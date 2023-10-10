Longhorn Network Set to Televise Two Dozen Texas Basketball Games in 2023-24

Leading into the final season of Longhorn Network basketball, LHN will air 12 Texas women’s games and 12 UT men’s games during the 2023-24 basketball season. Highlighting the 24-game schedule are eight Big 12 battles featured on LHN starting in 2024.

In addition to the slate of two dozen regular season matchups, both teams will host exhibition games before the season tips off. The Texas men’s team, ranked No. 21 in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early-Top-25, plays host to St. Edwards on Monday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. The women, ranked No. 19 in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early-Top-25, welcome Midwestern State at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The regular season gets started for both teams in November, as the men start the 2023-24 season in earnest at home vs. Incarnate Word on Monday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. Just two days later, the women begin regular season action against Southern on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.

The men’s lineup of conference opponents on LHN includes UCF (Jan. 17), Iowa State (Feb. 6) and West Virginia (Feb. 10), while the women will tip off against TCU (Jan. 10), Kansas (Jan. 16), Cincinnati (Jan. 27), Texas Tech (Feb. 21) and BYU (March 2).

Additionally, LHN will feature a trio of coaches shows beginning in January – Game Plan with Rodney Terry, Game Plan with Vic Schaefer and Longhorn Weekly with Rodney Terry. The 30-minute studio programs will air weekly throughout the season, and provide game previews and recaps, as well as in-depth analysis and the latest developments of both men’s and women’s programs.

Texas men’s basketball advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight for the first time since 2008 and eighth time in program history. UT captured its second Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship title in program history, defeating No. 3 Kansas, 76-56, in the championship game in Kansas City, Mo.

Texas women’s basketball is the defending Big 12 regular season champions and were selected as the Big 12 preseason favorite by the league’s coaches. The 2023 regular season conference title was the first for Texas since the 2003-04 season and 13th overall regular season conference championship. The Longhorns made their 35th appearance in the NCAA Tournament in 2023, advancing to the second round.

TEXAS MEN’S BASKETBALL PRESENTED BY BUD LIGHT ON LONGHORN NETWORK

Date Time (ET) Game Mon, Oct 30 8 p.m. St. Edwards at Texas (exh.) Mon, Nov 6 8 p.m. Incarnate Word at Texas Fri, Nov 10 8 p.m. Delaware State at Texas Wed, Nov 15 9 p.m. Rice at Texas Sun, Nov 26 3 p.m. Wyoming at Texas Thu, Nov 30 TBD Texas State at Texas Sun, Dec 9 3 p.m. Houston Christian at Texas Fri, Dec 22 3 p.m. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Texas Fri, Dec 29 8 p.m. UNC Greensboro at Texas Mon, Jan 1 TBD UT Arlington at Texas Wed, Jan 17 8 p.m. UCF at Texas Tue, Feb 6 8 p.m. Iowa State at Texas Sat, Feb 10 3 p.m. West Virginia at Texas

TEXAS WOMEN’S BASKETBALL ON LONGHORN NETWORK