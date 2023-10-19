ESPN’s Game 4 of the 2023 WNBA Finals Presented by YouTubeTV is Most-Watched Game 4 on Record

Game 4 averaged 889,000 viewers and peaked at 1.3 million viewers

Most-watched WNBA Finals in 20 Years

2023 WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV on ESPN Platforms up 36 percent vs. 2022

Most-watched postseason in 16 years

Game 4 of the 2023 WNBA Finals Presented by YouTubeTV – which saw the Las Vegas Aces become the first team to win consecutive championships in 21 years after a 70-69 victory against the New York Liberty – scored record-breaking viewership for ESPN. Game 4 averaged 889,000 viewers, the most-watched WNBA Games 4 Finals on record, and up 124 percent from Game 4 in 2022. Las Vegas Aces’ Championship-clinching win over the New York Liberty peaked at 1.3 million viewers, between 10-10:14 p.m. of the ESPN telecast.

The entire 2023 WNBA Finals Presented by YouTube TV on ESPN platforms averaged 728,000 viewers, making it the most-watched WNBA Finals in 20 years, and up 36 percent from 2022.

WNBA on ESPN Viewership Additional 2023 Highlights:

The 2023 WNBA Postseason on ESPN platforms averaged 470,000 viewers , making it the most-watch postseason in 16 years.

, making it the most-watch postseason in 16 years. The full season (regular season, Playoffs and Finals) averaged 4 53,900 viewers, the most-watched full season on ESPN platforms in 18 years , and up 10 percent from 2022.

, and up 10 percent from 2022. M ost-watched regular season in 17 years . Across 24 games on ESPN platforms, the regular season averaged 440,000 viewers, up 18 percent from 2022.

. Across 24 games on ESPN platforms, the regular season averaged 440,000 viewers, up 18 percent from 2022. ESPN’s telecast of Brittney Griner’s return to the WNBA was the most-watched WNBA regular-season game on cable television in 24 years and the most-watched WNBA opening night game on ESPN platforms in 11 years.

return to the WNBA was the most-watched WNBA regular-season game on cable television in 24 years and the most-watched WNBA opening night game on ESPN platforms in 11 years. WNBA Countdown presented by Google , up 35 percent from last year’s playoffs (including Finals).

(including Finals). Diverse demos were key drivers of growth for the 2023 regular season, with non-Hispanic Black audiences up 29 percent, and Hispanic audiences up 23 percent, respectively.

The 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on ABC was the most-watched WNBA All-Star Game in 16 years, averaging 850,000 viewers with a peak of 955,000 viewers.

on ABC was the most-watched WNBA All-Star Game in 16 years, averaging 850,000 viewers with a peak of 955,000 viewers. The Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest averaged 288,000 viewers, up 46 percent vs. last year’s ESPN2 debut.

averaged 288,000 viewers, up 46 percent vs. last year’s ESPN2 debut. WNBA Draft 2023 presented by State Farm ® averaged 572,000 viewers on ESPN, up 42 percent over last year and the most-watched WNBA Draft since 2004.

averaged 572,000 viewers on ESPN, up 42 percent over last year and the most-watched WNBA Draft since 2004. ESPN Social WNBA-focused social posts across the company’s various accounts for the full season (regular season, Playoffs and Finals) garnered 31.3 million engagement, up 103 percent over 2022, and 265.6 million video views, up 22 percent from 2022.

