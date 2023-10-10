ESPN’s Monday Night Football Generates a Record Audience with More than 17.4 Million Viewers in Week 5

  • Highest MNF Week 5 Viewership in the ESPN Era and Up 10% Year-Over-Year

ESPN’s Monday Night Football (October 9, 8:15 p.m. ET) delivered its best Week 5 audience in the ESPN era (2006 – present) as the showdown between the Packers and Raiders averaged more than 17.4 million viewers (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes). The audience of 17,429,000 viewers is up 10% from MNF’s Week 5 (Raiders-Chiefs) and bested MNF’s 2010 Week 5 (Vikings-Jets), the previous best for an ESPN Week 5 game (17,313,000 viewers).

Additional Packers – Raiders highlights:

  • The audience peaked at 18.8 million (9-9:15 p.m.), and for two hours Monday Night Football averaged 18.1 million viewers (9-11 p.m.).
  • Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (ESPN2) registered 1,036,000 viewers, their 22nd episode in a row with more than a million viewers.
  • Monday Night Football was the most-watched telecast of the night overall and across all key demos

Season Success Continues for Monday Night Football
Monday Night Football’s Week 5 viewership continues a great trend for the franchise this season. Already, MNF has recorded its best Week 4 audience since 2009 and had its best audience in the ESPN era in Week 1. In Weeks 2 and 3, Monday Night Football audiences were north of 21.8 million during overlapping action, as MNF had multiple games each of those weeks.

