ESPN Radio Broadcast Teams for Remainder of 2023 MLB Postseason

The 2023 Major League Baseball Postseason continues with every game through the World Series nationally available on ESPN Radio. The ESPN Radio broadcasts are also available on the ESPN App. The MLB Division Series round begins on Saturday, October 7. The full schedule is available on ESPN.com.

This year, Jon “Boog” Sciambi will serve as the national radio voice of the World Series for the first time. He’ll be joined by ESPN MLB analysts Jessica Mendoza and Eduardo Pérez, and reporter Buster Olney. The World Series begins Friday, October. 27. The full list of broadcast teams for the Division and League Championship rounds is below.

Division Series:

Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles: Karl Ravech , National Baseball Hall of Famer Tim Kurkjian

, National Baseball Hall of Famer Minnesota Twins vs. Houston Astros: Dave O’Brien , Eduardo Pérez

, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Roxy Bernstein, Jessica Mendoza

League Championship Series:

American League: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Pérez, Tim Kurkjian

National League: Jon Sciambi, Doug Glanville

Baseball Tonight, ESPN’s MLB studio show, will air throughout the remainder of the 2023 MLB Postseason. Baseball Tonight, emanating from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. studios, will be hosted by Kevin Connors and Nicole Briscoe during the divisional and league championship rounds, while Karl Ravech will host during the World Series. ESPN MLB analyst Xavier Scruggs and ESPN Senior MLB Insider Jeff Passan will regularly contribute to Baseball Tonight.

SportsCenter provides daily highlights, reports and interviews as part of its MLB coverage. Additionally, the Baseball Tonight with Buster Olney podcast is posted daily and available everywhere podcasts are streamed.

