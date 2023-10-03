ESPN’s NFL Week 4: Seahawks-Giants on Monday Night Football Draws More than 16.6 Million Viewers; Follows Multiple Falcons-Jaguars’ Record-Setting Presentations on ESPN+ and Disney+
- Monday Night Football Up 32% Year-Over-Year
- Sunday’s Falcons-Jaguars International Game Delivers Audience Records for Both ESPN+ and Disney+
ESPN featured multiple game presentations during NFL’s Week 4, with Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET, Oct. 2) delivering more than 16.6 million viewers (ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and NFL+) for Seahawks-Giants following Falcons-Jaguars (9:30 a.m., Oct. 1) — from Wembley Stadium Sunday in London — driving ESPN+ and Disney+ to new audience records for each platform, respectively.
Monday Night Football Continues Hot Start
With an audience of 16,618,000 viewers, Monday Night Football was up 32% from last season’s MNF Week 4 game (Rams-49ers) and is the best MNF week 4 game in 14 years (2009). The audience peaked at 19.7 million viewers late in the first half (9:30 – 9:45 p.m. ET). Overall, MNF was the top telecast of the night across broadcast and cable.
Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (ESPN2) delivered 1.3 million viewers in their second episode this season.
A Record-Setting Sunday for Disney Streaming
The Falcons-Jaguars traditional game presentation was the most-viewed event ever on ESPN+, and the Toy Story Funday Football alternate presentation delivered the biggest live event to date on Disney+ (based on peak concurrency). ESPN+ also carried Toy Story Funday Football.
Media Contacts:
Derek Volner ([email protected])
Olivia Coryell ([email protected])
Shelby Cotton ([email protected])