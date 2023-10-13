ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot Travels West to Seattle for Cascade Clash between Rivals No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington

Huskies host college football’s premier pregame show for the third time – UW’s eighth all-time GameDay appearance ahead of ABC’s 3:30 p.m. ET game

Special guests on-site: Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson for ‘You Had One Job,’ and actor/comedian/host Joel McHale returns to his alma mater as guest picker

ESPN’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot heads west to Seattle for the top-10 showdown between border rivals No. 8 Oregon and No. 7 Washington. The premier pregame show will be live from Red Square on the University of Washington campus ahead of the much-anticipated Cascade Clash (9 a.m. – noon ET, ESPN & ESPNU).

GameDay is making its third visit to UW – and first since 2016. Saturday’s show will be nearly 10 years to the day since the Huskies first hosted College GameDay on Oct. 12, 2013, also before a home game against the rival Ducks.

Host Rece Davis will be joined at the desk by GameDay analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Pat McAfee with college football insider Pete Thamel, reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims and college football betting analyst ‘Stanford Steve’ Coughlin.

Following GameDay, Herbstreit will join Chris Fowler and Holly Rowe for the call of the Ducks-Huskies Pac-12 matchup on ABC (3:30 p.m. ET).

For onsite information, please visit College GameDay’s Hub HERE.

Show Highlights & Guests

Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer will join the set on Saturday. Special guests Cedric the Entertainer and Anthony Anderson will join for a special edition of the ‘You Had One Job’ segment joining Sims and Coughlin.

GameDay will also offer an exclusive look behind the scenes at Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell's Thursday night team speech to his Badgers' squad.

Guest Picker – Actor, comedian and host Joel McHale makes his return to the GameDay desk as this week's guest picker. The Washington alum and former Huskies walk-on tight end was also the guest picker at UW in 2020 and 2016.

Actor, comedian and host makes his return to the GameDay desk as this week’s guest picker. The Washington alum and former Huskies walk-on tight end was also the guest picker at UW in 2020 and 2016. Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest – In its fifth week, GameDay will offer an exclusive contest during the live show, Pat McAfee’s Kicking Contest. One fan will be chosen from the ‘pit’ onsite with the opportunity to attempt a 33-yard field goal. If the contestant successfully completes the kick, he/she will be awarded $60,000 from McAfee. Full details including official rules can be found here.

Additional guests will be announced ahead of Saturday’s show on ESPN PR’s Twitter and College GameDay’s Twitter.

Features:

The Legacy of Tyler Trent – It’s been five years since Purdue superfan Tyler Trent watched his beloved Boilermakers defeat then No. 2 Ohio State. As Purdue prepares to host the Buckeyes for the first time since that magical night, Trent’s legacy lingers – outside the stadium, in the stands and on the sideline. Jen Lada

– It’s been five years since Purdue superfan Tyler Trent watched his beloved Boilermakers defeat then No. 2 Ohio State. As Purdue prepares to host the Buckeyes for the first time since that magical night, Trent’s legacy lingers – outside the stadium, in the stands and on the sideline. Pumping Up the Duck – The Oregon-Washington game will feature two of the highest scoring offenses in college football. Preparation will be the key to success on the field for the players – and for the Oregon Duck, whose progressive pushups after each Oregon score have added up to record numbers so far this season. GameDay’s own Jess Sims was called in to train the Duck in preparation for the potential pushup bonanza.

– The Oregon-Washington game will feature two of the highest scoring offenses in college football. Preparation will be the key to success on the field for the players – and for the Oregon Duck, whose progressive pushups after each Oregon score have added up to record numbers so far this season. GameDay’s own was called in to train the Duck in preparation for the potential pushup bonanza. Washington’s Top Dog – After four different season-ending injuries, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has found a new home in Seattle. The Heisman hopeful sits with Desmond Howard to discuss the tough times at Indiana, how he ended up a Huskie, Washington’s hot start to the season, and some of his favorite plays on film.

– After four different season-ending injuries, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has found a new home in Seattle. The Heisman hopeful sits with to discuss the tough times at Indiana, how he ended up a Huskie, Washington’s hot start to the season, and some of his favorite plays on film. A History of Hate – Most people east of the Rockies don’t understand exactly how heated the Oregon-Washington rivalry is. From Rose Bowl politics to flinging dog poo, Ryan McGee offers a crash course on the Cascade Clash.

ESPN’s Expanded Digital Coverage

ESPN’s social and digital pre-pregame show, Countdown to GameDay Presented by Dr Pepper, will be live from Washington ahead of the Cascade Clash. Hosts Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr., will break down games of the week while Douglas and Lyles Jr., continue the season-long ‘One-Minute Drill,’ segment competing head-to-head with fans from both schools.

The show is available across ESPN on YouTube, X/Twitter, Facebook and the ESPN App at 8:30 a.m. weekly.

