ESPN to Provide Comprehensive Coverage of 2023 World Series: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers

Baseball Tonight Pregame and Postgame Shows to Surround World Series

Game 1 on Friday, October 27 at 8 p.m. ET

The stage is set for the 2023 World Series as the National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll take on the American League Champion Texas Rangers and Adolis García. ESPN Radio will provide national radio coverage of the Fall Classic for the 26th consecutive year, starting with Game 1 this Friday, October 27, at 8 p.m. ET. ESPN Radio’s coverage starts at 7 p.m.

Jon “Boog” Sciambi will take over as the national radio voice of the World Series. It makes Sciambi just the third ESPN Radio voice of the event as he follows Dan Shulman, who called the World Series for 12 years, and Jon Miller who called the event for 13 years. Sciambi, who calls Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN Radio and the MLB Wild Card Series, will be joined by ESPN MLB analysts Jessica Mendoza and Eduardo Pérez to form a new three-person booth. Senior ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney will serve as reporter.

In 2020, Mendoza became the first woman on any platform to serve as a national analyst for the World Series. Pérez joined the ESPN Radio World Series team in 2021. Kevin Winter will host ESPN Radio’s pregame coverage alongside analyst Doug Glanville starting at 7 p.m.

Baseball Tonight will provide surrounding coverage of the World Series. ESPN2 will air 10 episodes of the show, including pregame and postgame telecasts for several games. The schedule is below.

Baseball Tonight on ESPN2:

World Series Date Time (ET) Commentators Game 1 Fri, Oct. 27 5-6 p.m. Zubin Mehenti, Tim Kurkjian, Doug Glanville Game 1 Fri, Oct. 27 12:30-1 a.m. Zubin Mehenti, Tim Kurkjian, Doug Glanville Game 3 Mon, Oct. 30 5-6 p.m. Kevin Connors, Tim Kurkjian, Doug Glanville Game 3 Mon, Oct. 30 11:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. Kevin Connors, Tim Kurkjian, Doug Glanville Game 4 Tue, Oct. 31 5-6 p.m. Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian, Doug Glanville Game 4 Tue, Oct. 31 11:30 p.m. – 12 a.m. Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian, Doug Glanville Game 5* Wed, Nov. 1 5-6 p.m. Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian, Doug Glanville Game 5* Wed, Nov. 1 12:30-1 a.m. Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian, Doug Glanville Game 6* Fri, Nov. 3 5-6 p.m. Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian, Doug Glanville Game 6* Fri, Nov. 3 12:30-1 a.m. Karl Ravech, Tim Kurkjian, Doug Glanville

*If necessary

Baseball Tonight and the ESPN Radio game broadcasts are available on the ESPN App. ESPN.com will also provide extensive, on-site coverage of the World Series, featuring ESPN Senior MLB Insiders Jeff Passan and Buster Olney, along with reporters Jesse Rogers, Bradford Doolittle and Alden Gonzalez.

-30-

ESPN media contacts:

[email protected];

[email protected].