Four Exclusive NHL Games This Week on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu
- The Point Continues 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+ Highlighting Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard, Sabres’ Tage Thompson and Ducks’ Troy Terry
- 39 NHL Power Play Games Streaming on ESPN+ Including Connor Bedard’s Home Debut in the Blackhawks’ Home Opener vs. the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday Oct. 21
The NHL season continues Tuesday, October 17, with an ESPN doubleheader beginning with the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 p.m. ET. Later that night, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Seattle Kraken in a rematch of last season’s Western Conference first round playoff series at 10 p.m. ET.
Tuesday, the Lightning along with goaltender Jonas Johansson, who made 28 saves in his first game in place of injured Conn Smythe Trophy winner, Andrei Vasilevskiy, travel north to take on Tage Thompson and the Sabres at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Thursday, an ESPN+/Hulu exclusive presentation features the Edmonton Oilers and pair of Hart Trophy candidates, Leon Draisaitland Connor McDavid, travel to take on the Philadelphia Flyers with Travis Konecny, who scored two goals in the team’s winning season debut, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Later that evening, the Chicago Blackhawks and rookie sensation Connor Bedard face the 2022 Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche and Nathan MacKinnon 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Exclusive NHL games on ESPN and ESPN+/Hulu this week:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Platform(s)
|Game/Studio Show
|ESPN Commentators
|Tuesday, October 17
|6 p.m.
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|The Point
The Point, hosted by Steve Levy, joined by analysts Mark Messier and P.K. Subban, cover top storylines from around the league ahead of Tuesday’s Lightning-Sabres and Avalanche-Kraken matchups. Highlights include Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard’s first week in the NHL, Sabres’ Tage Thompson feature, and Ducks’ star Troy Terry’s unique NFL connection.
|Host: Steve Levy
Analysts: Mark Messier, P.K. Subban
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres
The Lightning (1-2-0) and star scorer Nikita Kucherov, who scored the first goal of the season, take on the Sabres (0-2-0) and newly signed defenseman Owen Power at KeyBank Center.
|Play-by-Play: Bob Wischusen
Analyst: Ryan Callahan
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|10 p.m.
|ESPN
|Colorado Avalanche at Seattle Kraken
The Avalanche (2-0-0) and Mikko Rantanen travel to Seattle to face the Kraken (0-2-1) and Jared McCannwho will aim to even out the team’s early season losses at Climate Pledge Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Leah Hextall
In Studio: Steve Levy, Mark Messier, P.K. Subban, Arda Öcal
|Thursday, October 19
|7:30 p.m.
|ESPN+/Hulu
|Edmonton Oilers at Philadelphia Flyers
The Oilers (0-2-0) and power scoring duo, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, take on the Flyers (1-1-0) and Scott Laughtonat Wells Fargo Center.
|Play-by-Play: John Buccigross
Analyst: AJ Mleczko
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Ryan Callahan
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|Chicago Blackhawks at Colorado Avalanche
The Avalanche and Cale Makar (2-0-0) make their second exclusive ESPN appearance this week, hosting the Blackhawks (1-2-0) and Nick Foligno at Ball Arena.
|Play-by-Play: Steve Levy
Analyst: Ray Ferraro
Reporter: Emily Kaplan
In Studio: Arda Öcal, Ryan Callahan
*Please note commentator assignments may be subject to change.
NHL Power Play on ESPN+ (Out-of-Market Games on ESPN+)
In addition to 50 exclusive games on ESPN+/Hulu, more than 1,050 out-of-market games will be available through NHL Power Play on ESPN+ – included in the ESPN+ subscription – throughout the season. Monday night, the Blackhawks face the Maple Leafs and Auston Matthews, who started the season off with two consecutive hat tricks, making him only the fifth player in league history to do accomplish the feat.
NHL Power Play games include the choice of two separate live streams with either home team or away team commentary, as well as Canadian national presentations of Hockey Night in Canada, providing a local experience for fans no matter where they are in the U.S. Replays of every NHL regular season and playoff game on ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, and TNT are also made available to stream on NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To sign up, visit ESPNPlus.com.
NHL Digital Content on ESPN.com and ESPN App
Go to ESPN.com/NHL or the ESPN App for up-to-the-minute NHL news, information and analysis, including premium editorial content by ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski, exclusively for ESPN+ subscribers.
