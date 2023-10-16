Four Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu

The Point Continues 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ Highlighting Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard, Sabres’ Tage Thompson and Ducks’ Troy Terry

39 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+ Including Connor Bedard’s Home Debut in the Blackhawks’ Home Opener vs. the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday Oct. 21

The NHL season continues Tuesday, October 17, with an ESPN doubleheader beginning with the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 p.m. ET. Later that night, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Seattle Kraken in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference first round playoff series at 10 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, the Lightning along with goaltender Jonas Johansson, who made 28 saves in his first game in place of injured Conn Smythe Trophy winner, Andrei Vasilevskiy, travel north to take on Tage Thompson and the Sabres at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Thursday, an ESPN+/Hulu exclusive presentation features the Edmonton Oilers and pair of Hart Trophy candidates, Leon Draisaitland Connor McDavid, travel to take on the Philadelphia Flyers with Travis Konecny, who scored two goals in the team’s winning season debut, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Later that evening, the Chicago Blackhawks and rookie sensation Connor Bedard face the 2022 Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche and Nathan MacKinnon 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:

NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)

In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in the ESPN+ subscription – throughout the season. Monday night, the Blackhawks face the Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews, who started the season off with two consecutive hat tricks, making him only the fifth player in league history to do accomplish the feat.

NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.





NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App

Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.

