across ESPN platforms, featuring more than 50 matchups in Week 10 on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN+ and ESPN Radio.

On ABC Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One, fifth-ranked Washington hits the road to face No. 24 USC at 7:30 p.m. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the mic for the Pac-12 primetime presentation, while Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer and Ian Fitzsimmons lead the ESPN Radio broadcast. At 3:30 p.m., it’s the final Big 12 Bedlam battle, as Dave Pasch, Oklahoma alum Dusty Dvoracek and Tom Luginbill call the No. 10 Sooners at Oklahoma State on ABC. At noon, No. 12 Notre Dame clashes against Clemson in Death Valley, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath announcing the action.

ESPN’s primetime slate features the final edition of The Pat McAfee Show’s alternate telecasts for the 2023 regular season, as CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2. The offering will originate from the show’s ThunderDome headquarters in Indianapolis, Ind., as Rece Davis, Pat McAfee and the cast of The Pat McAfee Show whips around to every evening matchup on ESPN platforms in Week 10.

ESPN is slated for a quartet of conference contests Saturday, including four ranked teams in action with three of those on the road. At noon, No. 11 Ole Miss plays host to SEC West rival Texas A&M, as Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers and Katie George are off to Oxford for the ESPN call. At 3:30 p.m., fourth-ranked Florida State faces off against ACC foe Pittsburgh. Mark Jones, Panthers great Louis Riddick and Quint Kessenich announce the ACC action. In primetime, No. 22 Kansas looks to continue its momentum with a Big 12 battle against Iowa State at 7 p.m., featuring Mike Monaco, Robert Griffin III and Kris Budden on the mic. In Pac-12 After Dark play, No. 16 Oregon State makes its way to the Rockies, as Colorado hosts the Beavers at 10 p.m. on ESPN and ESPN Radio. Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler and Kayla Burton return to late night ESPN action, with Mike Couzens, Tom Ramsey and Marty Cesario commentating on ESPN Radio.

Additional ranked squads active on ESPN platforms Saturday include No. 15 Louisville hosting Virginia Tech at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network. Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich and Ashley Stroehlein are slated to commentate from the Derby City. No. 19 Tennessee hosts UConn at noon on SEC Network, as Dave Neal, Derek Mason and Alex Chappell are set for the Knoxville call. No. 21 Tulane and No. 23 James Madison are both ready for afternoon road action. On ESPNU, the Green Wave take on East Carolina with Jay Alter and Rene Ingoglia announcing the American clash. On ESPN2, the undefeated Dukes gear up for Georgia State, as Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony are set for a Sun Belt battle.

Action on ESPN kicks off in Week 10 with an all-ACC contest Thursday featuring Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen and Harry Lyles Jr. live from Raleigh for Wake Forest at Duke at 7:30 p.m.

Return of the MAC…tion
ESPN’s signature mid-week MACtion coverage returns in Week 10, with four conference contests slated for ESPN2 and ESPNU. Two of the top teams in the MAC West are first up on Tuesday, Oct. 31, as Northern Illinois and Central Michigan match up at 7 p.m. on ESPNU (Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason). At 7:30 p.m., MAC West leader Toledo and Buffalo, the second-ranked team in the MAC East, face off at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2 (Clay Matvick, Aaron Murray, Dawn Davenport). Ball State and Bowling Green kick off Wednesday with an ESPN2 showdown at 7 p.m. (Mike Corey, Rocky Boiman, Nicole Rigoni), with the Wagon Wheel rivalry of Kent State at Akron set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU (Drew Carter, Dustin Fox) with both squads searching for their first MAC victory.

ESPN+ Highlights – Week 10
Nearly 50 matchups are set for ESPN+ in Week 10, including a Big 12 blockbuster between Baylor and Houston on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, and the majority of the FCS Top 25. Full ESPN+ schedule.

For updates to programming schedules and game assignments, please visit ESPNPressRoom.com.

Date Time (ET) Game/Commentators Platform
Tue, Oct 31 7 p.m. Northern Illinois at Central Michigan
Courtney Lyle, Hutson Mason		 ESPNU
7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Toledo
Clay Matvick, Aaron Murray, Dawn Davenport		 ESPN2
Wed, Nov 1 7 p.m. Ball State at Bowling Green
Mike Corey, Rocky Boiman, Nicole Rigoni		 ESPN2
7:30 p.m. Kent State at Akron
Drew Carter, Dustin Fox		 ESPNU
Thu, Nov 2 7:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Duke
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen, Harry Lyles Jr.		 ESPN
7:30 p.m. South Alabama at Troy
Lowell Galindo, Tom Luginbill, Lauren Sisler		 ESPN2
7:30 p.m. Mississippi Valley State at Bethune-Cookman
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPNU
Fri, Nov 3 7:30 p.m. Boston College at Syracuse
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra		 ESPN2
7 p.m. Princeton at Dartmouth
Eric Frede, Jack Ford		 ESPNU
Sat, Nov 4 Noon No. 12 Notre Dame at Clemson
Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath		 ABC
Noon Texas A&M at No. 11 Ole Miss
Joe Tessitore, Jordan Rodgers, Katie George		 ESPN
Noon Arkansas at Florida
Roy Philpott, Roddy Jones, Taylor McGregor		 ESPN2
Noon Jacksonville State at South Carolina
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore, Lauren Sisler		 ESPNU
Noon UConn at No. 19 Tennessee
Dave Neal, Derek Mason, Alex Chappell		 SEC Network
Noon Campbell at North Carolina
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin, Marilyn Payne		 ACC Network
1 p.m. Kennesaw State at Sam Houston ESPN+
2 p.m. Navy at Temple
Noah Reed, Barrett Brooks		 ESPN+
3 p.m. Florida Atlantic at UAB
Jack Benjamin, Brian Kinchen		 ESPN+
3 p.m. UTSA at North Texas
Richard Cross, Taylor McHargue, Morgan Uber		 ESPN+
3 p.m. South Florida at Memphis
James Westling, Doc Holiday		 ESPN+
3 p.m. Louisiana at Arkansas State ESPN+
3:30 p.m. No. 10 Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill		 ABC
3:30 p.m. No. 4 Florida State at Pittsburgh
Mark Jones, Louis Riddick, Quint Kessenich		 ESPN
3:30 p.m. No. 23 James Madison at Georgia State
Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison, Stormy Buonantony		 ESPN2
3:30 p.m. No. 21 Tulane at East Carolina
Jay Alter, Rene Ingoglia		 ESPNU
3:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at No. 15 Louisville
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, Ashley Stroehlein		 ACC Network
3:30 p.m. Houston at Baylor
Shawn Kenney, Ahman Green, Tori Petry		 Big 12 Now on ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Howard at South Carolina State
Tiffany Greene, Jay Walker		 ESPN+*
3:30 p.m. Merrimack at UMass ESPN+
3:30 p.m. Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion ESPN+
4 p.m. Auburn at Vanderbilt
Taylor Zarzour, Aaron Murray, Taylor Davis		 SEC Network
4 p.m. Charlotte at Tulsa
Matt Schumacker, LaDarrin McLane		 ESPN+
4 p.m. UL Monroe at Southern Miss ESPN+
  5 p.m. Georgia Southern at Texas State ESPN+
6 p.m. Middle Tennessee at New Mexico State ESPN+
7 p.m. No. 22 Kansas at Iowa State
Mike Monaco, Robert Griffin III, Kris Budden		 ESPN
7:30 p.m. No. 5 Washington at No. 24 USC
TV: Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe
Radio: Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons		 ABC/ESPN Radio
  7:30 p.m. CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show
Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, The Pat McAfee Show Cast		 ESPN2
7:30 p.m. SMU at Rice
John Schriffen, Charles Arbuckle, Dawn Davenport		 ESPNU
7:30 p.m. Kentucky at Mississippi State
Tom Hart, Cole Cubelic, Alyssa Lang		 SEC Network
8 p.m. Miami at NC State
Wes Durham, Tim Hasselbeck, Taylor Tannebaum		 ACC Network
9 p.m. Western Kentucky at UTEP ESPN+
10 p.m. No. 16 Oregon State at Colorado
TV: Dave Flemming, Brock Osweiler, Kayla Burton
Radio: Mike Couzens, Tom Ramsey, Marty Cesario		 ESPN/ESPN Radio

*Tape-delayed on ESPNU at 11 p.m.

